Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - Zest Seat 728x90
Product Feature
Element Trousers Regular Leg
Element Trousers Regular Leg
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Scottish Student Team Racing League - Weekend 1

by Ailsa Muskett today at 11:23 am 11-12 November 2017

100% wins for Edinburgh Blue and Strathclyde Green

This weekend the first Scottish Team Racing League 1 took place on Bardowie Loch (this is the first of the Scottish 'qualifiers' for the BUCS Team Racing Championship 2017-18). 23 teams from across Scotland travelled to Glasgow to start the Scottish Team Racing calendar. Teams included Aberdeen, Dundee, St. Andrews, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Strathclyde, University of the Highlands and Islands and two 'dream' teams, consisting of sailors from universities such as Edinburgh Napier who don't have their own team, but are still able to compete.

The fun carried on away from the racing, with glitter ending up on more and more people as the day went on and many teams showing off matching hats, whether it would be Primark's finest bobble hat or a Christmas-styled snap-back.

On Friday night the teams arrived at their hosts flat eager and excited for the weekend ahead, with all that built up energy they headed off to Sanctuary to dance the night away.

Scottish Student Team Racing League weekend 1 at Bardowie Loch - photo © Sophie Wilbraham
Scottish Student Team Racing League weekend 1 at Bardowie Loch - photo © Sophie Wilbraham

Saturday morning came grey and icy, with the teams arriving ready, not so patiently, to get started. Due, however, to a lack of wind, it became a waiting game; shortly after 11.00 wind started to appear from the west, and it was all guns blazing as teams launched and the first race of SSS League 1 2017-18 went ahead. Early wins were taken from Aberdeen White and Dundee Black. Strathclyde Green came in strong at race 37 after a long wait ashore. The wind held somewhat steady allowing 48 races to be completed, until the wind dropped with the daylight. With the boats all packed up for the night, the teams donned their finest Blue Planet II fancy dress and headed out into the city.

Sunday started promptly with shifty and light winds, with racing moving steadily along. After a short lunch break, while the Loch was more of a mirror, the wind picked up again and races 61-112 could be completed in the dying light of the day.

Unable to complete the round robin, the results were based on win rate and points to give out prizes. Edinburgh Blue triumphed in the Blue fleet achieving 100% wins with only 1,2,3s. In the Yellow fleet, it was the highly experienced Strathclyde Green team who all awkwardly sailed round the wrong mark and yet miraculously still reached the correct one in a 1,2,3, keeping their 100% win rate.

Scottish Student Team Racing League weekend 1 at Bardowie Loch - photo © Sophie Wilbraham
Scottish Student Team Racing League weekend 1 at Bardowie Loch - photo © Sophie Wilbraham

Thanks must to Glasgow University Sailing Club and Lindsay McCosh for organizing and hosting the event, to Robyn Fitzgerald for her brilliant PRO'ing and constant cheerful nature even in the lack of wind, to Mirjam Timmerman for all the reminders and updates about entries and medical forms to Peter Collings for the results.

Thanks to Niall McLeod the newly awarded International Judge for being Chief Umpire and overseeing the other umpires, Emily Robertson, Carol and Jon Haines, as well as the Assistant Umpires Lindsay McCosh, Mark Taylor, Scott Graham and Martin Nicholl and to Ciaran McMonagle to shuffling and reminding teams out to the racecourse.

To all the helpers in the kitchen making bacon butties and pasta, to the start and finish boat that managed to avoid frostbite even staying out all day, the RIB drivers ferrying the sailors out to the pontoon who made the event such a smooth operation, we are very grateful..

facebook.com/scottishstudentsailing

Scottish Student Team Racing League weekend 1 at Bardowie Loch - photo © Sophie Wilbraham
Scottish Student Team Racing League weekend 1 at Bardowie Loch - photo © Sophie Wilbraham
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The Glasgow Grouse 2017
Strathclyde Green takes the title on a tie-break This year, with a shiny new flight of boats, and 30 teams attempting to secure a space at the event, the members of Glasgow University Sailing Club could barely contain their excitement for the 5th year of the Glasgow Grouse from 27 - 29 October, 2017. Posted on 7 Nov British University Fleet Racing Championships
To be held at Draycote Water this weekend With a record entry for the annual BUCS Fleet Racing Championships, over 230 student sailors, from a record 25 universities, are entered to race on Draycote Water this weekend. Posted on 2 Nov BUSA Leeds Halloween Howler
Capsizes, concussion, curry and clubbing Last weekend 20 teams from 9 universities across England and Scotland travelled to Leeds to kick off the USC team racing season at the Leeds Halloween Howler 2017 Posted on 27 Oct U.S. Team Racing Championship
Jet Lag capture the George R. Hinman Trophy This weekend's 2017 U.S. Team Racing Championship for the George R. Hinman Trophy featured a "who's who" of college sailing's present and past. Jet Lag, a team composed of Stanford University alumni sailors, had all the right combinations this week. Posted on 23 Oct Inspire more kids to get OnBoard
Banbury Sailing Club lays down a marker Banbury Sailing Club hopes it has laid down a marker as a host for national sailing events after welcoming 66 young sailors from across England to Boddington Reservoir for the National School Sailing Association Single Handed Team Racing Championships. Posted on 19 Oct Flying Fifteen Team Racing at Bassenthwaite
Lake's water level goes up by over a metre After the extreme rainfall in the Northern Lakes in the middle of last week the water level in Bassenthwaite Lake rapidly increased by over a metre and time on Thursday and Friday was occupied by hauling local boats tied down near the lake. Posted on 16 Oct ET Team Racing Championships
Teamwork makes the dream work Some 200 sailors battled it out at the RYA Eric Twiname Youth and Junior Team Racing Championships held at Oxford Sailing Club this weekend (14-15 October). Posted on 15 Oct RYA ET Youth and Junior Team Racing
Stage set at Oxford Sailing Club Oxford Sailing Club will play host to 200 young sailors this weekend (14-15 October) as they contend the RYA Youth and Junior Eric Twiname Team Racing Championship titles. Posted on 13 Oct Online entry deadline extended
For Eric Twiname Youth and Junior Team Racing The online entry deadline has been extended to Monday 2 October for the RYA Eric Twiname Youth and Junior Team Racing Championships 2017, which are set to descend on Oxford Sailing Club, Farmoor Reservoir, on the 15-16 October. Posted on 29 Sep Fireflys at Chipstead
Held in ideal inland sailing weather Lovely weather greeted the competitors for the Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting which was shared with the Enterprise open meeting. Lots of sunshine and warm weather combined with a light south easterly breeze and some puffy shifts. Posted on 28 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy