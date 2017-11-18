Please select your home edition
Product Feature
Harken T18 - 18mm
Women's International Match Race Series Busan Cup - Day 4

by WIM Series today at 11:26 am 13-18 November 2017
Pauline Courtois (FRA) leads Lucy Macgregor (GBR) in a close semi-final match at the WIM Series Busan Cup © Kim Wolf / Busan Cup

The weather has really been the dominant story this week at the Busan Cup Women's International Match Race, the third event of the 2017 WIM Series. The fourth day was no different as the race committee and sailors battled with their patience in the light air.

With a forecast predicting light winds early before shutting off later, the race committee got an early start with the goal of completing the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Alas, the wind gods got the better of the mortals and racing ended before the whole semi-final program was completed today.

Trine Palludan and her Danish Team Kattnakken teammates continued their winning ways by defeating the young Australian team skippered by Sarah Parker to remain undefeated and earn the right to choose her semi-final opponent. When asked about her choice, Palludan commented: "It was a very difficult pick – all three of the teams are very good. We picked Team Anna (Anna Östling – SWE) because we thought we would rather face her today in the light wind as we are quite fast in the light. The key to winning in the heavy air is good teamwork and Team Anna has very good teamwork since they have sailed together as a team so much, so we would rather face her in the light."

In the semi-finals the focus was on speed as Team Kattnakken's tactician Josefine Boel Rasmussen said "We really focused on our trimming and going fast in the light winds. Adjusting all of the time." That tactic seemed to work as the Danes defeated the Swedes 2-0 to advance to the finals and remain undefeated through 14 races.

The second semi-final match saw the Anglo-French rivalry between Lucy Macgregor's Team Mac and Pauline Courtois' Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team battle it out. The two teams were very evenly matched throughout with the boats never getting more than a few boat lengths apart. Macgregor described winning the first race: "We had a really good first match against Pauline. It is always fun sailing again her team. We led off the line and managed to stay in front, but it was really stressful as she kept it close."

But Courtois fought back: "The girls did a very good gybe and we passed Lucy and then we stayed in a little more wind. The finish was very close and we won." This evened up the score 1-1 with one more match to decide who would face Team Kattnakken.

Unfortunately the wind won the third match in the Macgregor-Courtois semi-final and the match was abandoned on the first leg when the breeze evaporated and the boats stopped moving. The race committee waited patiently until the sun started to go down before calling it a day. The race committee plans to complete the semi-final tomorrow before sailing the petit-finals and finals. "We did the best we could today. For tomorrow we have two different forecasts, but both of them show lots of wind – one has maybe 14-18 knots and the other shows 18-20 with gusts over 25 knots. As usual we will do everything we can to have a memorable conclusion to the 10th edition of the Busan Cup" said a hopeful Alfredo Ricci, Regatta Director.

The Busan Cup Women's International Match Race in Busan, South Korea, concludes Saturday with the final races, prize giving and closing ceremonies. The race village, open to the public with large video screens, is based in the historic Suyeong Bay Yacht Center which hosted the Olympic Sailing Competition in 1988.

Semi-Final Results: (in progress)

Trine Palludan, DEN defeats Anna Östling, SWE 2-0
Lucy Macgregor, GBR and Pauline Courtois, FRA tied 1-1

Quarter-Final Results:

Anna Östling, SWE defeats Renée Groeneveld, NED 3-0
Lucy Macgregor, GBR defeats Caroline Sylvan, SWE 3-0
Pauline Courtois, FRA defeats Marinella Laaksonen, FIN 3-0
Trine Palludan, DEN defeats Sarah Parker, AUS 3-0

Related Articles

WIM Series Busan Cup day 3
Three teams through to the Semis; Courtois, Macgregor and Östling advance A slow start to the day as the wind alternated between spinning circles and glassing off completely. The patience of the race committee paid off as the round robin was completed in a light cold northerly breeze before moving on to the quarter-finals. Posted on 16 Nov WIM Series Busan Cup day 2
Increased breeze but very shifty Day two of the Busan Cup Women's International Match Race, the third event of the 2017 WIM Series, brought some challenges to the teams as the breeze increased to and the conditions stayed consistent – consistently shifting and puffing! Posted on 15 Nov WIM Series Busan Cup day 1
Women's international match racing in South Korea The Busan Cup Women's International Match Race started on time under sunny skies but with a shifty north-westerly breeze keeping the teams and the race committee on their toes all day. Posted on 14 Nov WIM Series Busan Women's Match preview
Twelve teams set for racing in Korea The sailors were greeted by sunny conditions and warm hospitality which took the chill off the overnight cool temperatures as they practised in the shadows of the Diamond Bridge near Dongbaek Island. Posted on 13 Nov WMRT Match Racing World Championship overall
Torvar topples Robertson to win his first world title Torvar Mirsky has become the Match Racing World Champion after beating defending champion Phil Robertson 3-1 in the 2017 finals in Shenzhen, China. The skipper from Western Australia tore up the script, defied the odds, and sailed out of his skin. Posted on 29 Oct WMRT Match Racing World Championship day 5
Steele and Robertson square up for Battle of the Bridge After a day of very little wind at the 2017 Match Racing World Championship, the breeze kicked in for the final hour before sunset and the drama unfolded. Posted on 28 Oct WMRT Match Racing World Championship day 4
Harry pays a heavy price but he's not spent yet Harry Price might have broken through to the Quarter Finals after winning two crucial battles today in Match Cup China 2017. The young Australian was up against Markus Edegran from the USA, but Price was penalised for a technical infringement. Posted on 27 Oct WMRT Match Racing World Championship day 3
Aschenbrenner leaps into the Super 16 Stage Joachim Aschenbrenner defied the odds today to battle his way out of the Sail Off and into the Super 16 stage at the 2017 WMRT Match Racing World Championship. Posted on 26 Oct WMRT Match Racing World Championship day 2
America's Cup Veterans battling for survival There are no fools among the 18 teams battling for supremacy at the 2017 Match Racing World Championship, but after two days of fleet race Qualifying three skippers are battling for survival through to the Super 16 Stage. Posted on 25 Oct WMRT Match Racing World Championship day 1
Stainless Steele shines in Shenzhen Chris Steele showed his mettle on day one of the WMRT Match Racing World Championship. The skipper of the young Kiwi team, 36 Below Racing, put on a dominant display in his fleet racing group. Posted on 24 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
