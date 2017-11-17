Exposure Lights launch OLAS Float-On

Exposure LIghts OLAS Float-On © Exposure Lights Exposure LIghts OLAS Float-On © Exposure Lights

by Liz Rushall today at 12:00 pm

Floating strobe torch that helps locate an MOB using Alert and Find mobile technology

OLAS Float-On nominated for the METS Dame Awards 2017

Exposure Lights have launched OLAS Float-On, a pocket-sized floating torch which, when immersed in water, will automatically set off its MOB strobe as well as trigger the OLAS App alarm and directional finder screens on an on-board mobile device.

OLAS Float-On is being unveiled at METS 2017 and offers a low-cost, multi-functional additional safety aid for both novice and experienced boaters. Exposure's research has shown that there are many sailors who have a deep-seated fear that should the more experienced sailor onboard go overboard, they need to feel more confident about what to do next. OLAS Float-On is designed to help guide them through such a stressful situation.

As a personal torch, the OLAS Float-On is a very effective, bright 120 lumen, pocket-sized, work light suitable for all on board jobs, and can also be attached to a lifejacket or lifebuoy. When tethered to the OLAS App it becomes an even more significant safety aid.

Within eight seconds of OLAS Float-On being immersed, either from a person going overboard or the torch being thrown in the water, the OLAS App sounds a piercing alarm via the mobile device. Its screens switch from standard navigation data to giving clearly readable, visual directions back to the point of the incident. Importantly it uses large, easily readable arrows and numbers, so you don't need to find your glasses in a hurry. Simultaneously, the torch will have switched itself on, using water to connect its terminals, where it will float and strobe once every two seconds for up to 20 hours and is visible from over three nautical miles away.

The App screens continue to guide the remaining crew on board back to the exact position the incident occurred, with additional, clear, visual indication when within 20 meters of the spot. The screens walk the crew through the MOB emergency process and provide the MOB position and boat data the coastguard needs when you call them. The fast flashing strobe on the OLAS Float-On illuminates the person in the water, helping to show their position, should they have drifted with either wind or current.

Exposure Lights product manager, Tom Harrop explains, "We have created the OLAS Float-On using a combination of Exposure's MOB technology and our OLAS mobile technology to create an 'intelligent torch'. With over 80% of people owning a mobile device, using mobile technology and Apps helps make safety afloat affordable. The Float-On acts independently from the OLAS App system, acting as both a torch and water-activated strobe if a mobile device is not to hand. Whilst the OLAS Float-On does not replace other MOB safety equipment and processes, it is particularly suitable for boaters who want something on board to assist with an emergency, who previously may not have invested in anything other than a life jacket and throw line."

OLAS Float-On is housed in a buoyant, watertight plastic casing that also ensures maximum Bluetooth connectivity and stability around the boat. Precision water displacement calculations enable the torch to always float beam upwards. The external gold-plated terminals are separated and sunken to ensure the strobe only activates if submerged for longer than six seconds. This prevents accidental triggering from spray, and also enable fast charging via a 'snap-on' USB charger.

RRP: £98.95; €117.95; US$132.95

www.exposurelights.com