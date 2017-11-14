Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats - VX One
Product Feature
Elite Therm Mid Layer Jacket
Elite Therm Mid Layer Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

New leaders appointed for Volvo Ocean Race

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 8:42 pm 14 November 2017
Richard Brisius and Johan Salén appointed as President and co-President of the Volvo Ocean Race © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race

Richard Brisius and Johan Salén have been appointed as President and co-President of the Volvo Ocean Race, taking over from the outgoing chief executive, Mark Turner.

The duo founded Atlant Ocean Racing together and have worked with seven Volvo Ocean Race campaigns over the past 28 years, starting as sailors in the 1989-90 race, before finding success with team management, including winning efforts EF Language (1997-98) and Ericsson 4 (2008-09), as well as second place finishers, Assa Abloy (2001-02), and Intrum Justitia (1993-94).

Most recently, the pair managed Team SCA, the all-female entry, in the last edition of the race.

"It's an honour to be involved with my friends in the Volvo Ocean Race again. The race is at the very heart of the sport of sailing and it has formed the backbone of so much of my life," Brisius said.

"At the core of the Volvo Ocean Race are some of the very best athletes in the world, racing in what I think must be the most relentless competition. Their efforts and determination inspire people across the world, and creates outstanding value for partners and host cities."

Brisius is currently the CEO of the company owned by the National Olympic Committee, running Sweden's bid to host the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2026 and he will remain in that role.

Johan Salén has worked alongside Brisius on all of their previous Volvo Ocean Race projects. He will take a leading role in both operations and in devising a strategy for the future of the event alongside the current leadership team.

"When we see what is happening on the water during Leg 2 from Lisbon to Cape Town, it is impossible not to be impressed by how the teams are performing and the way the race is being presented to fans and stakeholders," Salén said. "And I have no doubt the next few months of this race will continue to be fantastic for our teams, sailors, and fans.

"Looking forward, it is clear we need to work closely with Volvo and all stakeholders, including future teams, sailors and commercial partners, to create something even greater for the future.

"I know that process is already underway with the existing leadership team. We all know the importance of setting a clear roadmap for the future in terms of event timing and class of boat as well as the commercial offering."

Henry Sténson Chairman of the Volvo Ocean Race board, said he feels the experience Richard and Johan bring will benefit all stakeholders of the race.

"Both Richard and Johan have this race in their blood having competed as sailors and then working together to create and lead commercially successful and winning teams such as Ericsson 4 and EF Language," he said.

"We believe this expertise on the team side is critical in terms of understanding what is required to make the race successful for teams and partners. We are confident we can now build on what has been put in place by Mark and his team to create a strong foundation for the future."

The current Volvo Ocean Race leadership team will remain in their roles, working closely with Richard and Johan to deliver exciting racing for fans, and exceptional value for stakeholders.

www.volvooceanrace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 10
Back to business in the South Atlantic After an all too brief break to have King Neptune initiate the newcomers over the equator on Monday, it's back to the business of boat racing and pushing south as fast as possible. Posted today at 5:39 pm Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 9
Into the Southern Hemisphere Charles Caudrelier's Dongfeng Race Team led the fleet over the famous line of latitude at 0941 UTC with the slimmest of leads over MAPFRE, Vestas 11th Hour Racing, Team Brunel and team Akzonobel. Posted on 13 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 8
Close encounters with leaders slowing For the first time since early in Leg 2, less than 50 miles separate first from last with the Doldrums having the expected effect on the fleet... Posted on 12 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 7
Fleet compression on final approach to Doldrums With just 30 miles separating first from fifth, the fleet is expected to compress even further with Doldrums coming into play... Posted on 11 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 6
Dongfeng leads the fleet south with Stealth Mode in play Pure speed is the main factor on the charge south with Turn the Tide on Plastic in Stealth Mode... Posted on 10 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 5
Clouds bring beauty but more challenges As temperatures rise and strong winds give way to localised storm activity on the approach to the Doldrums, the Volvo Ocean Race fleet is picking its way through the cloud systems, attempting to connect the dots, joining the wind pressure cells. Posted on 9 Nov Welcome to the Ocean Hotel
We hope you enjoy your stay... We hope you enjoy your stay... Here's a selection of the best images from the past 72 hours showing just how fierce life in the Atlantic Ocean can be... Posted on 8 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 4
Tight at the top for leading quartet Leg 1 winners Vestas 11th Hour Racing jumped to the head of the Volvo Ocean Race fleet three days into Leg 2 as the big dive south began in earnest on Wednesday. Posted on 8 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 3
Accelerating away from Madeira towards decision day As the Volvo Ocean Race fleet continued to charge west at breakneck speeds on Tuesday, a crucial decision that could ultimately affect the overall outcome of Leg 2 was looming. Posted on 7 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 2
Is west the best? After a fast and furious opening to Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race, the fleet is settling into a groove on Monday, with navigators and skippers already facing the first of many critical decisions on this race from Lisbon to Cape Town. Posted on 6 Nov

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy