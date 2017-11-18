Please select your home edition
New York Yacht Club releases 2018 Summer Regatta Schedule

by Stuart Streuli, NYYC today at 3:05 pm 18 November 2017
New York Yacht Club Race Week presented by Rolex - Part II Day 3 © Daniel Forster / Rolex

The 20th anniversary edition of Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex headlines a busy 2018 summer schedule for the New York Yacht Club. This mid-summer celebration of sailing will attract top keelboats and large multihulls from all over New England, and beyond, to Newport for five days of buoy and point-to-point racing, and post-regatta socializing. The regatta will conclude with an awards banquet for all classes on the grounds of the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court, and the awarding of Rolex timepieces to the worthiest of the division winners.

The remainder of the 2018 schedule represents a strong focus on the Club's core events, including the 164th Annual Regatta, the Queen's Cup, the second annual New York Yacht Club One-Design Regatta, a trio of team races and the Resolute Cup, the unofficial U.S. yacht club Corinthian keelboat championship.

"The summer of 2018 is a great time for every sailor to experience what we think is the ultimate combination of great sailing and fabulous on-shore hospitality," says Paul Zabetakis, the chairman of the Club's Sailing Committee. "Our diverse 2018 schedule of events offers something for virtually every sailor, whether he or she prefers the hand-to-hand combat of keelboat team racing, the purity of one-design sailing or the complex challenge of handicap rule competition."

The season will begin with the Leukemia Cup on the first weekend of June and the 164th edition of North America's oldest regatta the next. It will conclude in late September with the Resolute Cup and a standalone regatta for the Club's new IC37 yacht.

"We're especially eager for the Newport debut of the IC37 (at left)," say Zabetakis. "While the Club's complete fleet of 20 boats won't be available until the spring of 2019, we expect to have a handful racing in Newport next summer, providing our members and one-design aficionados around the world with a preview of what we think will be the next great one-design keelboat."

The full regatta schedule is below and is also available on the front page of the Club's website. Details on the specific regattas will be released over the next few months.

2018 NYYC Racing Calendar:

  • June 2: Leukemia Cup
  • June 8-10: 164th Annual Regatta
  • June 8-12: Maxi72 Regatta
  • June 29-July 1: NYYC One Design Regatta
  • July 16-21: Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex
  • July 22: Queen's Cup
  • August 3-5: Morgan Cup Team Race
  • August 17-19: Hinman Masters Team Race
  • August 24-26: NYYC Grandmasters Team Race
  • September 10-15: Resolute Cup
  • September 22-23: NYYC IC37 Regatta
