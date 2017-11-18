Falmouth coastal and offshore race series publishes 2018 race dates

by Andrew Laming today at 3:31 pm

The Falmouth based Coastal and Offshore racing group COGS has published its racing calendar for 2018, with two new races, including for the first time a race along the French coast.

The COGS series comprises 8 coastal races including races to Fowey and Penzance and a mid summer night race around the Eddystone Lighthouse. The Offshore series features the Trinity, a hundred mile race around the Wolf Rock and Eddystone, a channel night race to Roscoff, and a race weekend to the Scillies that begins with a night race from Penzance to St Mary's.

For the first time the Roscoff Bank Holiday weekend will offer a second race. A coastal race from Roscoff, west along the coast to L'Aber'Wrac'h. The coastal series has a further additional race for 2018 with the Lay up Cup race to Fowey on September 22.

The series starts with a Falmouth to Fowey weekend on April 14. For more details and a full race calendar please visit www.cogsracing.org.uk