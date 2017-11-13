Please select your home edition
Inaugural MAA Press Dinner attracts the cream of the industry

by Alison Willis today at 7:02 am 13 November 2017
Bruno Trouble with Matt Sheahan at the inaugural MAA Press Dinner at METStrade © MAA

The inaugural Marine Advertising Agency (MAA) Press Dinner, in association with the International Marine Media Meeting (IMMM) and held in Amsterdam on the eve of the Marine Equipment Trade Show (METS), has proved a huge success with over 40 top marine journalists and editors from across Europe and the USA amongst the guests.

The event attracted the cream of the marine industry and provided an unrivalled opportunity for networking. Matt Sheahan, of Sunset & Vine, interviewed selected guest speakers at the event, which was sponsored by Lowrance, Simrad and B&G, with PRO-SET and British Marine as event partners.

Lowrance used the opportunity to launch Hook2, the latest fishfinder in its Hook series, designed 'for any angler, anywhere'. Louis Vuitton Cup veteran and French America's Cup hero, Bruno Troublé, discussed his hopes and fears for the America's Cup candidly, saying that he hoped that the boats used would be being sailed long after the event. West System International's David Johnson spoke about its PRO-SET products designed for composite construction, and B&G's Andy Davis spoke about the company's latest developments. David Pougher, President of British Marine, explained the association's vision for the redefined London Boat Show saying that they were prepared to 'take the step-changes needed to satisfy visitors.'

Mike Shepherd, Director of MAA, said, 'We're delighted that the first MAA Press Dinner has been such a success. The combination of informative, interesting speakers, an excellent interviewer (Matt Sheahan) and the opportunity to network with industry colleagues and journalists is what we set out to offer and we are hugely proud to have brought the cream of the marine industry together in order to achieve that.' MAA also organises an annual UK press lunch, which always attracts key industry figures and journalists.

MAA was set up by Mike Shepherd in 2009, since then the company has experienced consistently strong growth. MAA was awarded Best Marine Company to Work For at the 2016 British Marine awards and is now firmly established as one of the foremost agencies in the marine industry.

MAA can help companies with everything from media planning and buying, PR and social media to brand development, eCommerce and website design and development.

For more information visit www.marineadagency.com

Inaugural MAA Press Dinner at METStrade - photo © MAA
Inaugural MAA Press Dinner at METStrade - photo © MAA
