RS Feva Burnham Squiddie training © David Blaker

by Marcus Collingbourne today at 7:09 am

Last weekend saw 34 keen Feva sailors arrive in Burnham for weekend 2 of the Burnham Squiddies, The Burnham Sailing Club Feva Squad's winter training programme.

Coaches Jon Lewis, Flynn Davies and, this weekend, Ellen Morley had a full weekend planned for the 17 boats concentrating on rig settings as the conditions were going to be varied to say the least!

Saturday dawned bright, with the forecast of a building breeze slowly filling in. Coach Flynn led a dinghy park training session on rig settings and controls, teaching the sailors, and much interested parents, the science behind the controls.

With the expected breeze finally picking up the Squad launched being split into three groups for maximum one-on-one coaching time. A quick lunch, provided by the Squads willing crew of parent helpers, and they were quickly back on the water for an afternoon of short racing. This allowed the teams a chance to put into practice the lessons learnt in the morning. With the wind shifting the coaches took the fleet to the upper reaches of The Crouch to find a steadier breeze. A great afternoon's sailing ensued with the sailors enjoying loads of time on the water, so much so that when the wind died off late in the day, it meant a long slog (and in some cases a tow) back to the club as dusk was falling. A first night time sail for some of the sailors was the talk in the club with a welcome hot chocolate!

Sunday was a totally different experience with the gusting winds forecast arriving from the start of the day. After a briefing setting the goals for the day, the boats set off the pontoon and it quickly became apparent that this was not going to be a day for the faint hearted! Whilst most boats did launch some of our younger, less experienced Squiddies felt the conditions were beyond them and quite rightly remained on shore to watch the entertainment provided by those that had launched. However, Squiddies are made of stern stuff and with Coach Ellen and Squiddie Organiser Jo at the helms, these sailors were taken out to experience of sailing in 25 knots plus!

For those more experienced crews these were the kind of conditions that you can only dream about, with a strong wind making the Fevas absolutely fly, though poor Will and Becky's mast didn't have the same enthusiasm, snapping within 10 minutes of launch, but undeterred, a new section was fitted and off they went again.

The Squiddies had planned the observance of Remembrance Day, but while the club and pontoon fell silent at 11am and the experienced sailors hove-to and contemplated, it was unfortunate that due to the extreme conditions we did have ribs rescuing capsized boats as silence fell over Burnham but, "We Remembered".

After another hot filling lunch, it was back out for a short session of the same for the experienced Squiddies where it was great to see so many Fevas flying up and down the river perfecting their "high and fast" technique.

One of Burnham's adult rock stars, "Malckie" Hutchings was somewhat dismayed to see a Feva plane past underneath him to leeward, while observing from a - nearly as fast - Fireball! We are still to find out what he said to his crew, out on the trapeze holding onto the kite!

Tired sailors and boats were recovered and while the ever-willing parents packed away the boats the sailors had an intensive video de-brief with the coaches on what they had learned over the weekend.

Long time Squiddie, Dylan Collingbourne, commented: "It was a fantastic weekend with wind conditions from Saturday of less than 3 knots to Sundays max of 40 knots. A massive confidence boost for me and my new helm Sophie... Awesome sailing!"

The Squiddies are looking forward to taking the Squad down to Weymouth in a fortnight for the RS Feva Winter Championships and will then be back at Burnham Sailing Club on the weekend of 9th/10th December for their next training weekend.

This weekend will also incorporate the Squiddies Christmas Party to which we will be inviting Squiddies, both past and present.

Interested ? More information on the Burnham Squiddies can be found at www.burnhamsquiddies.co.uk