Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90

Exposure Lights launch OLAS Float-On

by Liz Rushall today at 12:00 pm 17 November 2017
Exposure LIghts OLAS Float-On © Exposure Lights

Floating strobe torch that helps locate an MOB using Alert and Find mobile technology

OLAS Float-On nominated for the METS Dame Awards 2017

Exposure Lights have launched OLAS Float-On, a pocket-sized floating torch which, when immersed in water, will automatically set off its MOB strobe as well as trigger the OLAS App alarm and directional finder screens on an on-board mobile device.

OLAS Float-On is being unveiled at METS 2017 and offers a low-cost, multi-functional additional safety aid for both novice and experienced boaters. Exposure's research has shown that there are many sailors who have a deep-seated fear that should the more experienced sailor onboard go overboard, they need to feel more confident about what to do next. OLAS Float-On is designed to help guide them through such a stressful situation.

As a personal torch, the OLAS Float-On is a very effective, bright 120 lumen, pocket-sized, work light suitable for all on board jobs, and can also be attached to a lifejacket or lifebuoy. When tethered to the OLAS App it becomes an even more significant safety aid.

Within eight seconds of OLAS Float-On being immersed, either from a person going overboard or the torch being thrown in the water, the OLAS App sounds a piercing alarm via the mobile device. Its screens switch from standard navigation data to giving clearly readable, visual directions back to the point of the incident. Importantly it uses large, easily readable arrows and numbers, so you don't need to find your glasses in a hurry. Simultaneously, the torch will have switched itself on, using water to connect its terminals, where it will float and strobe once every two seconds for up to 20 hours and is visible from over three nautical miles away.

The App screens continue to guide the remaining crew on board back to the exact position the incident occurred, with additional, clear, visual indication when within 20 meters of the spot. The screens walk the crew through the MOB emergency process and provide the MOB position and boat data the coastguard needs when you call them. The fast flashing strobe on the OLAS Float-On illuminates the person in the water, helping to show their position, should they have drifted with either wind or current.

Exposure Lights product manager, Tom Harrop explains, "We have created the OLAS Float-On using a combination of Exposure's MOB technology and our OLAS mobile technology to create an 'intelligent torch'. With over 80% of people owning a mobile device, using mobile technology and Apps helps make safety afloat affordable. The Float-On acts independently from the OLAS App system, acting as both a torch and water-activated strobe if a mobile device is not to hand. Whilst the OLAS Float-On does not replace other MOB safety equipment and processes, it is particularly suitable for boaters who want something on board to assist with an emergency, who previously may not have invested in anything other than a life jacket and throw line."

OLAS Float-On is housed in a buoyant, watertight plastic casing that also ensures maximum Bluetooth connectivity and stability around the boat. Precision water displacement calculations enable the torch to always float beam upwards. The external gold-plated terminals are separated and sunken to ensure the strobe only activates if submerged for longer than six seconds. This prevents accidental triggering from spray, and also enable fast charging via a 'snap-on' USB charger.

RRP: £98.95; €117.95; US$132.95

www.exposurelights.com

Related Articles

Exposure MOB Carbon
Launched by Exposure Lights at METS The new MOB Carbon from Exposure Lights is the latest evolution of floating safety and searchlights. This ultra-lightweight LED flashlight and water-activated strobe is made from a unique combination of aluminum and carbon. Posted on 16 Nov Exposure lighting up the Volvo Ocean Race
Proud be be featuring heavily Exposure lights have set off on their 3rd Volvo Ocean Race and with huge amounts of media content coming from the yachts we are proud be be featuring heavily. Posted on 2 Nov Exposure Lights shines a light on Ocean Brothers
Transatlantic row for the British Skin Foundation Exposure Lights have announced their support of The Ocean Brothers, Jude Massey (16) and Greg Bailey (26), who plan to row across the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for the British Skin Foundation. Posted on 27 Sep Come take a look at the OLAS system
During the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show The Southampton Boat Show is in full swing and the first weekend has flown by. Head over to The Marine Super Store (stand number F006) to use OLAS testing pod. Sync up you mobile device and trial run the OLAS system. Posted on 19 Sep Exposure Lights technical lighting partner
For two Volvo Ocean Race Teams Exposure Lights has been selected as the Technical Lighting supplier to both the Dongfeng Race Team and the recently announced Turn the Tide on Plastic campaign for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Posted on 29 Aug OLAS nominated for award
In the Sailing Today Gear Innovation Awards This month Sailing Today have shortlisted the best boats, gear, clubs, people and cruises of the year. Exposure's OLAS personal overboard alert system has been nominated in the 'Gear Innovation' section. Posted on 25 Aug Exposure Lights technical lighting partner
For two Volvo Ocean Race Teams Exposure Lights has been selected as the Technical Lighting supplier to both the Dongfeng Race Team and the recently announced Turn the Tide on Plastic campaign for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Posted on 8 Aug 5⭐ Review for RAW Pro Head torch
20% discount for 4 days only! "What a head torch for sailors! It's rare to be able to rave about a piece of kit but occasionally we do and this is one of those time", Bruce Jacobs, Yachting World, June 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Daunting new video
A Smart Phone and the OLAS App could help save your life See how your smart phone can help save your life - and spare you from your worst nightmare at sea! OLAS, the man overboard location alert app from Exposure Lights is now available on Android as well as through the App Store. Posted on 30 May Mobile Man Overboard Alert
First OLAS Tags shipped this weekend The first OLAS tags have been shipped and will be on peoples wrists around the world this Easter weekend. Posted on 14 Apr

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy