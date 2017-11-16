Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Hi Fit
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Hi Fit
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town Day 12 - A roll of the dice in the South Atlantic

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 2:19 pm 16 November 2017

The first big gamble for the Volvo Ocean Race fleet since crossing the Equator was playing out on Thursday as team AkzoNobel lined up to 'cut the corner' in a bid to overhaul the leading quartet to their southwest...

At the 1300 UTC ranking Simeon Tienpont's AkzoNobel was in the Leg 2 top spot because their trajectory, around 70 nautical miles to the east of the fleet, puts them closer to Cape Town than any of their rivals.

But while they are technically in pole position in terms of distance to finish, the move is a tactical roll of the dice from Tienpont and his navigator Jules Salter.

By positioning themselves to the east they have reduced the amount of miles they need to sail, but the compromise will likely be lighter winds.

On board Dongfeng during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Dongfeng during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race

By comparison, those teams closer to the Brazilian coast – Dongfeng Race Team, MAPFRE, Team Brunel as well as the most westerly boat, Vestas 11th Hour Racing – are likely to pick up the stronger winds brewing 500 miles to the south earlier, potentially catapulting them towards their goal.

On board MAPFRE, Pablo Arrarte and Blair Tuke during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
On board MAPFRE, Pablo Arrarte and Blair Tuke during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race

Tienpont said AkzoNobel were hoping to make gains over the coming days from a swing in wind direction that will allow them to point their bows closer to Cape Town.

"There's a bit of a lift coming in the next few days so everyone will come up," he said. "We've been a bit more on the inside and we've made a few miles back. It's given us a more competitive position on the front guys. We're trying to keep on the inside of them and shoot a bit further forward when we can."

On board Vestas 11th Hour during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Vestas 11th Hour during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race

Meanwhile Vestas 11th Hour Racing team director Mark Towill said that by being more to the west they hoped to delay an inevitable gybe out of a high pressure system and benefit from better breeze.

"We're obviously a bit closer to the coast, a bit further away from the high pressure system," he added.

"The next 18 hours will tell, but we're optimistic about our position right now. We're hoping that by being a bit further away from the high the gybe will happen a bit later for us and we will make some gains. Time will tell."

Maciel Cicchetti settles down to have some breakfast during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race
Maciel Cicchetti settles down to have some breakfast during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race

Although the position report doesn't show it, Dongfeng likely remain the true leg leaders with MAPFRE nipping at their heels in second.

Onboard MAPFRE there's been no let-up as they do all they can to hold on to Dongfeng's coat tails while warding off the attack from Brunel and Vestas.

"When you have boats close by, you have to keep more active because if you relax a little bit the boats behind will catch you and the boats in front will gain in distance," said MAPFRE bowman and boat captain Antonio 'Neti' Cuervas-Mons.

"It's very important you keep focused. That's why we have the position report every six hours – it keeps us working hard. We don't want to lose anything."

Sailing down the coast of Brazil on board Turn the Tide on Plastic. Liz Wardley pumped up on adrenaline after going out on the wire during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Sam Greenfield / Volvo Ocean Race
Sailing down the coast of Brazil on board Turn the Tide on Plastic. Liz Wardley pumped up on adrenaline after going out on the wire during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Sam Greenfield / Volvo Ocean Race

Splitting the difference between west and east, Turn the Tide on Plastic and Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag were continuing their battle after the latter reduced the distance to their rivals to just two miles.

"We've had clouds from hell, and out of the cloud came Scallywag," Turn the Tide skipper Dee Caffari reported. "They're two miles behind now. Not what we wanted. It's like having a whole other Doldrums."

Still a long way to go on board Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race
Still a long way to go on board Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race

Leg 2 Position Report Thursday 16 November (Day 12) 13:00 UTC:

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish – 2,901.4 nautical miles
2. Turn the Tide on Plastic +42.4
3. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +45.7
4. MAPFRE +47.9
5. Dongfeng Race Team +52.3
6. Team Brunel +57.9
7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +68.7

www.volvooceanrace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 11
Halfway home and race to Cape Town enters a new phase The seven international teams all now have less than 3,200 nautical miles left in the 7,000-mile stage from the Portugal capital of Lisbon to Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 15 Nov DAME Award again
We speak to Drue Kerr, Senior Designer at Zhik We caught up with Drue Kerr, Senior Designer at Zhik, who have just won the DAME Award in the clothing category for their Isotak X Ocean range. Posted on 15 Nov New leaders appointed for Volvo Ocean Race
Richard Brisius and Johan Salén taking over Richard Brisius and Johan Salén have been appointed as President and co-President of the Volvo Ocean Race, taking over from the outgoing chief executive, Mark Turner. Posted on 14 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 10
Back to business in the South Atlantic After an all too brief break to have King Neptune initiate the newcomers over the equator on Monday, it's back to the business of boat racing and pushing south as fast as possible. Posted on 14 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 9
Into the Southern Hemisphere Charles Caudrelier's Dongfeng Race Team led the fleet over the famous line of latitude at 0941 UTC with the slimmest of leads over MAPFRE, Vestas 11th Hour Racing, Team Brunel and team Akzonobel. Posted on 13 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 8
Close encounters with leaders slowing For the first time since early in Leg 2, less than 50 miles separate first from last with the Doldrums having the expected effect on the fleet... Posted on 12 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 7
Fleet compression on final approach to Doldrums With just 30 miles separating first from fifth, the fleet is expected to compress even further with Doldrums coming into play... Posted on 11 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 6
Dongfeng leads the fleet south with Stealth Mode in play Pure speed is the main factor on the charge south with Turn the Tide on Plastic in Stealth Mode... Posted on 10 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 5
Clouds bring beauty but more challenges As temperatures rise and strong winds give way to localised storm activity on the approach to the Doldrums, the Volvo Ocean Race fleet is picking its way through the cloud systems, attempting to connect the dots, joining the wind pressure cells. Posted on 9 Nov Welcome to the Ocean Hotel
We hope you enjoy your stay... We hope you enjoy your stay... Here's a selection of the best images from the past 72 hours showing just how fierce life in the Atlantic Ocean can be... Posted on 8 Nov

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy