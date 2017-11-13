Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 2017 728x90
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race: Cape Town to Fremantle - Day 13

by Clipper Ventures today at 11:42 am 13 November 2017
Clipper 2017-18 Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race © Clipper Ventures

A waiting game has descended over the Clipper Race fleet, with all the teams waiting on the wind to decide their fates heading into the second half of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race to Fremantle, Australia.

PSP Logistics remains in the top spot on the leader board, and has a 33 nautical mile advantage on second placed Visit Seattle. But despite finally getting into some downward sailing yesterday, the overnight conditions have been tricky, as Skipper Matt Mitchell explains: "It's been an up and down 24 hours on the whole, with wind from 20 knots to 2 knots. We are currently in the latter which is beyond frustrating as the competition is heating up. We are doing all we can to defend our position, however with the 2.5 knot boat speed that we have right now, we are nervously looking over our shoulders.

Matt adds: "The wind is due to pick up over the course of the day, here's hoping our closest rivals don't pull away too much."

Two of PSP Logistics' closest rivals currently aren't going anywhere fast, with the third and fourth placed Qingdao and GREAT Britain stuck in a wind hole. Qingdao Skipper Chris Kobusch reports: "Not quite what I associated with Southern Ocean sailing. We have been sitting here for the past three hours drifting with the current at 2 knots. Mainsail and Yankee flopping from side to side - every sailor's dream. And at the moment, no end in sight."

Qingdao and GREAT Britain will take some comfort from the forecast, with Clipper Race Meteorologist Simon Rowell reporting: "Whilst the southern group are all ridged out right now, the north-westerly should settle in at some stage in the next 12 to 24 hours.

"Looking ahead, the southern group should get the tail end of a front sometime tomorrow – 40 to 50 knots gusts – with the next one due on Thursday to be even stronger, with gusts to 60-70 knots."

The boats to the north are also struggling with wind, though the issue remains direction, rather than strength. Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race is still a gruelling upwind slog for Sanya Serenity Coast, who has dropped from third to fifth. But with the westerlies scheduled to arrive for those in the north in the next 24 to 36 hours, Skipper Wendy Tuck says: "Hopefully soon we will have some of the sailing that we well and truly would like; downwind, beam on wind, any wind, as long as it's not on the nose any more. We get little teasers and then the wind goes back to fully on the nose again. I can honestly say this is the longest stretch of upwind sailing in a row that I have done."

Behind the closely packed trio of Unicef, Liverpool 2018, and Nasdaq, the ninth placed Dare To Lead is also struggling with another day of upwind sailing. Skipper Dale Smyth comments: "We are still close hauled so it doesn't feel much different, but at least we are heading the right way and the wind should continue to go around over the next 24 hours. We will eventually, hopefully, be downwind.

"I could kick myself for not staying south early because that's where I wanted to be, but we got forced north and we must now try to stay with the pack."

Garmin is hot on Dare To Lead's heels, trailing by less than one nautical mile in tenth place. Skipper Gaëtan Thomas says: "We are still in the Indian Ocean on a close angle, boat still heeled over, though the sea state is a bit better at least.

"On the competitive aspect, it is hard to see if we will make gains or loose in the next 36 to 48 hours. Just hoping to get the best of it. At least we stick to our option and our VMC (velocity made on course) is 100% so we are making progresses, about half way now."

The spinnaker at least is in use on the eleventh placed HotelPlanner.com, and Skipper Conall Morrison reports: "We are making 11 knots right at Rottnest Island, 3225 nautical miles away, our waypoint off Freemantle, and the Code 1 (lightweight spinnaker) is flying well.

"Looking ahead, we have the Code 2 (mediumweight spinnaker) ready for when the wind increases and our navigating team is eagerly awaiting the morning forecast to make decisions on gybing south or holding course."

Stay tuned to the Clipper Race Viewer. Visit the Team Pages to read the Skipper Blogs in full and to see what the crew are writing about in the Crew Blogs. All data correct at time of publishing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 12
Downwind sailing conditions kick in Following the gruelling upwind slog which has dominated much of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race, a wind shift overnight has meant that for some of the most southerly teams, downwind sailing conditions have kicked in. Posted on 12 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 11
Sanya Serenity Coast triumphs at Scoring Gate The first points of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race have gone to Sanya Serenity Coast, who crossed the Scoring Gate in first place overnight. Posted on 11 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 10
Race to the Scoring Gate PSP Logistics remains in top spot on the leader board for Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race to Fremantle, Australia, but the real race at the moment is who can reach the Scoring Gate first. Posted on 10 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 9
Sailing the unfavourable tack PSP Logistics has moved into poll position on Day 9 of the Dell Latitude Rugged Race to Fremantle. Sticking to the more southerly route, it has taken a 32 nautical mile lead over Sanya Serenity Coast. Posted on 9 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 8
Fleet continues to battle upwind Life continues at a lean for many teams during the eighth day of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race as the fleet slogs it out in tough upwind conditions. Posted on 8 Nov Clipper Race invites expressions of interest
From Host Ports to 2022 The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, the biggest and toughest ocean endurance challenge to circle the planet, has today invited expressions of interest from Host Ports in the next two editions of this unique biennial event through to 2022. Posted on 8 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 7
Back to life at a heel A wind hole held up the leading pack of the Clipper Race fleet on Day 7 of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race with the teams now back beating upwind. The downwind sailing conditions are noticeably absent. Posted on 7 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 6
Squalls Test Fleet Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race is known to serve up some of the most exhilarating and testing conditions of the entire circumnavigation and, over the last 24 hours, passing squalls have offered up dramatic and sudden changes in weather conditions. Posted on 6 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 5
What a difference a day makes After a testing day on Friday, the Clipper Race fleet has enjoyed a more settled 24 hours in champagne sailing conditions that have allowed teams to recuperate and reset as they head towards the end of the first week at sea. Posted on 5 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 4
Calm after the storm It has been a testing 24 hours for the Clipper Race fleet as it made its way through relentless upwind storm conditions yesterday. Posted on 4 Nov

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy