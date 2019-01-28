Please select your home edition
WASZP Games 2019 Announcement

22-28 January 2019
Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club © RFBYC

WASZP is very pleased to announce that the 2019 WASZP Games are heading down under, after an extensive search we have reached our destination of Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club, Perth, Australia. The dates of 22-28th of January will mean the classic 'Fremantle Doctor' will pump in every day at 18-22 knots and it will be provide a sensational spectacle of speed and colour.

The key areas WASZP want to address in our search for an appropriate venue are, world class race track, social, fun and wind. RFBYC ticked all the boxes!

The fantastic clubhouse that will allow for some stadium style racing, the open expanses of Melville water on the Swan River will provide an ideal location for an International Championship to be conducted.

The race management understands the WASZP's needs to explore other racing formats like Slalom and GPS racing. Being nestled about halfway between Fremantle and the City, as well as having the world-famous Cottesloe beach just behind where the club sits means it is the ideal place for visitors to experience WA.

With Perth now starting to establish a fleet of this new and exciting class, it is the perfect time to head to Western Australia to unleash the WASZP on flat water and the hot summer sea-breezes that appear at 20knots like clockwork.

Australia now has around 70 boats and envisage that over 100 WASZP's will be sailing around the country by January 2019.

We expect containers of boats from the UK, Europe, USA and New Zealand to join the Aussies, culminating in a fleet of well over 100 boats and sailors.

See the class website for more information regarding shipping and accommodation options.

Competitors at the WASZP International Games at Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Competitors at the WASZP International Games at Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

Following on from the initial success of the inaugural WASZP Games on Lake Garda, Italy. We have been announced as a nominee for the 'Event Of The Year' thanks to Yachts and Yachting Magazine. Get your vote in today: awards.yachtsandyachting.co.uk/event-of-the-year

The has class really kicked off with a fantastic beach culture social scene and great racing across some different formats in 30 countries.

WASZP is very keen to keep pushing these key areas of the class. We want people to have fun when they go to a regatta, more than that we want people to bring friends and family to enjoy the event as well. We are an all-inclusive class and what better place than Perth to showcase this.

We look forward to catching up with everyone in January 2019 Down Under!

www.WASZP.com

