Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N

Crewsaver announces fresh new look for 2018 watersports range

by Jake Young today at 4:00 pm 13 November 2017
Crewsaver announces fresh new look for 2018 watersports range © Alex Irwin / Crewsaver

Crewsaver will launch its 2018 watersports range to the industry at METStrade 14th-16th November 2017. The range, which has a fresh new look and features advanced fabrics, is packed full of adventure-aiding essentials, including performance clothing, accessories and luggage.

The new range is aimed at all watersport enthusiasts and joins Crewsaver's recently launched Atacama drysuits and Fusion 3D buoyancy aids. Crewsaver, who has a proven track record in this market, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and can trace its history of manufacturing these types of products to the 1960s!

Lightweight and compact, the Crewsaver Race Top is an unmissable addition for any watersport enthusiast, setting the bar for breathable performance thermals. Its waterproof fabric with a 10K hydrostatic head is fused with soft internal fleece lining providing the thermal protection needed to stay on the water for longer. Another benefit is the additional thermal protection offered by the foldable collar for optional face coverage. Child/ Junior RRP £68. Adult RRP £80

Crewsaver announces fresh new look for 2018 watersports range - photo © Alex Irwin / Crewsaver
Crewsaver announces fresh new look for 2018 watersports range - photo © Alex Irwin / Crewsaver

The Crewsaver Spray Top is the perfect solution for those seeking the next level in performance technology. The durable fabric has a hydrostatic head waterproof rating to 20K and is breathable up to 6K, making this one of the most advanced and affordable spray tops on the market. With uniquely tailored panels, the articulated shape of this spray top provides much sought-after unhindered freedom of movement. Child/ Junior RRP £64.50. Adult RRP £76.50

Gloves

Protection, warmth and dexterity. The Crewsaver glove collection provides everything needed to keep hands happy whilst on the water. With short finger, three finger and neoprene options available (all integrated with supple Amara palm protection) there is a style to suit, no matter what the demand. Gloves RRPs £19 - £26

Footwear

Choose from a wide range of styles and fabrics including a choice of 5mm or 3mm neoprene construction, zip entry vs slip-on and boot vs shoe. All designed from highly flexible and durable materials with easy donning in mind. Look out for the zip boot and 3Ž4 boot, which feature reinforced panelling, perfect protection for hiking and trapezing. Footwear RRPs £20 - £44

Luggage

Built for adventure. The new luggage collection is practical, stylish and tough. Featuring traditional holdalls, drybags and wet/dry hybrids, these bags are truly life proof. Luggage RRPs £18 - £60

www.crewsaver.com

Crewsaver announces fresh new look for 2018 watersports range - photo © Alex Irwin / Crewsaver
Crewsaver announces fresh new look for 2018 watersports range - photo © Alex Irwin / Crewsaver

