Exposure Lights launch the MOB Carbon at METS 2017

Exposure MOB Carbon © Exposure Lights Exposure MOB Carbon © Exposure Lights

by Liz Rushall today at 1:51 pm

The new MOB Carbon from Exposure Lights is the latest evolution of floating safety and searchlights. This ultra-lightweight LED flashlight and water-activated strobe is made from a unique combination of aluminum and carbon. With a longer standby runtime of five months, the MOB Carbon is even more compact and lighter than its predecessor.

The versatile MOB Carbon is designed to use on board, on land and up to 5 meters underwater too. So it is ideal for those moments when you need to dive the keel or clear the propeller.

If you accidently fall overboard, the MOB Carbon is buoyant and will automatically start to strobe without the need to switch it on. Exposure's built in water-activated MOB technology creates a six second delay to avoid false activation if the light gets an accidental dunking. It will then strobe continuously, one flash every second, for up to 20 hours.

The MOB Carbon is compact and light enough to keep in your pocket to use as a search and trimming light as well as a personal safety aid. In addition, Exposure recommend that you keep one close to the helm. If someone goes overboard, simply throw the light towards the MOB casualty, where it will help you track back to their position.

Exposure's precision engineering ensures the MOB Carbon floats at an angle so the lens is partially submerged creating a very bright pool of light in the water to make it easier to locate when searching the area and from above. Meanwhile, the strobe light working above the water is visible from over three nautical miles away.

Tom Harrop, Exposure Lights product manager comments, "The new MOB Carbon combines our 'safety orange' anodized aluminum casing with a woven carbon body.

Using carbon has a number of benefits. It is very light and minimizes the aluminum and machining costs, which means we have been able to push the costs of this multiple purpose MOB strobe and safety light down."

Other innovations include new charge terminals, which are bedded into different size recessed holes. This makes it easy to securely connect the USB magnetic cable, especially in the dark, and prevents the terminals accidentally connecting the strobe if the light comes into contact with water from a dousing.

RRP: £124.95; 149.95€; US$ 169.95

www.exposurelights.com