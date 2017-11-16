Marine Resources job updates - MAGS DUPLICATE

by Marine Resources today at 2:39 pm

Charter Assistant/Admin, Dependent on Experience, South West

Sunseeker Charters are currently seeking a dynamic and target-driven Charter Assistant to join their growing team. We offer charter packages to high-end and discerning clients on board Sunseeker Motor Yacht based around the world.

Manager - The Shipwrights' Apprenticeship Scheme, £30k, South East

The Worshipful Company of Shipwrights are looking for an exceptional individual to promote, manage and administer the Shipwrights Apprenticeship Scheme: to be the initial point of contact for SME's and engage in the fund-raising, expansion and development of the Scheme.

Interior Design Draughtsperson, Dependent on Experience, South West

Based in Dorset on the South Coast, Sunseeker International are market leaders in the design and build of yachts from 48 to 155 feet. With a full order book well into 2018, the business is growing in all areas. In order to cope with the

Electrical Design Engineer - Marine, Dependent on Experience, Midlands

Fairline Yachts are fast becoming one of the biggest success stories of the luxury marine sector here in the UK, nearing manufacturing capacity within their first year after relaunching as the new Fairline Yachts brand. Building their growing

Sales and Administration, Dependent on Experience, South

A busy, customer service focused RYA sailing school is looking to recruit a new key office team member to get fully immersed in the smooth running and expansion of the business.

Contract Design Office Roles - Fairline Yachts, Dependent on Experience, Midlands

Fairline Yachts, based in Northampton, are currently expanding their design team in order to cope with increased demand. Following the very successful launch of their 63 GTO that has seen orders already into double figures, the brand is planning

Paint Sprayer - Portland, £33k, South West

Fantastic opportunity to work for a globally recognised luxury motor yacht designer and manufacturer! Job Title – Paint Sprayer Location – Portland, Dorset Salary – up to £33,431 Duration - Permanent Sunseeker International has been

Furnitue Design Engineer, Dependent on Experience, Midlands

Fairline Yachts, based in Northampton, are currently expanding their design team in order to cope with increased demand. Following the very successful launch of their 63 GTO that has seen orders already into double figures, the brand is planning

Design Engineer - Production Yacht, Dependent on Experience, Midlands

Fairline Yachts, based in Northampton, are currently expanding their design team in order to cope with increased demand. Following the very successful launch of their 63 GTO that has seen orders already into double figures, the brand is planning

Draughtsperson - Motoryachts, Dependent on Experience, Midlands

Fairline Yachts, based in Northampton, are currently expanding their design team in order to cope with increased demand. Following the very successful launch of their 63 GTO that has seen orders already into double figures, the brand is planning

Junior Naval Architect, £32k, South

Junior Associate Naval Architect position is available immediately. With fantastic progression opportunities and the opportunity to work for one the worlds leading technology, design and vessel innovators.

Commercial Manager - SWAC & Woodmill, £25k, South

Active nation are seeking a highly self-motivated, BRILLIANT, commercially minded business leader who is results orientated, target driver and has a proven track record for success. The role will drive the commercial output and lead the campaign team at two outdoor venues in Southampton: Southampton Water Activities Centre and Woodmill Outdoor Activities

CAD Draughtsman, £30k, South

A very exciting role has come to market to join a new business on the verge of launching a new leisure marine product. Following a successful design and prototype process, this fledgling business is looking to enter the production market

SeniorFF&E Designer, £50k, UK wide

Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talented team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the UK, this

Yacht Broker/Trainee Yacht Broker - OTE £45k pa, £45k, East

A sucessful marina-based luxury boatsales and brokerage brand is seeking an experienced Yacht broker or a Trainee to join their busy team. Part of a wider brokerage group, the business operates from a number of UK sites to offer both new

3D CAD Modeller/Technician, £35k, South

Do you work within the design and engineering sector with a keen interest in the marine sector? We're working with a South Coast brand that has a sterling reputation for providing services to the commercial, leisure and custom sectors, with

Composite Boatbuilder - 6 Month Contract, €20.00ph, Europe

Are you a time-served composite boatbuilder seeking work somewhere a little warmer this winter? Sick of not being able to feel your fingers in a freezing cold workshop/ We have the role for you! We're working a with a Composite specialist

CRM Manager, Dependent on Experience, South East

An Experienced CRM Manager is required to join one of the world’s largest marine electronics companies producing and marketing three leading marine electronics brands. Sold worldwide in more than 100 countries and with approximately 1,500 employees

Marketing Executive, £25k, South East

An experienced Marketing Executive is requited to join the busy EMEA Central Marketing Team for a global supplier of marine electronics. This is an excellent opportunity providing a varied role with plenty of scope to control and manage your

Trade Marketing & Partnership Manager (EMEA), £55k, South East

A Trade Marketing and Partnership Manager is required to join a Global Leader in Marine Electronics to drive marketing programmes that support their 3 Brand Strategy to gain market share through growth in existing customers, new channels and

Social Media Manager, £45k, South East

Social Media Manager A skilled Social Media Manager is required to join a Global leader in marine electronics in a fast-paced environment across 2 divisions and 4 brands in the EMEA Region. This is a fantastic opportunity for a bright,

Senior Membership Executive (South of England), Dependent on Experience, South

Account Manager / Senior Membership Executive is requird to join the membership team of this exciting marine business. Responsible for recuriting and retaining members to the Association you will be targeting marine busineses across the whole

Regional Membership Executive (Midlands), Dependent on Experience, South

A Membership Executive is required to join this exciting established Marine Association in order to help retain, recruit and support members within the Midlands region. Joining an established team you will be working remotely, from home and

Electrician, Dependent on Experience, South West

One of the longest running luxury yacht builders, based in picturesque Dorset, is currently looking to expand its Production floor workforce. They have identified a number of roles across the company that will require further staffing, with

Senior Quality Engineer/Quality Engineer, £40k, South West

We're looking to speak with experienced Quality Engineers for a number of roles with a leading maritime employer in the South West. With a history of design and build of a range of craft, this large employer has been employing extensive corporate

Concept Designer - Yachts, Dependent on Experience, South West

Are you a passionate Concept Designer with a desire to work in the Marine sector? We're working with a market leader in the world of large yacht projects, based in the South West. With a strong growth plan over the next three years, the

CAD Designer - Surfacing, Dependent on Experience, South West

Do you have experience in Surface modelling and a keen interest in Transport Design We're working with a market leader in the world of large yacht projects, based in the South West. With a strong growth plan over the next three years, the

Detail Designer - Yachts, Dependent on Experience, South West

Are you a Junior Designer with a keen eye for detail design and an interest to work in the marine sector? We're working with a market leader in the world of large yacht projects, based in the South West. With a strong growth plan over the

Design Project Lead, £30k, South West

We're working with a leading marine manufacturing specialist, based in the South West that is currently looking to expand its design team to cope with increased demand. With a hugely busy 2017/18/19 this business is cementing its status as

Sales Support Assistant, £25k, South

Sales Support Assistant required to join a dynamic and established UK marine brand supplying the yachting industry globally. If you have a passion for sailing and are looking for an entry level role into the marine industry this is an ideal

Sales Co-Ordinator, Dependent on Experience, South

A leading UK Marine Equipment Distribution company is looking for an enthusiastic and ambitious Sales Co-Ordinator to join our busy team

Senior Naval Architect/Project Manager, £70k, South

We're working with a market leader in extra large maritime that is currently seeking a Senior Naval Architect. Following a boom in the passenger ship/yacht world, the requirement for new build projects across Europe is very high. Design offices,

Head of Service, £80k, International

Do you currently hold a senior role within the International large yacht market, either in General Management, Aftersales or Service? We're working with one of the market leaders in the Sale and maintenance of large motor and sailing yachts,

Superyacht Project Manager - Systems/Pipework, £45k, Europe

One of the leading European refit specialists, based in the heart of the summer superyacht cruising grounds, is seeking a skilled and highly experienced Project Manager to join them on a major refit project to last through to August 18. With

Electronic Installation Engineer - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, South East

We're looking for engineers who are ambitious, driven and hungry to excel in our exciting superyacht projects. We install specialist equipment to superyachts, often 100m

Field Sales Executive - Leisure Marine - South East (£26k OTE), £22k, South East

Field Sales Executive – Leisure Marine (South East) My client is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic self-starter wanting an entry-level sales role in the marine industry. The role is pretty much 100% ‘on the road’ visiting chandlers,

Director - Superyacht Services (Southampton), Dependent on Experience, South

Director (Superyacht Services) Our client is the world’s largest distributor of navigational data providing a market leading solution to the most demanding of fleets. Based in Southampton they are currently looking for a Director to head

Electrical/Electronics Design Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South

Sunseeker International are market leaders in the luxury yacht industry, building their range of top end motoryachts from a number of sites across the south coast. A truly British brand, they offer a product that shines both in terms of quality

Assistant Interior Design Manager, Dependent on Experience, South West

Sunseeker International are leaders of the luxury motoryacht market, manufacturing their range of luxury craft from a range of South Coast sites for High Net Worth individuals. With a full order book and a constant need to evolve, the Sunseeker

French Speaking Export Sales Manager (East Sussex), Dependent on Experience, South East

Can you speak French and do you have a passion for the marine industry?? An experienced Sales Manager is required to join a Global Supplier to the Leisure Marine Industry. Based in East Sussex the Export Sales Manager will need to live within

Bench Joiner/Cabinet maker, £25k, South West

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated

Watersports Instructor, Dependent on Experience, South West

Watersports Instructor Role for the 2018 season at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre - Portland. We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games.

Senior Dingy Instructor, Dependent on Experience, South West

Senior Instructor Role for the 2018 season at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre - Portland. We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games.

Naval Architect/Project Manager - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, South

Are you a skilled Naval Architect with experience working to design and approve craft in excess of 50m in length? We're working with a market leader in the world of luxury yacht projects that is currently seeking a driver naval architect

Mechanical Draughtsperson, £28k, Midlands

Are you keen to make a career move to one of the leading british boatbuilders, fresh from scooping awards at Cannes Yacht Show? Fairline Yachts have had a fantastic 2017 following their relaunch and it seems the sky in the limit for this

Project Manager/Assistant Project Manager - Superyacht, Dependent on Experience, South

Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talented team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the UK, this

Senior Interior Designer - Superyacht, Dependent on Experience, South

Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talented team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the UK, this

Senior Exterior Designer - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, South

Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talented team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the UK, this

Chartered Marine Engineer - Superyachts, £60k, UK wide

The superyacht industry is currently flying, with an international new-build order book that is filled to the brim at shipyards across Europe. Customers are spending more and more on bigger and bigger boats, with management firms running the

Senior Brokers (Motoryacht) Hong Kong - **MULTIPLE CLIENTS**, Dependent on Experience, International

The Asia Motoryacht Market is currently experiencing incredible growth and multiple market leading Asian Yacht Brokers and New Boat Sales brands are reaching out to the International Yacht Broker market through Marine Resources to recruit a

Recruitment Consultant - South East, Dependent on Experience, South

There has never been a more exciting time to join Marine Resources.....

Marketing Communications Assistant, £28k, South

A Marketing Assistant is required to join one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious yachting business brands. Our client specialises in luxury marina management and waterfront development worldwide. Their Communications and Marketing

GRP Laminator, £33k, South

Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. We are looking for a number of GRP Laminators to play a pivotal role in the production of the world’s finest

Carpenter, Dependent on Experience, South

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated

Operations Manager - Shipyard (Middle East), £80k, International

A once in a lifetime opportunit has arisen to join one of the leading powers in shipbuilding on an exciting and high profile project. With an extensive order for multiple craft, our client is seeking a skilled and experienced Operations Manager

Lead Rigger/Rigging Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

**CALLING ALL RIGGERS** We are working with one of the leading Rigging Businesses on the South Coast to recruit an experienced Rigging Manager to help run a busy team as well as continue to grow this already well respected company. **EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY**

Business Development Manager - Up to £50,000 OTE, £50k, South

An exciting role for a Business Development Manager to grow the client base of this established marine coatings business servicing the Superyacht market. If you have excellent interpersonal skills and can network with the best of them this is the perfect role for you.

GRP Finisher, £19.00ph, South West

We're currently working with one of the leaders in luxury yachting, based in the South West. With a huge order book stretching to 2019, this exciting brand is currently looking to expand its workforce to cope with demand. One key area

Quality Assurance Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

Sunseeker International lead the market for producing luxury motoryachts, with a worldwide presence covering in excess of 150 countries supplying a truly international customer base. With a product range of up to 155ft, all manufactured in

E-Commerce Executive, £20k, South West

An experienced Product Marketing Manager is required to join an established marine distribution brand.

Sales Co-ordinator, £25k, South

Sales co-ordinator required to join a busy marina in the heart of the UK's Yachting Capital - Hamble. If you have a flair for sales and relish the challenge of earning commission through meeting targets this could be just the role for you. The

Deck Fitter, £33k, South West

Are you an immdediately available Deck Fitter interested in joining an iconic company in Poole? Please call Zoe Callard on 02380633399 for an indepth chat

Upholsterer, £33k,

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at

Laminators/Finishers, £14.50ph, South

Based in the heart of the Solent, a composites specilaist is currently seeking to recruit skilled and experienced laminators and finishers to join them on long term contract (6+ months) As a preferred supplier to a number of local brands,

Laminators and Finishers, £18.00ph, South

A busy Composites specialist on the South Coast is looking to recruit skilled Laminators and Finishers on long term contract. With projects including marine, automotive, defence and more, the company is experience a strong period of sustained

Graduate Developer - HTML, WebUI, Support, Apps Dev, £28k, South East

Technical IT Support Consultant with prestigious Marine Client based in the South East. Reviewing profiles now for immediate start - client has strong pipeline of interesting IT projects for 2017 and seeks dynamic IT Developer / Support consultant to join a lean team who are hands on, enthusiastic, commited to quality and providing a high level of support to the business. apply now for immediate review

Senior Purchaser/FF&E Specialist, £40k, South

The international superyacht new build and refit market is flying at present, careering towards the heady heights of 2008. As a result, the market for design of both interior and exterior of large yachts is incredibly busy. This brand is