Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear - Waterproof Sock
Lennon Racewear - Waterproof Sock

Fleet building for 10th RORC Caribbean 600

by Louay Habib today at 7:01 pm 19 February 2018
Vying for multihull line honours will be Gunboat Elvis, skippered by two-time Melges 32 World Champion, Jason Carroll © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

  • Start: Antigua, West Indies - Monday 19 February 2018
  • Course: 600nm non-stop around 11 Caribbean Islands
Over 40 yachts have officially entered the 10th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600, starting from Antigua on 19th February 2018. The entry list already boasts a huge variety of yachts from mighty maxis and multihulls, to a vast array of racing and cruising yachts. Since the first race in 2009, the RORC Caribbean 600 has become a compulsive addiction for many, and high on the bucket list for new competitors eager to race the Caribbean classic.

RORC Chief Executive, Eddie Warden Owen enthuses about the success of the race: "It was May 2008 that I received a phone call from John Burnie and Stan Pearson about creating the first offshore race in the Caribbean, and we had no idea then that 10 years on it would be one of the 'must do' races on the world offshore racing calendar. We thought it would be popular - warm water, guaranteed trade winds, big surf and beautiful scenery, all in the middle of winter -what's not to like? We never thought we would ever get 80 boats, and most of them from outside the Caribbean, and all because of local enthusiastic volunteers and supporters who make the race so special."

George David has been a longtime supporter of the race, taking Line Honours on four occasions. Rambler 100 reveled in heavy condition in 2011, setting the race record; which still stands today (1 day 16 hours 20 minutes and 2 seconds). Rambler 100 also lifted the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy that year for the best corrected time under IRC. George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 will be returning in 2018 and will be hot favourite for Line Honours, and if the conditions are right, a tilt at the record.

George David has been a longtime supporter of the race and will be back with Rambler 88 in the 10th edition - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com
George David has been a longtime supporter of the race and will be back with Rambler 88 in the 10th edition - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

"Last year we had a full-on reach all the way from St. Barths to Guadeloupe," commented George David. "When you are at the helm and the boat is beautifully balanced and you are doing 20 knots with a poled out J1 and staysail for 150 miles, you can't help but smile! It was great to have taken line honours again, but we have only won this race overall one time. We will come back because it is such a great place to be; everything about the race is nice."

Lucy Jones has competed in seven editions, organising teams to race on charter boats. Lucy has tasted success with Swan 51 Northern Child, winning Best Swan overall in 2015, and has been part of racing teams that have come second in class on three occasions. For the next race, Lucy will be racing on Giles Redpath's Lombard 46 Pata Negra, with a team from Howth Yacht Club, Ireland, led by Michael Wright.

"It's my favourite offshore race by a million miles," commented Lucy Jones. "The course is so varied and the wind is consistent so you don't get stuck in a hole. The conditions are just idyllic and every time you get up from being off watch you are pointing in a different direction, with another beautiful island to look at - It is just a great race. As the competition has grown in numbers, it has got harder to win class, but this year we hope to achieve that goal."

Back for her favourite offshore race, Lucy Jones will be on Giles Redpath's Lombard 48, Pata Negra with a team from Howth Yacht Club - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com
Back for her favourite offshore race, Lucy Jones will be on Giles Redpath's Lombard 48, Pata Negra with a team from Howth Yacht Club - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

The race is becoming evermore popular with multihulls as the complex course with fast reaching legs is ideal for them, and eight teams are among the early entries. Three American Gunboats will be vying for Multihull Line Honours and the corrected time win: Arethusa, skippered by NYYC Commodore Phil Lotz, Stephen Cucchiaro's Flow, and Elvis skippered by two-time Melges 32 World Champion, Jason Carroll; all competing in the RORC Caribbean 600 for the first time.

"We're excited about the course and the chance to let Elvis stretch her legs a bit. We've raced in the Caribbean extensively and are excited to finally go the distance in this year's RORC Caribbean 600 and enjoy (so we've heard) one of the world's best offshore races," commented Elvis skipper Jason Carroll. "This will be Elvis' longest race to date. The team have really enjoyed sailing the boat at pace during the night and getting into the rhythm of the longer courses. Most of the team has a lot of offshore experience and we're looking forward to cracking the whip and seeing what the boat can do."

The race is unfinished business for Shaun Carroll's Morticia; the Australian team suffered gear failure last year. The foiling 30ft modified Seacart is back and the crew will definitely be packing wet weather gear. Nigel Passmore's brand new British Dazcat 1495 Apollo, with a crew from Plymouth, UK will be taking part in their first offshore race in a catamaran and should enjoy a close battle with Christian Guyader's French TS 42 Guyader Gastronomie, which was the first multihull under 50ft to finish the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. 8,000 miles of Pacific Ocean separate the origin of two other teams; David Liddell Stealth 14GT WOW will be representing the Phuket Yacht Club, Thailand and Greg Slyngstad's team racing Bieker 53 Fujin, is from Seattle USA.

For more information about the RORC Caribbean 600 go to www.caribbean600.rorc.org

The current entry list can be found at caribbean600.rorc.org/Entries/race-entries.html

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Medway YC Autumn Series Race 3
Should the helmsman take responsibility for hitting a mark? Race 3 of the "Pirates Cave" sponsored MYC Cruiser Autumn Series was held on Remembrance Sunday, which delivered bright skies and a NW / NNW building breeze, ranging from a low base of 17 knots and gusting to 27+ knots. Posted on 14 Nov Hamble Winter Series day 6
Testing conditions in the Solent with gusts nearly 30 knots Competitors for Day 6 of the Hamble Winter Series, supported by Force 4 Chandlery, experienced testing conditions in the Solent, with a mean wind speed of 24 knots from the northwest, and gusts close to 30 knots. Posted on 13 Nov Henri Lloyd Winter Product Guide
Warmth and protection combined with agility Today's technical sailing apparel has been designed to offer the essential warmth you require when winter boating. Modern day technical clothing solutions can offer high levels of warmth and protection and still allow you the move ability you require. Posted on 13 Nov 'The Bay' to offer up a range of conditions
At the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships Sandringham Yacht Club stalwart Daniel Edwards is urging sailors from around the country to be part of the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships and experience what he believes is an under-utilised wonderland on Melbourne's doorstep. Posted on 11 Nov Interview with Mike Sugden
About the latest B&G software version 4.5 features We spoke to Mike Sugden, Instrument Product Expert at Navico, about the latest B&G software version 4.5 which now includes full integration with PredictWind, and how advanced start line features are now standard on Zeus and Vulcan chart plotters. Posted on 8 Nov LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 day 4
Tight racing in a steadily increasing breeze Video highlights of the fourth day of racing in the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit featuring tight racing in steadily increasing wind speeds. Posted on 7 Nov Mammoth to Minute
In the RORC Transatlantic Race The fourth edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race will start from Marina Lanzarote on 25th November 2017, bound for Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada. Posted on 7 Nov Hamble Winter Series day 5
Brilliant Winter Sailing Competitors for Day 5 of the Hamble Winter Series enjoyed a fantastic day of racing with the Hamble River Sailing Club, supported by OneSails. Posted on 6 Nov Medway YC Autumn Series Race 2
Cold temperatures and bright sunshine Sunday 5th November was Race 2 of the 2017 Medway Cruiser Class Autumn Series and provided crews with cold temperatures and bright sunshine, with a westerly wind of 11-18 knots. Posted on 5 Nov Boats for Sale, Winter Shows, 50% off Rig Checks
The latest new from Ancasta International Boat Sales Ancasta will be at the Paris Boat Show in December, the London Boat Show in January and are currently offering 50% off your next Rig Inspection with Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics. Posted on 3 Nov

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy