Marine Resources job updates - MAGS DUPLICATE

Charter Assistant/Admin, Dependent on Experience, South West
Sunseeker Charters are currently seeking a dynamic and target-driven Charter Assistant to join their growing team. We offer charter packages to high-end and discerning clients on board Sunseeker Motor Yacht based around the world.
Manager - The Shipwrights' Apprenticeship Scheme, £30k, South East
The Worshipful Company of Shipwrights are looking for an exceptional individual to promote, manage and administer the Shipwrights Apprenticeship Scheme: to be the initial point of contact for SME's and engage in the fund-raising, expansion and development of the Scheme.
Interior Design Draughtsperson, Dependent on Experience, South West
Based in Dorset on the South Coast, Sunseeker International are market leaders in the design and build of yachts from 48 to 155 feet. With a full order book well into 2018, the business is growing in all areas.
In order to cope with the
Electrical Design Engineer - Marine, Dependent on Experience, Midlands
Fairline Yachts are fast becoming one of the biggest success stories of the luxury marine sector here in the UK, nearing manufacturing capacity within their first year after relaunching as the new Fairline Yachts brand.
Building their growing
Sales and Administration, Dependent on Experience, South
A busy, customer service focused RYA sailing school is looking to recruit a new key office team member to get fully immersed in the smooth running and expansion of the business.
Contract Design Office Roles - Fairline Yachts, Dependent on Experience, Midlands
Fairline Yachts, based in Northampton, are currently expanding their design team in order to cope with increased demand. Following the very successful launch of their 63 GTO that has seen orders already into double figures, the brand is planning
Paint Sprayer - Portland, £33k, South West
Fantastic opportunity to work for a globally recognised luxury motor yacht designer and manufacturer!
Job Title – Paint Sprayer
Location – Portland, Dorset
Salary – up to £33,431
Duration - Permanent
Sunseeker International has beenClick here for more information or to apply
Furnitue Design Engineer, Dependent on Experience, Midlands
Fairline Yachts, based in Northampton, are currently expanding their design team in order to cope with increased demand. Following the very successful launch of their 63 GTO that has seen orders already into double figures, the brand is planning
Design Engineer - Production Yacht, Dependent on Experience, Midlands
Fairline Yachts, based in Northampton, are currently expanding their design team in order to cope with increased demand. Following the very successful launch of their 63 GTO that has seen orders already into double figures, the brand is planning
Draughtsperson - Motoryachts, Dependent on Experience, Midlands
Fairline Yachts, based in Northampton, are currently expanding their design team in order to cope with increased demand. Following the very successful launch of their 63 GTO that has seen orders already into double figures, the brand is planning
Junior Naval Architect, £32k, South
Junior Associate Naval Architect position is available immediately. With fantastic progression opportunities and the opportunity to work for one the worlds leading technology, design and vessel innovators.
Commercial Manager - SWAC & Woodmill, £25k, South
Active nation are seeking a highly self-motivated, BRILLIANT, commercially minded business leader who is results orientated, target driver and has a proven track record for success. The role will drive the commercial output and lead the campaign team at two outdoor venues in Southampton: Southampton Water Activities Centre and Woodmill Outdoor Activities
Click here for more information or to apply
CAD Draughtsman, £30k, South
A very exciting role has come to market to join a new business on the verge of launching a new leisure marine product.
Following a successful design and prototype process, this fledgling business is looking to enter the production marketClick here for more information or to apply
SeniorFF&E Designer, £50k, UK wide
Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talented team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the UK, this
Yacht Broker/Trainee Yacht Broker - OTE £45k pa, £45k, East
A sucessful marina-based luxury boatsales and brokerage brand is seeking an experienced Yacht broker or a Trainee to join their busy team.
Part of a wider brokerage group, the business operates from a number of UK sites to offer both newClick here for more information or to apply
3D CAD Modeller/Technician, £35k, South
Do you work within the design and engineering sector with a keen interest in the marine sector?
We're working with a South Coast brand that has a sterling reputation for providing services to the commercial, leisure and custom sectors, withClick here for more information or to apply
Composite Boatbuilder - 6 Month Contract, €20.00ph, Europe
Are you a time-served composite boatbuilder seeking work somewhere a little warmer this winter? Sick of not being able to feel your fingers in a freezing cold workshop/

We have the role for you! We're working a with a Composite specialist
We have the role for you! We're working a with a Composite specialistClick here for more information or to apply
CRM Manager, Dependent on Experience, South East
An Experienced CRM Manager is required to join one of the world's largest marine electronics companies producing and marketing three leading marine electronics brands. Sold worldwide in more than 100 countries and with approximately 1,500 employees
Marketing Executive, £25k, South East
An experienced Marketing Executive is requited to join the busy EMEA Central Marketing Team for a global supplier of marine electronics. This is an excellent opportunity providing a varied role with plenty of scope to control and manage your
Trade Marketing & Partnership Manager (EMEA), £55k, South East
A Trade Marketing and Partnership Manager is required to join a Global Leader in Marine Electronics to drive marketing programmes that support their 3 Brand Strategy to gain market share through growth in existing customers, new channels and
Social Media Manager, £45k, South East
Social Media Manager
A skilled Social Media Manager is required to join a Global leader in marine electronics in a fast-paced environment across 2 divisions and 4 brands in the EMEA Region.

This is a fantastic opportunity for a bright,
This is a fantastic opportunity for a bright,Click here for more information or to apply
Senior Membership Executive (South of England), Dependent on Experience, South
Account Manager / Senior Membership Executive is requird to join the membership team of this exciting marine business. Responsible for recuriting and retaining members to the Association you will be targeting marine busineses across the whole
Regional Membership Executive (Midlands), Dependent on Experience, South
A Membership Executive is required to join this exciting established Marine Association in order to help retain, recruit and support members within the Midlands region. Joining an established team you will be working remotely, from home and
Electrician, Dependent on Experience, South West
One of the longest running luxury yacht builders, based in picturesque Dorset, is currently looking to expand its Production floor workforce.
They have identified a number of roles across the company that will require further staffing, withClick here for more information or to apply
Senior Quality Engineer/Quality Engineer, £40k, South West
We're looking to speak with experienced Quality Engineers for a number of roles with a leading maritime employer in the South West. With a history of design and build of a range of craft, this large employer has been employing extensive corporate
Concept Designer - Yachts, Dependent on Experience, South West
Are you a passionate Concept Designer with a desire to work in the Marine sector?
We're working with a market leader in the world of large yacht projects, based in the South West. With a strong growth plan over the next three years, theClick here for more information or to apply
CAD Designer - Surfacing, Dependent on Experience, South West
Do you have experience in Surface modelling and a keen interest in Transport Design
We're working with a market leader in the world of large yacht projects, based in the South West. With a strong growth plan over the next three years, theClick here for more information or to apply
Detail Designer - Yachts, Dependent on Experience, South West
Are you a Junior Designer with a keen eye for detail design and an interest to work in the marine sector?
We're working with a market leader in the world of large yacht projects, based in the South West. With a strong growth plan over theClick here for more information or to apply
Design Project Lead, £30k, South West
We're working with a leading marine manufacturing specialist, based in the South West that is currently looking to expand its design team to cope with increased demand. With a hugely busy 2017/18/19 this business is cementing its status as
Sales Support Assistant, £25k, South
Sales Support Assistant required to join a dynamic and established UK marine brand supplying the yachting industry globally. If you have a passion for sailing and are looking for an entry level role into the marine industry this is an ideal
Sales Co-Ordinator, Dependent on Experience, South
A leading UK Marine Equipment Distribution company is looking for an enthusiastic and ambitious Sales Co-Ordinator to join our busy team
Senior Naval Architect/Project Manager, £70k, South
We're working with a market leader in extra large maritime that is currently seeking a Senior Naval Architect. Following a boom in the passenger ship/yacht world, the requirement for new build projects across Europe is very high. Design offices,
Head of Service, £80k, International
Do you currently hold a senior role within the International large yacht market, either in General Management, Aftersales or Service?
We're working with one of the market leaders in the Sale and maintenance of large motor and sailing yachts,Click here for more information or to apply
Superyacht Project Manager - Systems/Pipework, £45k, Europe
One of the leading European refit specialists, based in the heart of the summer superyacht cruising grounds, is seeking a skilled and highly experienced Project Manager to join them on a major refit project to last through to August 18.

With
WithClick here for more information or to apply
Electronic Installation Engineer - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, South East
We're looking for engineers who are ambitious, driven and hungry to excel in our exciting superyacht projects. We install specialist equipment to superyachts, often 100m
Click here for more information or to apply
Field Sales Executive - Leisure Marine - South East (£26k OTE), £22k, South East
Field Sales Executive – Leisure Marine (South East)
My client is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic self-starter wanting an entry-level sales role in the marine industry. The role is pretty much 100% ‘on the road’ visiting chandlers,Click here for more information or to apply
Director - Superyacht Services (Southampton), Dependent on Experience, South
Director (Superyacht Services)
Our client is the world’s largest distributor of navigational data providing a market leading solution to the most demanding of fleets. Based in Southampton they are currently looking for a Director to headClick here for more information or to apply
Electrical/Electronics Design Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South
Sunseeker International are market leaders in the luxury yacht industry, building their range of top end motoryachts from a number of sites across the south coast. A truly British brand, they offer a product that shines both in terms of quality
Assistant Interior Design Manager, Dependent on Experience, South West
Sunseeker International are leaders of the luxury motoryacht market, manufacturing their range of luxury craft from a range of South Coast sites for High Net Worth individuals.

With a full order book and a constant need to evolve, the Sunseeker
With a full order book and a constant need to evolve, the SunseekerClick here for more information or to apply
French Speaking Export Sales Manager (East Sussex), Dependent on Experience, South East
Can you speak French and do you have a passion for the marine industry?? An experienced Sales Manager is required to join a Global Supplier to the Leisure Marine Industry. Based in East Sussex the Export Sales Manager will need to live within
Bench Joiner/Cabinet maker, £25k, South West
Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated
Watersports Instructor, Dependent on Experience, South West
Watersports Instructor Role for the 2018 season at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre - Portland.
We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games.
Click here for more information or to apply
Senior Dingy Instructor, Dependent on Experience, South West
Senior Instructor Role for the 2018 season at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre - Portland.
We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games. Click here for more information or to apply
Naval Architect/Project Manager - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, South
Are you a skilled Naval Architect with experience working to design and approve craft in excess of 50m in length?
We're working with a market leader in the world of luxury yacht projects that is currently seeking a driver naval architectClick here for more information or to apply
Mechanical Draughtsperson, £28k, Midlands
Are you keen to make a career move to one of the leading british boatbuilders, fresh from scooping awards at Cannes Yacht Show?
Fairline Yachts have had a fantastic 2017 following their relaunch and it seems the sky in the limit for thisClick here for more information or to apply
Project Manager/Assistant Project Manager - Superyacht, Dependent on Experience, South
Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talented team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the UK, this
Senior Interior Designer - Superyacht, Dependent on Experience, South
Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talented team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the UK, this
Senior Exterior Designer - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, South
Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talented team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the UK, this
Chartered Marine Engineer - Superyachts, £60k, UK wide
The superyacht industry is currently flying, with an international new-build order book that is filled to the brim at shipyards across Europe. Customers are spending more and more on bigger and bigger boats, with management firms running the
Senior Brokers (Motoryacht) Hong Kong - **MULTIPLE CLIENTS**, Dependent on Experience, International
The Asia Motoryacht Market is currently experiencing incredible growth and multiple market leading Asian Yacht Brokers and New Boat Sales brands are reaching out to the International Yacht Broker market through Marine Resources to recruit a
Recruitment Consultant - South East, Dependent on Experience, South
There has never been a more exciting time to join Marine Resources.....
Marketing Communications Assistant, £28k, South
A Marketing Assistant is required to join one of the world's oldest and most prestigious yachting business brands. Our client specialises in luxury marina management and waterfront development worldwide. Their Communications and Marketing
GRP Laminator, £33k, South
Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England.
We are looking for a number of GRP Laminators to play a pivotal role in the production of the world’s finestClick here for more information or to apply
Carpenter, Dependent on Experience, South
Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated
Operations Manager - Shipyard (Middle East), £80k, International
A once in a lifetime opportunit has arisen to join one of the leading powers in shipbuilding on an exciting and high profile project. With an extensive order for multiple craft, our client is seeking a skilled and experienced Operations Manager
Lead Rigger/Rigging Manager, Dependent on Experience, South
**CALLING ALL RIGGERS** We are working with one of the leading Rigging Businesses on the South Coast to recruit an experienced Rigging Manager to help run a busy team as well as continue to grow this already well respected company. **EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY**
Business Development Manager - Up to £50,000 OTE, £50k, South
An exciting role for a Business Development Manager to grow the client base of this established marine coatings business servicing the Superyacht market. If you have excellent interpersonal skills and can network with the best of them this is the perfect role for you.
GRP Finisher, £19.00ph, South West
We're currently working with one of the leaders in luxury yachting, based in the South West.
With a huge order book stretching to 2019, this exciting brand is currently looking to expand its workforce to cope with demand.
One key areaClick here for more information or to apply
Quality Assurance Manager, Dependent on Experience, South
Sunseeker International lead the market for producing luxury motoryachts, with a worldwide presence covering in excess of 150 countries supplying a truly international customer base. With a product range of up to 155ft, all manufactured in
E-Commerce Executive, £20k, South West
An experienced Product Marketing Manager is required to join an established marine distribution brand.
Sales Co-ordinator, £25k, South
Sales co-ordinator required to join a busy marina in the heart of the UK's Yachting Capital - Hamble. If you have a flair for sales and relish the challenge of earning commission through meeting targets this could be just the role for you.

The
TheClick here for more information or to apply
Deck Fitter, £33k, South West
Are you an immdediately available Deck Fitter interested in joining an iconic company in Poole? Please call Zoe Callard on 02380633399 for an indepth chat
Upholsterer, £33k,
Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at
Laminators/Finishers, £14.50ph, South
Based in the heart of the Solent, a composites specilaist is currently seeking to recruit skilled and experienced laminators and finishers to join them on long term contract (6+ months)

As a preferred supplier to a number of local brands,
As a preferred supplier to a number of local brands,Click here for more information or to apply
Laminators and Finishers, £18.00ph, South
A busy Composites specialist on the South Coast is looking to recruit skilled Laminators and Finishers on long term contract.
With projects including marine, automotive, defence and more, the company is experience a strong period of sustainedClick here for more information or to apply
Graduate Developer - HTML, WebUI, Support, Apps Dev, £28k, South East
Technical IT Support Consultant with prestigious Marine Client based in the South East.
Reviewing profiles now for immediate start - client has strong pipeline of interesting IT projects for 2017 and seeks dynamic IT Developer / Support consultant to join a lean team who are hands on, enthusiastic
apply now for immediate reviewClick here for more information or to apply
Senior Purchaser/FF&E Specialist, £40k, South
The international superyacht new build and refit market is flying at present, careering towards the heady heights of 2008. As a result, the market for design of both interior and exterior of large yachts is incredibly busy.
This brand isClick here for more information or to apply