Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Shadow Long John
Shadow Long John
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit – Overall

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 4:47 pm 12 November 2017
Prize winners in the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit at Sutton Bingham © Saffron Gallagher

The grand finale of the RS Aero UK Southern Circuit was the RS Aero End of Seasons held at Lee on Solent SC on Saturday 11th November. 35 RS Aeros competed and with a variety of conditions through the day it proved to be a great end to the summer season! The prize giving for the annual series took place after racing at Lee-on-Solent.

The series venues varied from sea, lake and river meetings across Southern UK from Somerset to Kent and up to the Midlands, visiting both new and established RS Aero fleets. After 9 events 109 RS Aeros had taken part in at least 1 event, without including the larger National events.

The 9 events saw 5 different winners and it was great to see the Youths (U19) winning three of them with Tim Hire (Royal Lymington YC) winning both the Easterns at Downs and the Chelmarsh open to finish as top Youth in 3rd overall. Another Youth, Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito SC) won the battle of Papercourt. David Cherill (Broadwater SC) championed his home open on a tricky day in April and our World Champion Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay SC) won the final event, the End of Seasons at Lee on Solent.

Ben Rolfe (Burghfield SC) had a consistent run of 2nds and 3rds on his scorecard to take 2nd overall whilst Peter Barton (Lymington Town SC) notched four wins to capture 1st overall with a minimum score line. 1st Master was Alan Markham (Upper Thames SC) in 7th. 1st Lady and 1st Lady Youth was Alice Lucy (Rutland SC) in 8th overall.

Leading those who only managed to compete in three events was Chris Jones (Sutton Bingham SC) with a 2,5,6 and the top sailor of those managing just two events was Gareth Griffiths (Island Barn SC) showing a good average with a 2,3.

Thank you to Magic Marine for their generous support of the Circuit providing vouchers to the overall winners - just in time to get kitted up in time for winter!

The 2018 RS Aero calendar is already evolving nicely! Before that we have a busy winter in the jammed with some of the most popular mixed class events and monthly RS Aero Winter Training weekends.

Full details of all UK events can be found at www.rsaerosailing.org/index.asp?p=events&rg=UK

Overall Series Results: (best 4 scores from 9 events)

PosSailNameClubBurgh-fieldBroad-waterReadingDownsSutton BinghamBradford on AvonPaper-courtChel-marshLee on SolentPts
12093Peter BartonLymington Town SC121 119 24
22152Ben RolfeBurghfield/RS Sailing33223 12  10
31566Tim HireRoyal Lymington YC   18 41 14
41637Gregory BartlettStarcross YC169  43 2 18
52427Nigel RolfeBurghfield SC44 56   1319
61792Andy HillHayling Island SC1410 4  642824
72204Alan MarkhamUpper Thames SC25810   14  57
81964Alice LucyRutland SC2313    16 3284
91817Chris JonesSutton Bingham SC2   5   6113
101930Paul BartlettStarcross YC67  2    115
111002David CherrillBroadwater SC141     3 118
121654Mark LambdinBradford on Avon SC    174 16 137
132162Peter ChaplinBurghfield SC17   10   12139
142223Mark FoxStokes Bay SC26   127   145
152148Gareth GriffithsIsland Barn RSC     23  205
162114Fernando GamboaLee‑on‑Solent & POR  3     8211
171428Peter TownendChelmarsh SC11      5 216
181312Andrew FrostSutton Bingham SC    7   9216
191230Noah ReesTorpoint Mosquito SC      1 16217
202133Ned StattersfieldWells NTTS   3    18221
212141Steve SharpReading SC18 8      226
221555Andrew WildeBurghfield SC22 9      231
231211Nick EalesLymington Town SC27      13 240
242285Roger CowanBurghfield SC       1529244
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS Aero End of Seasons
An unexpected trip to the seaside! Many thanks to Lee-on-Solent SC and all their wonderful volunteers who stepped in at short notice to host our RS Aero UK End of Seasons, joining their new fleet of 13 local RS Aeros! The initial event had to be moved from Queen Mary due to low water. Posted on 14 Nov Latest on the Rooster Blog
Including Confessions of an Optimist sailor Confessions of an Optimist Sailor by Millie Irish, Rooster® Lace Tidy® DAME Design Award Nominee, Junior Sailing, a Guide to Get Going! By Nick Welbourn, Wind, Rain & Broken Kickers, by Monique Vennis-Ozanne and more! Posted on 6 Nov RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017 overall
Showdown at Nottingham! The 2017 RS Aero Northern Circuit title, sponsored by Green Frog Genovate went all the way to the wire with a grand showdown between the top 5 contenders at the 6th and final event, the UK River Champs on the Trent at Nottingham. Posted on 2 Nov Magic Marine RS Aero UK Inlands
Gusts and shifts for the 38 helms at Northampton 38 RS Aeros arrived at Northampton SC with the promise of some good fresh breezes throughout the weekend. The field was stacked with an RS Aero World Champion, a UK National Champion and two RS Aerocup Italian Champions. Posted on 1 Nov RS Sailing Autumn Update
South West Demo Event on 3-4 November Are you looking to test drive any of the RS Sailing latest additions? We are co-running an event alongside the RYA at Roadford Lake in the South West on the 3rd and 4th November 2017. Here you can try the RS Zest, RS Quest, RS Neo and RS Aero. Posted on 27 Oct RS Aeros at the Quahog Dinghy Regatta
Held at Bristol YC, Rhode Island, USA Eight RS Aeros registered for the inaugural Quahog Regatta at Bristol Yacht Club in Bristol, RI. I awoke to drizzle and grey skies, and on the 2.5-hour drive to Bristol encountered nothing that would indicate conditions would be different there. Posted on 24 Oct RS Aeros at the Puget Sound Sailing Championship
Held at the Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle The annual Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle PSSC regatta is the local championship regatta marking the traditional end of the racing season in Seattle, though there is great racing through the winter on Puget Sound. Posted on 23 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda overall
Big breeze and an early start for the final day! The crisp morning Peler mountain breeze from the North had been regularly stronger that the afternoon's Ora from the South and, to ensure reliable racing, some good variety and a prompt finish on the final day, the call had been made for an 08:30 start. Posted on 23 Oct RS Aero UK events coming up this Autumn
The season is a changing! We have some great RS Aero events coming up - make the most of them before the weather turns colder! Posted on 18 Oct RS Aeros at Chelmarsh
On the 110 acre reservoir near Bridgnorth On Saturday 14th October, 2017, Chelmarsh Sailing Club held their RS Aero Class Open on their picturesque, 110 acre reservoir near Bridgnorth, Shropshire. Posted on 17 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy