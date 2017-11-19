18ft Skiff Spring Championship final this Sunday

by Frank Quealey today at 6:51 am

Despite some less than favourable wind conditions, the Australian 18 Footers League's inaugural 7-race Spring Championship on Sydney Harbour has been an outstanding success.

The 3-Buoys championship has produced six different winners from the six races sailed so far and has exposed some impressive credentials of the new, young teams who have performed so well.

Going into Sunday's final race of the championship, only ten points separate the top seven teams and the likely overall winner can come from any one of these teams.

Present leaders on the points table:

Panasonic Lumix (Jordan Girdis) - 20pts Finport Trade Finance (Keagan York) - 22pts Rag & Famish Hotel (Bryce Edwards0 - 24pts The Kitchen Maker (Stephen Quigley) - 28pts Appliancesonline.com.au (Brett Van Munster) - 29pts Yandoo (John Winning) - 29pts

Smeg (Lee Knapton) - 30pts

Picking the overall champion is practically impossible if the form in the six races sailed so far continues into the last race on Sunday.

Winners of the six races sailed so far are:

Race 1 PANASONIC LUMIX Jordan Girdis, Lachlan Doyle, Nathan Edwards

Race 2 TRIPLE M James Ward, Adam Gillson, Huon Oliver

Race 3 QUALITY MARINE CLOTHING Aron Everett, Courtney Mahar, Charlie Gundy

Race 4 DE'LONGHI Simon Nearn, Grant Rollerson, Brandon Buyink

Race 5 ILVE Ollie Hartas, Pedro Vozone, Rob Polec

Race 6 NOAKES YOUTH Kirk Mitchell, Daniel Barnett, Tim Westwood

The influx of new, young talent into the Australian 18 Footers League's fleet over the past few seasons has accelerated this year with the retirement of some of the long time 18ft Skiff sailors.

Club officials focus on introducing new talent each season, as a means of ensuring the continuation of the century-long class on Sydney Harbour, and the present group has impressed some of the class' best judges.

Former JJ Giltinan champion Stephen Quigley has been at the forefront of junior coaching and is very much responsible for the talent on the water in the fleet, as well as the positive attitudes of the young men.

It goes well for the ongoing strength of the skiffs on Sydney Harbour.

The Australian 18 Footers League's Spectator Ferry will follow all the action of the final on Sunday, and will leave Double Bay Public Wharf, alongside the clubhouse, at 2.15pm.

Live streaming is also available through www.18footers.com.

Commentators include former 18 footer champions to explain everything that's happening in detail.

The League is also now streaming all the races on Facebook. To watch live go to www.facebook.com/18footers and Like or Follow.