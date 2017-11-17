Rooster® reveal LATEST Supertherm® Steamer!
by Lucy Burn, Rooster Sailing today at 9:00 am
17 November 2017
Rooster® Supertherm® Steamer taped seam © Rooster Sailing
The pessimist complains about the weather, the optimist expects it to change, the realist sails through winter with the right kit.
Bill Gates once said; "we all need people who will give us feedback. That's how we improve." At Rooster we listen to our customer's suggestions, experiences and recommendations and, where necessary, we tweak, alter and modify our kit to ensure we offer the best and most functional products on the market.
Our latest 5/4mm Supertherm® Steamer has spent the summer in hibernation undergoing subtle transformations. The chest zip opening has been lengthened to make it easier to get on and off, while the knee and seat panels are now both reinforced with Duratex II™ to give abrasion resistance and flexibility. We have added a quick-dry thermal lining to the chest and back panel with every seam blind stitched, glued and sealed to prevent cold water flushing.
Summary of key Features:
- 5/4mm 4-way SuperStretch Neoprene: glued, blind stitched and seam sealed to prevent cold water flushing and
improve durability
- Inner plush fleece with quick-dry thermal lining on chest and back panel
- Unrestrictive fit and flex with pre bent joints.
- Front zip entry
- Anti-flush silicone ankle rings
- Duratex II™ wear resistant knees and seat
- Suitable for use with Rooster RaceArmour™ Shorts
Available to order online now at www.roostersailing.com
- Junior Small / Junior Large RRP. £187.50
- Adult XS – 2XL RRP. £225.00