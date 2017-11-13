Crewsaver announces fresh new look for 2018 watersports range

by Jake Young today at 4:00 pm

Crewsaver will launch its 2018 watersports range to the industry at METStrade 14th-16th November 2017. The range, which has a fresh new look and features advanced fabrics, is packed full of adventure-aiding essentials, including performance clothing, accessories and luggage.

The new range is aimed at all watersport enthusiasts and joins Crewsaver's recently launched Atacama drysuits and Fusion 3D buoyancy aids. Crewsaver, who has a proven track record in this market, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and can trace its history of manufacturing these types of products to the 1960s!