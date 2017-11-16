Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90

Exposure Lights launch the MOB Carbon at METS 2017

by Liz Rushall today at 1:51 pm 16 November 2017
Exposure MOB Carbon © Exposure Lights

The new MOB Carbon from Exposure Lights is the latest evolution of floating safety and searchlights. This ultra-lightweight LED flashlight and water-activated strobe is made from a unique combination of aluminum and carbon. With a longer standby runtime of five months, the MOB Carbon is even more compact and lighter than its predecessor.

The versatile MOB Carbon is designed to use on board, on land and up to 5 meters underwater too. So it is ideal for those moments when you need to dive the keel or clear the propeller.

If you accidently fall overboard, the MOB Carbon is buoyant and will automatically start to strobe without the need to switch it on. Exposure's built in water-activated MOB technology creates a six second delay to avoid false activation if the light gets an accidental dunking. It will then strobe continuously, one flash every second, for up to 20 hours.

Exposure MOB Carbon - photo © Exposure Lights
Exposure MOB Carbon - photo © Exposure Lights

The MOB Carbon is compact and light enough to keep in your pocket to use as a search and trimming light as well as a personal safety aid. In addition, Exposure recommend that you keep one close to the helm. If someone goes overboard, simply throw the light towards the MOB casualty, where it will help you track back to their position.

Exposure's precision engineering ensures the MOB Carbon floats at an angle so the lens is partially submerged creating a very bright pool of light in the water to make it easier to locate when searching the area and from above. Meanwhile, the strobe light working above the water is visible from over three nautical miles away.

Tom Harrop, Exposure Lights product manager comments, "The new MOB Carbon combines our 'safety orange' anodized aluminum casing with a woven carbon body.

Using carbon has a number of benefits. It is very light and minimizes the aluminum and machining costs, which means we have been able to push the costs of this multiple purpose MOB strobe and safety light down."

Exposure MOB Carbon - photo © Exposure Lights
Exposure MOB Carbon - photo © Exposure Lights

Other innovations include new charge terminals, which are bedded into different size recessed holes. This makes it easy to securely connect the USB magnetic cable, especially in the dark, and prevents the terminals accidentally connecting the strobe if the light comes into contact with water from a dousing.

RRP: £124.95; 149.95€; US$ 169.95

www.exposurelights.com

Related Articles

Exposure lighting up the Volvo Ocean Race
Proud be be featuring heavily Exposure lights have set off on their 3rd Volvo Ocean Race and with huge amounts of media content coming from the yachts we are proud be be featuring heavily. Posted on 2 Nov Exposure Lights shines a light on Ocean Brothers
Transatlantic row for the British Skin Foundation Exposure Lights have announced their support of The Ocean Brothers, Jude Massey (16) and Greg Bailey (26), who plan to row across the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for the British Skin Foundation. Posted on 27 Sep Come take a look at the OLAS system
During the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show The Southampton Boat Show is in full swing and the first weekend has flown by. Head over to The Marine Super Store (stand number F006) to use OLAS testing pod. Sync up you mobile device and trial run the OLAS system. Posted on 19 Sep Exposure Lights technical lighting partner
For two Volvo Ocean Race Teams Exposure Lights has been selected as the Technical Lighting supplier to both the Dongfeng Race Team and the recently announced Turn the Tide on Plastic campaign for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Posted on 29 Aug OLAS nominated for award
In the Sailing Today Gear Innovation Awards This month Sailing Today have shortlisted the best boats, gear, clubs, people and cruises of the year. Exposure's OLAS personal overboard alert system has been nominated in the 'Gear Innovation' section. Posted on 25 Aug Exposure Lights technical lighting partner
For two Volvo Ocean Race Teams Exposure Lights has been selected as the Technical Lighting supplier to both the Dongfeng Race Team and the recently announced Turn the Tide on Plastic campaign for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Posted on 8 Aug 5⭐ Review for RAW Pro Head torch
20% discount for 4 days only! "What a head torch for sailors! It's rare to be able to rave about a piece of kit but occasionally we do and this is one of those time", Bruce Jacobs, Yachting World, June 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Daunting new video
A Smart Phone and the OLAS App could help save your life See how your smart phone can help save your life - and spare you from your worst nightmare at sea! OLAS, the man overboard location alert app from Exposure Lights is now available on Android as well as through the App Store. Posted on 30 May Mobile Man Overboard Alert
First OLAS Tags shipped this weekend The first OLAS tags have been shipped and will be on peoples wrists around the world this Easter weekend. Posted on 14 Apr SpotME and OLAS
More innovations from Exposure Lights We spoke to Tom Harrop at Exposure Lights about the Spot Me mini Strobe and the OLAS App which they launched at the METS Trade Show in Amsterdam. Posted on 21 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy