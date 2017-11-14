2017 DAME Award winners announced

Birgit Schnaase, Chairwoman of the Jury, presented the prestigious DAME Award 2017 at the commencement of the METSTRADE show this morning to Scanstrut for its RS Venture Connect Conversion Kit. A further six products were named as Category Winners and 16 received Special Mentions.

The Scanstrut Venture Connect Conversion Kit retrospectively adapts an RS Venture, a dinghy designed for able-bodied sailors that is already in common use in many training and sailing centres. The plug and play kit includes a combined battery and control pack, a powered mainsheet winch, joystick control and sip-puff headset option. Fully self-contained, it enables a sailing instructor to convert the boat to one suitable for use by those with a wide range of disabilities, including paraplegia, in only 30 minutes.

The Jury praised Scanstrut for delivering a well-designed and fully integrated solution with attention to every detail that will allow a broader range of disabled people to get on the water and enjoy the same benefits as others.

Commenting on the result, Chairwoman of the Jury, Birgit Schnaase stated: "I work a lot in the superyacht sector and saw good entries that apply there, but I was also pleased to see products with personal applications that you can touch, see, feel and understand. Our overall winner is a very good example of that."

"The marine sector's end users are changing – the younger generations often do not have their own boat and need highly accessible products; the industry's wealthier customers have individual and often very different ideas of what they demand of a boat and its equipment. We also need to be much more aware of the need to address diversity. We saw welcome evidence that products are being developed to address these market changes."

"Our strong team of new and existing Jury members are highly qualified across many disciplines, including interior, engineering, systems and industrial design and naval architecture, as well as user application. They each saw entries this year of particular interest in their own fields and applied their own considerable knowledge and experience to the debate. There were many detailed discussions throughout our time together about the products themselves and the effect they will have within the marine industry in future days."

This year's Category winners:



MARINE ELECTRONICS AND MARINE RELATED SOFTWARE

SIMARINE NEREIDE Smart Marine Power Panel

Stand 05.263



INTERIOR EQUIPMENT, FURNISHINGS, MATERIALS AND ELECTRICAL FITTINGS USED IN CABINS

Besenzoni P400 Matrix

Stand 01.565, 10.708



MARINA EQUIPMENT, BOATYARD EQUIPMENT AND BOAT CONSTRUCTION TOOLS AND MATERIALS

Seabin

Stand 05.506



DECK EQUIPMENT, SAILS AND RIGGING

Scanstrut RS Venture Connect Conversion Kit

Stand 03.510



CLOTHING AND CREW ACCESSORIES

Zhik Isotak X Extreme Ocean Sailing Apparel

Stand 07.382



LIFESAVING AND SAFETY EQUIPMENT

CrewWatcher submitted by Weems & Plath

Stand 01.121



MACHINERY, PROPULSION, MECHANICAL AND ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS AND FITTINGS

Oceanvolt Servoprop

Stand 12.833



DAME 2017 winner

Scanstrut RS Venture Connect Conversion Kit

Stand 03.510



Special mentions:



MARINE ELECTRONICS AND MARINE RELATED SOFTWARE

C Designs DecklincGP

Stand 07.316



Digital Yacht Nomad Portable Class B AIS Transponder

Stand 01.434



FLIR M232 Marine Thermal Camera

submitted by Raymarine UK Ltd.

Stand 01.111



INTERIOR EQUIPMENT, FURNISHINGS, MATERIALS AND ELECTRICAL FITTINGS USED IN CABINS

B.C.M. Illuminazione Surf Plate R

Stand 11.203



MARINA EQUIPMENT, BOATYARD EQUIPMENT AND BOAT CONSTRUCTION TOOLS AND MATERIALS

3D|CORE XPS DELTA

Stand CMP.07



CarenEcolo mobile antifouling wastewater filtration system

Stand MYP.05.510



Tessilmare Bino-X RubRail

Stand 01.671



DECK EQUIPMENT, SAILS AND RIGGING

Ropeye U-Block

Stand 12.435



SNA Dodger & Cover Designs Bimini KanvasLight

Stand 05.448



Boatasy GHOOK submitted by SPINAKER d.o.o.

Stand 05.361



SUREFAS CAF-COMPO screw-stud

Stand 12.106



CLOTHING AND CREW ACCESSORIES

Blood Red INTEGRA

Stand 03.122



Ocean Rodeo Sports Ignite Drysuit

Stand 03.133



CLOTHING AND CREW ACCESSORIES

McMurdo SmartFind G8 AIS

Stand 03.411



MACHINERY, PROPULSION, MECHANICAL AND ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS AND FITTINGS

Jefa Electric Steering System

Stand 12.340



Kabola KB-Ecoline Hybrid

Stand 07.420