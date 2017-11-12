Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit – Overall

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 4:47 pm

The grand finale of the RS Aero UK Southern Circuit was the RS Aero End of Seasons held at Lee on Solent SC on Saturday 11th November. 35 RS Aeros competed and with a variety of conditions through the day it proved to be a great end to the summer season! The prize giving for the annual series took place after racing at Lee-on-Solent.

The series venues varied from sea, lake and river meetings across Southern UK from Somerset to Kent and up to the Midlands, visiting both new and established RS Aero fleets. After 9 events 109 RS Aeros had taken part in at least 1 event, without including the larger National events.

The 9 events saw 5 different winners and it was great to see the Youths (U19) winning three of them with Tim Hire (Royal Lymington YC) winning both the Easterns at Downs and the Chelmarsh open to finish as top Youth in 3rd overall. Another Youth, Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito SC) won the battle of Papercourt. David Cherill (Broadwater SC) championed his home open on a tricky day in April and our World Champion Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay SC) won the final event, the End of Seasons at Lee on Solent.

Ben Rolfe (Burghfield SC) had a consistent run of 2nds and 3rds on his scorecard to take 2nd overall whilst Peter Barton (Lymington Town SC) notched four wins to capture 1st overall with a minimum score line. 1st Master was Alan Markham (Upper Thames SC) in 7th. 1st Lady and 1st Lady Youth was Alice Lucy (Rutland SC) in 8th overall.

Leading those who only managed to compete in three events was Chris Jones (Sutton Bingham SC) with a 2,5,6 and the top sailor of those managing just two events was Gareth Griffiths (Island Barn SC) showing a good average with a 2,3.

Thank you to Magic Marine for their generous support of the Circuit providing vouchers to the overall winners - just in time to get kitted up in time for winter!

The 2018 RS Aero calendar is already evolving nicely! Before that we have a busy winter in the jammed with some of the most popular mixed class events and monthly RS Aero Winter Training weekends.

Full details of all UK events can be found at www.rsaerosailing.org/index.asp?p=events&rg=UK

Overall Series Results: (best 4 scores from 9 events)

Pos Sail Name Club Burgh-field Broad-water Reading Downs Sutton Bingham Bradford on Avon Paper-court Chel-marsh Lee on Solent Pts 1 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC 1 2 1 1 1 9 2 4 2 2152 Ben Rolfe Burghfield/RS Sailing 3 3 2 2 3 12 10 3 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC 1 8 4 1 14 4 1637 Gregory Bartlett Starcross YC 16 9 4 3 2 18 5 2427 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 4 4 5 6 13 19 6 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC 14 10 4 6 4 28 24 7 2204 Alan Markham Upper Thames SC 25 8 10 14 57 8 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC 23 13 16 32 84 9 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC 2 5 6 113 10 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross YC 6 7 2 115 11 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 14 1 3 118 12 1654 Mark Lambdin Bradford on Avon SC 17 4 16 137 13 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC 17 10 12 139 14 2223 Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC 26 12 7 145 15 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn RSC 2 3 205 16 2114 Fernando Gamboa Lee‑on‑Solent & POR 3 8 211 17 1428 Peter Townend Chelmarsh SC 11 5 216 18 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 7 9 216 19 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC 1 16 217 20 2133 Ned Stattersfield Wells NTTS 3 18 221 21 2141 Steve Sharp Reading SC 18 8 226 22 1555 Andrew Wilde Burghfield SC 22 9 231 23 1211 Nick Eales Lymington Town SC 27 13 240 24 2285 Roger Cowan Burghfield SC 15 29 244