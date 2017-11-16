Layer up with Gill this Autumn

EXTRA PROTECTION To help heat your core, keep your hands, feet and head protected from the elements. Keep covered with our range of autumn accessories.

THE BASE LAYER To stay warm in cold temperatures, it is important to keep the moisture away from the body. Our base layers wick residual moisture away from the skin, ensuring dryness begins at your core.

THE MID LAYER A mid layer should be breathable and thermal. Our mid layers are quick to dry and lock in warmth, they can also serve as your outer layer in warmer conditions for true adaptability.

THE OUTER LAYER The OS2 range brings day-long comfort and year-long protection, making it perfect in every adventure, in any weather.

Don't get caught out in the cold this season, protect yourself by layering up! Protection starts at the core and each layer is vital in cold conditions. Our layering system will help shield you from the wind, rain and snow. Plus, by popular demand – our Men's OS2 Jacket is now available in white.

The Gill ThermoGrid

Flexible, technical and lightweight The ThermoGrid mid layer has a 4-way stretch fabric with a brushed waffle interior, providing breathability, warmth and wicking.

Why you need a Gill i2 Base Layer

With Activated Carbon derived from bamboo Our i2 Base Layers are made from Activated Carbon derived from bamboo and can be worn alone as a cooling technical mid layer or under a shell for thermal insulation. Activated Bamboo Charcoal is naturally and permanently anti-bacterial.

Remember, remember, to stay warm this November

Stay snug and cosy with Gill Stay snug and cosy this bonfire night in our warmest fleece, the Polar Fleece. With new colours on offer, these men's and women's styles are both wind resistant and highly breathable, making them the perfect choice for the chilly Autumn evenings.

The finishing touches

#ForTheAdventure with Gill Whether you're looking for the finishing touches for your big adventure, shopping for the perfect gift or browsing for yourself in time for the festive season, we have a great range of accessories for you.today.

FireCell: the next generation Race Series

Designed by Gill specifically for extreme conditions Designed specifically for extreme conditions, our new FireCell Skiff Suit and FireCell Top feature a plush ThermoGrid liner to help insulate the body. The systems thermal pockets trap air to create an extra level of warmth where you need it most.

Win The Autumn Look

Enter Gill's competition for a chance to win an outfit worth £200* To celebrate the arrival of Autumn we are offering one lucky customer the chance to win The Gill Autumn Look. This incredible prize is worth over £200!

Gill Extra 10% Off Sale Extended!

Further reductions and more styles added The Gill Sale is ending very soon! With further reductions and more styles added, shop our Sale before it is too late. Plus, receive an extra 10% off Sale using code: EXTRA10 at the checkout.

Introducing the new Gill Thermoshield Top

More stretch to aid flexibility Extreme sailing in wet and cold conditions requires more. More stretch to aid flexibility. More strategically placed reinforced protection. More comfort with zoned thermal insulation.

Keep your core warm and dry in the new Crew Gilet

Waterproof, fleece lined, and very wearable Keeping your body core warm is vital to aid performance. Our Crew Gilet features a fleece lining, helping to reduce heat loss so you can focus on doing what you enjoy. This versatile piece is both technically advanced yet equally wearable off the deck.