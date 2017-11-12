Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Spinlock Safety Lines
Spinlock Safety Lines
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Blithfield Barrel Winter Series 2017-18 - Round 1

by Chris Martin today at 8:51 am 12 November 2017

The strong winds of the previous few weeks proved to be good practice for the first round of the barrel series which was held in a turbulent and shifty force three to six! PRO Alan Skitt assured us at his briefing that as the day wore on the gusts would decrease, so off we set into the first race in conditions that ranged from eminently sailable to survival.

36 boats started the race which was led on the water from start to finish by the Osprey of Chris Gould and Nick Broomhall who made his return to sailing last week following a knee injury. Another returnee, Andy Couch came in second in a Phantom and Caroline Croft's Merlin, crewed by Matt Lulham - Robinson came in third. The attrition rate in this race was high, the gusts causing many capsizes and retirements as people headed ashore for an early lunch - the wind was going supposed to drop (Alan said!!) and had already begun to swing right.

A few of the early returnees came back out to play in the second race which, despite Alan's promise, started in condition that were little better than the first. The breeze was on the move however and shortly after the start further swing to the right kicked in and the gusts did start to abate a little only to be replaced with sudden and violent shifts.

The shift in the breeze unfortunately made things a little processional, but Caroline and Matt held on to win this race with Matt Biggs and Sean Anderson second in a Merlin and Matt Thursfield in third in an Aero.

Thanks to everyone who helped out, the next round is on 3rd December - see you there!

Blithfield Barrel Winter Series 2017-18 Round 1 - photo © Chris Martin
Blithfield Barrel Winter Series 2017-18 Round 1 - photo © Chris Martin
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Blithfield Barrel Winter Series 2017-18
Racing starts on 12 November The weekends have got windier, the nights are colder and the days are shorter, which can only mean it's time dig out the thermals and come for a blast at the Blithfield Barrel. Posted on 2 Nov Merlin Rockets at Blithfield
High winds for penultimate Craftinsure Silver Tiller event Storm Brian had already flexed its considerable might at other events, but a forecast weather window saw Blithfield SC seek to carry on and penultimate round of the Craftinsure Silver Tiller was set to be on, on Sunday 22nd October. Posted on 24 Oct Lasers at Blithfield
Midland Grand Prix Series Round 5 Whilst rigging for the 2017 Blithfield Laser Midland Grand Prix Open, Round 5 of the 2017 Laser Midland Grand Prix sponsored by Wildwind Holidays and Rooster Sailing, the wind gradually disappeared. Posted on 9 May Osprey Welsh and Midlands Championships
18 teams race at Blithfield The Osprey Welsh and Midlands Championship held at Blithfield S.C. on the 1st and 2nd April 2017 attracted 18 entrants, including three new Hartley Mark V's, with competitors travelling from as far as Prestwick SC in the North to Poole YC in the South. Posted on 4 Apr Osprey class coaching programme launched
First event held at Blithfield on Friday The Osprey class launched its 2017 class coaching programme at Blithfield SC, on Friday 30 March. This coaching day was immediately followed by the class's Welsh & Midlands Championship at Blithfield on the Saturday and Sunday. Posted on 4 Apr Blithfield Barrel Series round 4
Conditions that can only be described as foul Normally commentators try to talk up the conditions to try and make the sailing sound appealing, but to be perfectly honest the conditions could only be described as foul with ferocious gusts and a definite tinge of snow amongst the driving drizzle. Posted on 12 Feb Blithfield Barrel Series final round preview
Birrell and Pygall hold a slender lead, but it could all change The last round of the Blithfield Barrel takes place on Sunday 12th February. Hopefully by then the storms will have abated but not to the extent that we have no wind! Posted on 5 Feb Blithfield Barrel Series round 3
Fog leads to Steve moonlighting After the gales over the Christmas period that wreaked havoc in the dinghy park, a quiet day was forecast for the Barrel with the tantalising hope that the stronger winds forecast for Monday might come through early. Posted on 8 Jan Blithfield Barrel Series round 3 preview
Club team looking forward to providing a great sail The third round of the Blithfield Barrel takes place this Sunday. Races are at 12:00 and 14:00, and entry for the day is £15. PRO Steve Watson and his team will be looking to provide a great sail whatever the conditions. Posted on 4 Jan Blithfield Barrel Series round 2
Crisp conditions in a cold North Easterly The second round of the Barrel series took place on Sunday. Crisp conditions were the order of the day, a cold north easterly blowing diagonally across the lake. It looked deceptively calm from the clubhouse shore! Posted on 6 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy