Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Element Shorts
Henri Lloyd Element Shorts

Boats for sale

2016 RS Feva XL
located in Weymouth
2014 RS Feva XL - 5719
located in Weymouth

RS Feva Burnham Squiddie training

by Marcus Collingbourne today at 7:09 am 11-12 November 2017
RS Feva Burnham Squiddie training © David Blaker

Last weekend saw 34 keen Feva sailors arrive in Burnham for weekend 2 of the Burnham Squiddies, The Burnham Sailing Club Feva Squad's winter training programme.

Coaches Jon Lewis, Flynn Davies and, this weekend, Ellen Morley had a full weekend planned for the 17 boats concentrating on rig settings as the conditions were going to be varied to say the least!

Saturday dawned bright, with the forecast of a building breeze slowly filling in. Coach Flynn led a dinghy park training session on rig settings and controls, teaching the sailors, and much interested parents, the science behind the controls.

With the expected breeze finally picking up the Squad launched being split into three groups for maximum one-on-one coaching time. A quick lunch, provided by the Squads willing crew of parent helpers, and they were quickly back on the water for an afternoon of short racing. This allowed the teams a chance to put into practice the lessons learnt in the morning. With the wind shifting the coaches took the fleet to the upper reaches of The Crouch to find a steadier breeze. A great afternoon's sailing ensued with the sailors enjoying loads of time on the water, so much so that when the wind died off late in the day, it meant a long slog (and in some cases a tow) back to the club as dusk was falling. A first night time sail for some of the sailors was the talk in the club with a welcome hot chocolate!

Sunday was a totally different experience with the gusting winds forecast arriving from the start of the day. After a briefing setting the goals for the day, the boats set off the pontoon and it quickly became apparent that this was not going to be a day for the faint hearted! Whilst most boats did launch some of our younger, less experienced Squiddies felt the conditions were beyond them and quite rightly remained on shore to watch the entertainment provided by those that had launched. However, Squiddies are made of stern stuff and with Coach Ellen and Squiddie Organiser Jo at the helms, these sailors were taken out to experience of sailing in 25 knots plus!

For those more experienced crews these were the kind of conditions that you can only dream about, with a strong wind making the Fevas absolutely fly, though poor Will and Becky's mast didn't have the same enthusiasm, snapping within 10 minutes of launch, but undeterred, a new section was fitted and off they went again.

The Squiddies had planned the observance of Remembrance Day, but while the club and pontoon fell silent at 11am and the experienced sailors hove-to and contemplated, it was unfortunate that due to the extreme conditions we did have ribs rescuing capsized boats as silence fell over Burnham but, "We Remembered".

After another hot filling lunch, it was back out for a short session of the same for the experienced Squiddies where it was great to see so many Fevas flying up and down the river perfecting their "high and fast" technique.

One of Burnham's adult rock stars, "Malckie" Hutchings was somewhat dismayed to see a Feva plane past underneath him to leeward, while observing from a - nearly as fast - Fireball! We are still to find out what he said to his crew, out on the trapeze holding onto the kite!

Tired sailors and boats were recovered and while the ever-willing parents packed away the boats the sailors had an intensive video de-brief with the coaches on what they had learned over the weekend.

Long time Squiddie, Dylan Collingbourne, commented: "It was a fantastic weekend with wind conditions from Saturday of less than 3 knots to Sundays max of 40 knots. A massive confidence boost for me and my new helm Sophie... Awesome sailing!"

The Squiddies are looking forward to taking the Squad down to Weymouth in a fortnight for the RS Feva Winter Championships and will then be back at Burnham Sailing Club on the weekend of 9th/10th December for their next training weekend.

This weekend will also incorporate the Squiddies Christmas Party to which we will be inviting Squiddies, both past and present.

Interested ? More information on the Burnham Squiddies can be found at www.burnhamsquiddies.co.uk

RS Feva Burnham Squiddie training - photo © David Blaker
RS Feva Burnham Squiddie training - photo © David Blaker
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS Feva Training at Yorkshire Dales
A great day's coaching with Paul Brotherton A full day's sunshine and perfect conditions at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club granted ten lucky Feva North sailors a great day's coaching with Paul Brotherton this weekend. Posted on 1 Nov RS Feva Burnham Squiddie training
Rapidly rearranged due to Storm Brian The RS Feva Burnham Squiddie training, on 21-22 October, had to be rearranged at short notice due to storm Brian. Appointments, bookings and other commitments were quickly altered and two days of Feva training were successfully run on 25-26 October Posted on 1 Nov RS Fevas at Parkstone
40 boats for Grand Prix Series Round 2 Parkstone Yacht Club and Poole Harbour was the venue of the second in the 2017/18 RS Feva Grand Prix Series and the final event for the Winter Squad selection. Posted on 3 Oct RYA Welsh Zone Championships
Callum in command More than 100 sailors enjoyed the sunny weather and gusty conditions on Fishguard Bay with a range of winds from high to manageable. Sailors aged 8-16 competed in six fleets. Posted on 1 Oct RYA Zone and Home Country Championships
Winners crowned across the nation Hundreds of the UK's most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK. Posted on 28 Sep Young sailors raring to race
At Zone Championships across the country Hundreds of youngsters will commence battle at the 2017 RYA Zone and Home Country Championships across the country this weekend (23-24 September). Posted on 22 Sep RS Fevas at Northampton
Volvo Grand Prix Series Round 1 The 2017/18 RS Feva Volvo Grand Prix Series started with a weekend at Northampton Sailing Club on the 16th and 17th September. A fleet of 40 boats attended with this Grand Prix also doubling up as one of the indicators for the winter training squads. Posted on 18 Sep RS Feva sailors win ticket to Endeavour Trophy
Two kids set to face competition on home turf Ben Hutton-Penman from the Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham-on-Crouch, sailing with Lucy Hewitson, has won the RS Feva national championship and with it a ticket to his home club's annual event: the Endeavour Trophy. Posted on 14 Sep Chichester Harbour Race Week overall
Ending on a high note! After four days of glorious sailing on Chichester Harbour, one brand-new competitor summed up his feelings to the organisers... Posted on 29 Aug Irish RS200, RS400 & RS Feva Inlands
Over 40 boats race at Blessington SC Over 40 crews arrived at Blessington Sailing Club to the clubs usual very friendly hospitality to join the newly established local fleet of RS200s. Posted on 15 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy