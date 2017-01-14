B2B opportunities at London Boat Show 2018 draws in global trade exhibitors

by Annabel Wildey today at 10:00 am

One of the biggest marine equipment brands you may not have heard of, Quick, is planning to make its presence felt in the UK market at the 2018 London Boat Show, taking place on 10-14 January 2018.

The B2B business and go to equipment provider for production boats around the world, is looking to London Boat Show to expand the reach of its Italian produced nautical equipment beyond its traditional Original Equipment (OE) customer base.

At the Show, Quick will be showcasing products from its latest ranges including windlasses, thrusters, battery chargers, inverters, water heaters, gyro stabilizers and LED lighting.

Andrew Sims, Managing Director at AJS Technical Services and UK representative for Quick S.p.A., commented: "Exhibiting at the new look London Boat Show is important for us as it defines our 2018 year. Our stand in 2017 generated a huge amount of interest, this coming Show we have vastly expanded our presence. We committed early to exhibit as we see the strength and importance of this Show, which is key to our plans in the UK and worldwide."

Howard Pridding, Chief Executive Officer at British Marine, remarked: "With over 300 exhibitors and more than a thousand marine professionals gracing the London Boat Show, serious multi-million pound deals and partnerships are formed every year as a result of this iconic January event. We are delighted that Quick recognises the B2B value of this Show and will be exhibiting at the 2018 event."

The London Boat Show (organised by British Marine) will take place from 10-14 January 2018 at London ExCeL. For more information visit www.londonboatshow.com