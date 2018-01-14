Ancasta announces London Boat Show line-up from Beneteau and Prestige

by Jake Young today at 9:00 am

Ancasta has announced the line-up of new boats from Prestige and Beneteau that will be heading to London Boat Show (10-14 January 2018). UK buyers looking to stay local and see new boats from these top brands will not be disappointed.

Prestige is once again showing the strategic importance of the UK market by bringing three of its luxury motor yachts to the show – the Prestige 460, 520 and 630 will all be available to view.

The Prestige range is founded on the key concepts of having living spaces all on one level, giving those onboard 360 degree panoramic views and creating an independent owner's suite. These set Prestige apart from its competitors. The brand is thriving with over 3,600 Prestige motor yachts currently cruising waters around the globe.

From Beneteau Sail, UK buyers will be able to see a range of yachts from the Oceanis range, which produces elegant, fast, easy-to-handle yachts. The Oceanis 38.1, 41.1 and 35.1 will all be presented in London.

Beneteau Power brings the Swift Trawler 35, one of the latest models in the popular Swift Trawler range with a semi-planing flared hull and a distinctive long cruise temperament. A wheelhouse with a 360o view bathes the interior in natural light. From the fast, fun Gran Turismo range, visitors will be able to experience the Gran Turismo 40 and 46, both of which feature the Beneteau-designed Air Step® planing hull, twin high-performance, high-technology engines and the latest innovations for great sea-keeping.

The list of boats on show is as follows:

Prestige MotorYachts - Prestige 460/520/630

Beneteau Sail - Oceanis 38.1/41.1/35.1

Beneteau Power - Gran Turismo 40/46 and Swift Trawler 35

Contact Ancasta now to make an appointment to view any of the above, email or call +44 2380 450000.

For more information visit: www.ancasta.com/events/london-boat-show-2018