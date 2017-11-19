Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Fleece Lined Beanie
Fleece Lined Beanie

Williamson out to defend his title at the Draycote Dash

by Andy Rice today at 7:25 am 18-19 November 2017
Craig Williamson wins the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash 2016 © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

A year ago Craig Williamson steered his Laser to victory in the opening event of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash. He'll be up against some stiff competition if he's to hold on to the title...

There was a flurry of last-minute sign-ups to the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash last weekend before entry closed, and there are some big names to watch out for. Last year's winner of the opening event in the of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, Craig Williamson will be looking over his shoulder during the Sunday pursuit race, watching out for the charge from some of the faster boats starting behind his Laser. In the Fireballs, for example, the 2015/16 Series winner Ian Dobson is racing with class veteran Richard Wagstaff. They might have their work cut out just beating the rest of the Fireballs however, which includes a past national champion Kevin Hope crewed by Russell Thorne.

Further back in the starting order is another former winner of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, the multiple national and world champion Nick Craig, whose weapon of choice on this occasion is a B14 crewed by Pete Nicholson. Also racing a B14 is frontrunner Mark Barnes crewed by Charlotte Horlock.

With Saturday's forecast of light to medium winds from the west, and Sunday's pursuit race set to take place on a light to medium northerly, the outcome looks wide open. Will it be windy enough for the Fireballs? Will it be light enough for the B14s and other asymmetric classes to fly their gennakers on the square reaches? Will the simplicity of the Laser work to Williamson and the other Laser sailors' advantage on the often complex pursuit race course? You can see for yourself by following the live tracking provided by SailRacer. Tune in this weekend to www.sailjuiceseries.com

Nick Craig in his B14 during the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash 2016 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Nick Craig in his B14 during the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash 2016 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

The Draycote Dash is offering all competitors, as part of their entrance fee, 20% off all Fernhurst Books titles purchased at the event. With 130 titles to choose from, covering most watersports (sailing, swimming, diving, fishing, canoeing and surfing) there is something for anyone who likes being in, on or under the water! And one of them is even written by Nick Craig!

Competitors can get acquainted with the plan for the day by watching the online briefing:

There are six more events coming up after the Draycote Dash and you don't even need to bring boat!

Try a new class at the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series

Many class associations have used the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series to allow people to try their boats and compare to the other 89 classes racing. You can now request to try a boat via www.sailjuiceseries.com; classes already signed up include: Buzz, Hadron H2, National 18 and RS Aero.

Win an RS Aero

As part of the initiative to encourage increased youth participation in the 2017/18 GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, we are pleased to announce the competition for under 18s (during 2018) to win an RS Aero for one of the events this winter.

The following regattas constitute the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18):

  • Draycote Dash, Draycote Water Sailing Club
    18 & 19 November 2017

  • Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water Sailing Club
    9 & 10 December 2017

  • Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club
    27 December 2017

  • Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water Sailing Club
    30 December 2017

  • Bloody Mary, Queen Mary Sailing Club
    6 January 2018

  • John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland Sailing Club
    3 & 4 February 2018

  • Oxford Blue, Oxford Sailing Club
    17 February 2018

Find out more at www.SailJuiceSeries.com

The website will tell you more about the events in the Series, more about the Great Lakes handicapping process, and we'll keep you updated on everything else you need to know.

Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash 2016 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash 2016 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

British University Fleet Racing Championships
Bournemouth, Plymouth & Southampton take Fleet Trophies A record entry for the annual BUCS Fleet Racing Championships - over 230 student sailors from 25 universities - competed at Draycote Water SC over the first weekend of November. Posted today at 7:12 am Beat the Last Minute Rush
For the Draycote Dash - GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series opener Entry closes this Sunday, 12th November, for the opening event of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash (and there's NO entry on the day, so get your skates on!). Posted on 9 Nov British University Fleet Racing Championships
To be held at Draycote Water this weekend With a record entry for the annual BUCS Fleet Racing Championships, over 230 student sailors, from a record 25 universities, are entered to race on Draycote Water this weekend. Posted on 2 Nov Rooster RS Tera End of Seasons at Draycote
These sailors have guts in tough conditions The weather had brought a sudden chill to the air as 68 eager sailors arrived at Draycote Water Sailing Club for the Rooster Sailing RS Tera End of Season Championships this weekend. Posted on 29 Oct Fireball Inlands at Draycote Water
A fitting end to a successful season It was a fitting end to a successful season for the Fireball class. Just under 40 boats arrived to a sunny and windy Draycote – the quite unseasonable weather making the sailing and racing very pleasant for October. Posted on 19 Oct Early entries rolling in
For the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18 It's still more than a month away to the first event of this winter's big handicap racing series, but advance online entry is open and sailors are signing up early to guarantee their place on the water... Posted on 15 Oct GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18
Season 9 for UK's top winter dinghy handicap championship Now in its ninth season, this winter dinghy handicap championship brings out the best and the bravest to compete at seven big events throughout the chilly months. Advance online entry opens in a few weeks... Posted on 2 Oct Sprint 15 TT at Draycote Water
Fabulous turnout of 19 boats There was a fabulous turnout of 19 boats for the Draycote TT on Saturday 9th September. Nine Draycote SC boats were joined by 10 boats that travelled from as far and wide as Shanklin and Marconi SC to attend the event. Posted on 13 Sep Toppers at Draycote
Midlands Traveller Round 6 and RYA Zone Indicator The final round of the Midlands Topper Traveller Series rolled into Draycote Water S.C. after a 2 month lay off for the final round of the series and the first of three RYA Zone Squad Indicator events. Posted on 11 Sep Draycote Water SC invites visitors
To take part in Bank Holiday Pursuit Race The fourth race in Draycote Water Sailing Club's Pursuit Race 2017 series will again be open to visitors from other clubs and takes place on the next Bank Holiday on Monday 28th August. Posted on 21 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy