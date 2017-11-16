Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2017 728x90

Marine Resources job updates

by Marine Resources today at 9:49 am 16 November 2017
Marine Recruitment Services © Marine Resources

Marine Resources - specialises in providing expert recruitment services to the leisure marine industry worldwide.

Jobseekers - Register your CV now to receive the latest vacancies and be matched to your ideal job.

Employers - Choose from a variety of recruitment options which include a full consultancy service as well as a unique job advertising package.

This week's hot jobs!

Junior Naval Architect, £32k, South
Junior Associate Naval Architect position is available immediately. With fantastic progression opportunities and the opportunity to work for one of the world's leading technology, design and vessel innovators...
Click here for more information or to apply
Commercial Manager, £50k, South
Commercial works manager required for well established commercial and leisure vessel works business.

With knowledge, experience and highly recommended refit, repair and remodel services offered to the commercial and leisure marine industry...

Click here for more information or to apply
Sales Engineer, £40k, UK wide
Marine sales is an integral part of my client’s group portfolio. You will be joining a globally recognised market leader, in Marine Fire and Safety prevention and detection.

Working with a trusted network of dedicated fire, safety and security...

Click here for more information or to apply
Purchase Ledger, Dependent on Experience, South
I am recruiting an experienced Purchase Ledger for an established, well known marine business.

This is an exciting, fast paced role. You will need to be organised, meticulous and hold a high level of attention to detail.

As a purchase...

Click here for more information or to apply
Marina Management, Dependent on Experience, East
MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit various roles across their marina sites.

If you are interested in working in the Marina sector then we want to hear from you!

You will be able to demonstrate proven leadership...

Click here for more information or to apply
Safety Sales Manager, £55k, South
Do you understand the importance of safety in the maritime industry? Marine industry key players must adhere to strict safety laws and policies, therefore it's equipment is integral to the day to day running of maritime businesses. Lifejackets...
Click here for more information or to apply

Related Articles

Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 2 Nov Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 23 Oct Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 5 Oct Hawaiian Aliens
A party to remember! Leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialist, Marine Resources held their 12th and some might say 'legendary' Boat Show Party last week at the Orange Rooms during the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. Posted on 29 Sep Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 21 Sep Marine Resources Boat Show Party!
To be held at Orange Rooms on 21st September Leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialist, Marine Resources, is once again preparing for its industry renowned annual Charity Boat Show Party. Posted on 5 Sep Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 24 Aug Marine Resources sponsor IBI Boat Builder Award
For the second year running! Following the tremendous success of the 2016 IBI Boat Builder Awards, leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialists Marine Resources will once again sponsor the Apprenticeship and Training Scheme Award. Posted on 22 Aug Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 27 Jul Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 13 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy