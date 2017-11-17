Rooster® reveal LATEST Supertherm® Steamer!

Rooster® Supertherm® Steamer taped seam © Rooster Sailing Rooster® Supertherm® Steamer taped seam © Rooster Sailing

by Lucy Burn, Rooster Sailing today at 9:00 am

The pessimist complains about the weather, the optimist expects it to change, the realist sails through winter with the right kit.

Bill Gates once said; "we all need people who will give us feedback. That's how we improve." At Rooster we listen to our customer's suggestions, experiences and recommendations and, where necessary, we tweak, alter and modify our kit to ensure we offer the best and most functional products on the market.

Our latest 5/4mm Supertherm® Steamer has spent the summer in hibernation undergoing subtle transformations. The chest zip opening has been lengthened to make it easier to get on and off, while the knee and seat panels are now both reinforced with Duratex II™ to give abrasion resistance and flexibility. We have added a quick-dry thermal lining to the chest and back panel with every seam blind stitched, glued and sealed to prevent cold water flushing.

Summary of key Features:

5/4mm 4-way SuperStretch Neoprene: glued, blind stitched and seam sealed to prevent cold water flushing and improve durability

Inner plush fleece with quick-dry thermal lining on chest and back panel

Unrestrictive fit and flex with pre bent joints.

Front zip entry

Anti-flush silicone ankle rings

Duratex II™ wear resistant knees and seat

Suitable for use with Rooster RaceArmour™ Shorts

Available to order online now at www.roostersailing.com