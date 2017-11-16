Please select your home edition
HUGO BOSS backs Alex Thomson Racing for Vendée Globe 2020

by Alex Thomson Racing today at 1:33 pm 16 November 2017
HUGO BOSS backs Alex Thomson Racing for Vendée Globe 2020 © Mark Lloyd / Lloyd Images

Today we're pleased to announce that our long-term sponsor, HUGO BOSS, has extended its partnership with the team for a further four years, in a deal that will take us through to the end of 2021.

HUGO BOSS has sponsored the team since 2003 in what is one of the longest and most coveted partnerships in sailing.

Looking forward to 2020, and with his sights set firmly on the bringing home the gold, Thomson said:

"I am looking forward to another successful cycle, with the focus on building the best team, boat and campaign for the Vendée Globe in 2020. As our main sponsor, HUGO BOSS have supported the team and enabled us to push boundaries and innovate both in our approach to sailing and the ways in which we share our sport with our audience. I very much look forward to building on the successes we have achieved and working together over the next four years."

Mark Langer, CEO HUGO BOSS AG, added:

"Alex Thomson is an outstanding sportsman and for us a great brand ambassador. Together with him and his team we can look back on many incredible moments both on and off the water. We are delighted to continue our successful partnership."

