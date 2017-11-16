Layer up with Gill this Autumn

|
Don't get caught out in the cold this season, protect yourself by layering up! Protection starts at the core and each layer is vital in cold conditions. Our layering system will help shield you from the wind, rain and snow.
Plus, by popular demand – our Men's OS2 Jacket is now available in white.
THE OUTER LAYER
The OS2 range brings day-long comfort and year-long protection, making it perfect in every adventure, in any weather.
THE MID LAYER
A mid layer should be breathable and thermal. Our mid layers are quick to dry and lock in warmth, they can also serve as your outer layer in warmer conditions for true adaptability.
THE BASE LAYER
To stay warm in cold temperatures, it is important to keep the moisture away from the body. Our base layers wick residual moisture away from the skin, ensuring dryness begins at your core.
EXTRA PROTECTION
To help heat your core, keep your hands, feet and head protected from the elements. Keep covered with our range of autumn accessories.
