Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Wayfarer Cover
Rain and Sun Wayfarer Cover

Craftinsure Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech Sailing Club

by Tim Townsend today at 10:13 pm 11-12 November 2017
Craftinsure Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech © Martyn Smith

The eighth and final event of the UK Wayfarer Association Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017 took place in mixed conditions at Bough Beech Reservoir on the weekend of 11th and 12th November. Going into the event, four boats had the potential to be on the podium in the National Circuit. During the week the forecast promised strong and gusty northerly winds on both days, but by Friday we were expecting a damp and grey Saturday with 5-12 knots from the north, while Sunday was to bring a cold north westerly of between 16 and 25 knots.

The short range forecast proved to be accurate with visitors arriving at the club and rigging their boats in intermittent drizzle. Twenty boats then took to the water for two races in a patchy breeze; real snakes and ladders conditions which suited the lighter crews and also boats with local knowledge.

Craftinsure Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech - photo © Martyn Smith
Craftinsure Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech - photo © Martyn Smith

The first race was led for a time by Elliott Marks and Kate Fitzsimmons in Elliott's father's old boat, a 30 year old Mark2 before they succumbed to the attentions of Martin and Donna Rouse-Collen, the two boats finished in that order. Of the boats in contention to win the Hartley Boats Trophy as winners of the National Circuit, Andrew and Tom Wilson were 3rd, with Mike McNamara and Simon Townsend 4th. Len Jones and Jamie Lea were 6th but Bill Whitney and John Shelton swallowed some snakes and could only finish 12th (and then only after a climbing a small ladder on the penultimate leg).

The second race was sailed after lunch in similar conditions. This time there was a race long ding dong between McNamara/Townsend and Richard Stone and Catherine Gore, with early involvement in the battle by the Rouse-Collens. After several changes of lead McNamara were just ahead at the finish followed by Stone/Gore. In this race Wilson/Wilson made a comeback after a poor first leg while Whitney/Shelton (12th again) and Jones/Lea both had mediocre results as they struggled to make sense of the conditions.

Overnight leader were Rouse-Collen followed by McNamara/Townsend, Wilson/Wilson and Marks/Fitzsimmons. Those who could stay enjoyed a good dinner laid on by the club. Others, including the race officer, went home to watch Strictly or spent the evening googling how to deal with snakes.

Craftinsure Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech - photo © Martyn Smith
Craftinsure Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech - photo © Martyn Smith

Sunday morning provided such contrasting conditions with a very chilly, viciously gusting and shifty north easterly(ish), white horses on the lake but bright sunshine. One or two competitors decided that discretion was the better part of valour and stayed ashore to watch proceedings from the comfort of the clubhouse.

The third race sequence began immediately after the fleet observed a two minute silence hove-to on the water. The start itself coincided with one of the strongest gusts of the day which everybody somehow survived. There was a short beat and then a long broad reach as part of a figure of 8 course. These were conditions that would surely suit all four of the leading contenders for the Hartley Boats Trophy, but after a good beat Wilson/Wilson spoiled their copybook with a spectacular three sail capsize.

Meanwhile, McNamara/Townsend, Guy Marks (the elder) and another son Tom, and Jones/Lea could be seen planing off into the distance. These three boats finished in that order, although McNamara/Townsend had pulled out a comfortable lead by the end. Whitney/Shelton proved they can do it when there's a modicum of wind and finished in 4th place which would prove to be their best result of the weekend. Meanwhile, Wilson/Wilson made a very strong recovery in the second half of the race to finish in 5th place.

The fourth and final race of the weekend was sailed back to back. In this race, McNamara/Townsend had a narrow lead over Wilson/Wilson at the windward mark and maintained the lead throughout the race although they were chased hard all the way round the track. These two pulled away from the chasing pack where there were several position changes and capsizes for several boats including Whitney/Shelton and the Rouse-Collens both of whom retired. Jones/Lea finished 4th in this race.

Craftinsure Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech - photo © Martyn Smith
Craftinsure Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech - photo © Martyn Smith

Enjoying their third win of the weekend was sufficient for McNamara/Townsend to win the event overall and it also meant that they won the Hartley Boats Trophy and the Craftinsure National Circuit Series by the narrowest of margins, just 1.5 points ahead of Wilson/Wilson and 2 points ahead of Jones/Lea. The Wayfarer Travellers Trophy for the best results in all eight events was won by Andrew Wilson and his crew of son Tom or Sue Rusbridger.

During the prize giving a draw was made for a number of prizes provided by the sponsors. Among the prizes a new McNamara genoa was won by Derek Lambert from Datchet Water SC; Nigel O'Donnell from Swarkestone SC won a year's free insurance for his Wayfarer presented by Craftinsure, and Tim Townsend from Medway YC won a new undercover courtesy of Hartley Boats.

Overall Results (top 6):

1st W10648, Michael McNamara and Simon Townsend, Rollesby Broad SC, (3 points)
2nd W88, Martin and Donna Rouse-Collen, Upper Thames SC (9)
3rd W11050, Guy and Tom Marks, Bough Beech SC (9)
4th W11093, Andrew and Tom Wilson, Datchet Water SC (10)
5th W11067, Len Jones and Jamie Lea, Medway YC (13)
6th W7470, Elliott Marks and Kate Fitzsimmons, Bough Beech SC (19)

The UKWA is putting together another comprehensive schedule of events for 2018 including the National Championships at Castle Cove SC from 1-3 June. A European Championship is also being held from 3-8 July 2018 in Denmark. For more details visit www.wayfarer.org.uk

Craftinsure Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech - photo © Martyn Smith
Craftinsure Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech - photo © Martyn Smith
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech
All set for fierce competition next weekend Nestling, as it does, at the foot of Ide Hill on the Kent/Surrey border, one could be forgiven for thinking that the beautiful nature reserve at Bough Beech reservoir is likely to be the last place on earth there would be a fiercely fought competition. Posted on 7 Nov Help Southwold Sailing Club
In Aviva Community Fund bid Southwold Sailing Club's continued success has helped make it to the second of three rounds in the Aviva Community Fund with a bid of £8000 to purchase three Wayfarer dinghies. Posted on 27 Oct Wayfarer Southern Areas at Datchet
Three visitors join the growing local fleet Three visiting teams from as far away as Canterbury and Derby joined the growing local fleet at Datchet Water Sailing Club to compete for the Southern Area Championship. Posted on 16 Sep Wayfarer Southern Areas preview
Circus set for Datchet Water this weekend This weekend it is the turn of Datchet Water SC to provide the Big Top for the Wayfarer Class travelling circus, to provide the arena in which the strong men, the jugglers, the acrobats and the clowns will perform as they compete. Posted on 6 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 overall
What a week that was! Poole Week 2017 was notable on a number of counts. Despite the generally light and perpetually shifty conditions that tested the skill and patience of the race officers to the limit, no racing was lost to the weather. Posted on 3 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 day 5
The full gamut of wind and weather Thursday saw Poole Harbour provide the full gamut of wind and weather to delight and occasionally confound the competitors and Race Officers - with a full 360 degree shift in the wind, a band of rain, lightning, rainbows and glorious sunshine. Posted on 1 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 day 4
Race Officer's rain dance does the trick The forecast for today did not look ideal with little wind and rain promised. However, the PROs had clearly done their rain dances as the weather improved ahead of the 1400hrs start and we managed to get some good racing in. Posted on 31 Aug adidas Poole Week 2017 day 3
Wind fills in after a slow start After a slow start to the afternoon's racing while those in the Top Triangle looked on enviously from a flat calm at the 6 to 8 knots of breeze at the Race Platform, the wind eventually filled in from the west and racing got underway. Posted on 29 Aug Poole Week to be sponsored by adidas again
Giving away sailing clothing every day adidas have once again agreed to be title sponsor for Parkstone Yacht Club's Poole Week regatta. As part of the sponsorship, adidas are giving away up to £200 worth of sailing clothing in a daily prize draw. Posted on 30 Jul Wayfarer Eastern Area Championship
With a riotous quiz, then late-night boat repairs The Wayfarer Eastern Area Championship, which was also the fifth event in the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017, was hosted by Medway Yacht Club over the weekend of 22/23 July. Posted on 26 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy