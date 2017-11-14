North Wales sailing clubs plot forward course

North Wales Only Girls Afloat scheme © Seren Radley North Wales Only Girls Afloat scheme © Seren Radley

by Hamish Stuart, RYA Cymru-Wales today at 4:03 pm

Representatives from 18 North Wales clubs attended the first RYA Cymru Wales Club Affiliate Conference in Deganwy, learning and sharing information on how to move forward.

There were over 30 people at the event, opened by RYA chair David Williamson and with RYA Cymru Wales chief executive Phil Braden launching the organisation's strategy.

It has four key values of inclusivity, responsibility, excellence and integrity. You can download a copy from the website www.rya.org.uk/rya-regions/rya-cymru-wales/about-us/Pages/wya-strategic-plan.aspx

"It was great to see so many people from North Wales sailing at the first Club Affiliate Conference in Deganwy, while we prepare for the South Wales event next month," said RYA Cymru Wales national development officer Ruth Iliffe.

"There were more than 30 people attending, from 18 clubs, so it was a tremendous turnout from North Wales sailing membership. Hopefully they will have found it a really useful event and will have plenty to take back to their clubs as a result.

"We were also able to update clubs on the insights we have learned from data gathered across the nation by the RYA, as well as lessons learned from 2017 best practice around Wales. There was plenty of information which will really help clubs develop in the ways they want to go.

"Did you know just under half of our club members have taken part in sailing or boating 13 times or more in the last year! Is that true in your club? What could do to change this statistic?

"The HMS Aberconwy Sea Cadets did us all proud with an amazing lunch before the clubs heard from RYA Director of External Affairs Jeanette Hopkins.

"She explained how the clubs can modernise revenue streams in this changing society, for example the younger generation do not generally have cheque books or even carry cash!

"Finally, there was an update on data protection so clubs can keep up to date with all the requirements and important changes in terms of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations).

"So that was a really productive day for us as well as the clubs, while we look forward to a similarly beneficial occasion at the South Wales conference in Pembrokeshire in December."

For further details about Welsh sailing and watersports, please go to www.rya.org.uk/rya-regions/rya-cymru-wales or www.facebook.com/RYACymruWales or follow on Twitter @RYACymruWales. You can also keep up to date by following RYA Cymru Wales on Instagram