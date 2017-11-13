Henri Lloyd Winter Product Guide

Please select your home edition
by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 12:00 pm 13 November 2017

Today's technical sailing apparel has been designed to offer the essential warmth you require when winter boating, we all know its hard to be agile around the boat when you are wrapped in bulky clothing, but modern day technical clothing solutions can offer high levels of warmth and protection and still allow you the move ability you require.

Henri Lloyd recommends a layering system rather than a few thick sweaters. A good base layer is essential, it needs to be close fitting and designed to 'trap' warm air, but also breathable and high wicking which allows the transport moisture away from the skin.

Henri Lloyd H-Therm LS Crew & Tights

The Henri Lloyd H-Therm base later is a key part in the layering system, designed to wick moisture away from the body and maintain an optimum body temperature.

The H-Therm crew & tights are constructed using a high wicking Fast-Dri fabric, the incorporation of Silver ion antimicrobial technology into the weave combats against bacterial build up, whilst the flatlock seam construction offers increased comfort. The products also boast a brushed inner which aids insulation during colder conditions.

The combination of the H-Therm Base Layer LS Crew together with the H-Therm Base Layer Tight offers the perfect next-to-skin base layer partnership.

Product nameColourSizesRRP
H-Therm CrewBlackXS – XXL£49.99
H-Therm TightsBlackXS - XXL£49.99

Henri Lloyd Elite Therm Mid Layer Jacket and Salopette

The mid layer provides the essential insulating layer of warmer air and can also offer additional protection from wind and water.

Henri Lloyd offers an extensive mid layer product collection, in particular the Elite Therm Mid Layer Jacket and Salopette.

Henri Lloyd's Elite Therm Mid Layer combination is the best ever and most effective mid layer Henri Lloyd have ever produced.

The fully waterproof and breathable jacket and salopettes can be used on it's own for 100% waterproof protection in light spray conditions or as part of the layering system.

The jacket features a Primaloft lining which ensures warmth without weight, keeping you in your comfort zone for longer, whilst the incorporation of fleece on the inner collar offers additional comfort.

The ergonomic design and fit of the jacket and salopettes offers maximum freedom of movement without restriction. For a more personalised fit the jacket benefits from touch and close fastening to cuffs, whilst fit on the salopettes can be customised via the waist and shoulder adjusters, for increased durability the salopettes features reinforcement fabric at critical areas of high abrasion.

Product nameColourSizesRRP
Elite Therm Mid Layer JacketBlackXS – XXL£155
Elite Therm Mid Layer SalopettesBlackXS - XXL£155

Find out more on the Henri Lloyd website.

