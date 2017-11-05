Enterprises North West Top Helm event at Southport Sailing Club

by Alan Roberts today at 8:45 pm

On Sunday the 5th of November, 10 Enterprises arrived at a very sunny Southport Sailing Club for the North West Top Helm event - The November Plate, which is the final event of the series. We were greeted with a chilly north to north westerly wind, blowing from 15mph and gusting up to 20, which eased throughout the day.

Race 1

The competitors finally made it to the start line having avoided the cold air for as long as possible. The race was underway after waiting for all of the sailors to arrive at the starting area. Alan Burton-Roberts and sister Diane Thomas (Pilkington) nailed the start and led the way up the first beat, followed very closely by Steve Blackburn & Royston Taggart (WLYC) and Tim Harper & Gabe Hill (WLYC). After a tack to make the windward mark, Alan and Diane decided to check the water temperature for the rest of the fleet after losing their rudder mid tack. Steve and Tim had a brief dual for the first lap, with Steve eventually taking up the lead and gaining the first bullet of the day. Andrew Ashworth & Molly Nixon (WLYC) came in 2nd with Tim Harper taking 3rd after making up ground on the fleet after an altercation.

Race 2

Matt Johnson & Hannah Saddler (Weirwood) arrived at the windward mark first. However, an incident of their own making saw them lose control and miss the next mark, before sailing 360 degrees back through the fleet to find a position to slot back into. By the end of lap one, Andrew Ashworth took and held the lead to the finish, followed by fellow WLYC members Roy & Linda Kissick, with Clive Porter crewed by India Lane taking 3rd. The racing was very close and it was very difficult to overtake during the race due to the course, direction of the wind and the start - which had a good starboard bias.

We headed into the comforts of the sailing club for dinner, which was either burgers and fries or jacket potatoes with various toppings.

Race 3

As we are now in November, the sunlight was low in the sky and starting to dazzle, but this didn't stop Matt and Hannah creating a superior start and taking the lead to win the final race. Andrew took another 2nd and with his good consistency also won the November Plate! Alan and Diane came home 3rd, with a 4th overall, Steve & Roy with a 4th, and a 2nd overall, and Roy and Linda Kissick (WLYC) taking 5th and 3rd overall.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 22948 Andrew Ashworth Molly Nixon WLYC 2 1 2 3 2nd 22461 Steve Blackburn Royston Taggart WLYC 1 7 4 5 3rd 22519 Roy Kissick Linda Kissick WLYC 4 2 5 6 4th 20673 Alan Burton-Roberts Diane Thomas Pilkington 11 4 3 7 5th 22451 Tim Harper Gabe Hill WLYC 3 5 11 8 6th 19876 Matt Johnson Hannah Sadler Wierwood 8 8 1 9 7th 21800 Clive Porter India P Lane WLYC 6 3 6 9 8th 21333 Mark Neilds Jacky Finch Chester 7 6 7 13 9th 22901 Paul Young Jared Lewis Midland 5 9 8 13 10th 12272 Alan Barton George Liddle Delph 11 10 9 19

As this was the last event of the North West Top Helm Series, this meant Steve Blackburn & his crews; Royston Taggart, Ian Richie and Molly Nixon won this year’s series. In 2nd overall and taking the Silver Award for the highest placed boat in the silver fleet was Mark Nields & Jackie Finch (Chester). Last year’s winner Paul Young & various crews took 3rd. That caps another season complete on the NW circuit in which 110 sailors took part throughout the whole series.

North West Top Helm Series 2017 Results:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Crew Club Pilkington WLYC Leigh & Lowton Elton NW Areas Bass Chester Rudyard Southport Pts 1st Gold 22461 Steve Blackburn Ian / Roy / Molly WLYC (DNC) (DNC) -6 (DNC) 1 3 1 2 7 2nd Silver 21333 Mark Nield Jacky Finch Chester (DNC) (DNC) -7 1 5 6 6 -8 18 3rd Gold 22901 Paul Young Ella Crabtree Midlands (DNC) (DNC) 9 (DNC) (DNC) 9 2 9 29 4th Silver 20673 Alan Roberts Burton Rhea Roberts Burton Pilkington 3 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 4 DNC 4 64 5th Silver 22948 Andrew Ashworth Lynn Kissick WLYC (DNC) 2 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 1 109 6th Gold 23384 Tim Sadler James Hobson Yorkshire Dales SC (DNC) (DNC) 2 (DNC) (DNC) 1 DNC DNC 109 7th Gold 22936 Richard Pryke Amelia Pryke Ripon (DNC) (DNC) 3 (DNC) (DNC) 2 DNC DNC 111 8th Silver 21800 Clive Porter Tom Dorr WLYC (DNC) 4 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 6 116 9th Silver 23313 John Berry Neil Bawden Etherow Park (DNC) (DNC) 12 4 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 122 10th Silver 23050 Mike Maddocks Carys Done Chester (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 8 10 DNC DNC 124 11th Gold 22315 John Blundell Chris Blundell Staunton Harold (DNC) (DNC) 1 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 160 12th Gold 22102 Dave Porter Roy Kissick WLYC (DNC) 1 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 160 13th Gold 22865 Royston Taggart Diane Thomas Pilkington 1 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 160 14th Gold 23166 Mark Ninnim Emma Smith Bass (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 2 DNC DNC DNC 161 15th Silver 21310 Dave Read Joy Read Elton (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 2 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 161 16th Silver 20897 Paul Sheppard Steve Bistrow Pilkington 2 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 161 17th Silver 22519 Roy Kissick Lynn Kissick WLYC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 3 162 18th Silver 19007 Mike Heap Sarah Rumball Ogston (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 3 DNC 162 19th Silver 22695 Alan Baker Thea Armstrong Tynemouth (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 3 DNC DNC DNC 162 20th Silver 22476 Geoff Mclardy Dave Wood Elton (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 3 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 162 21st Gold 22272 Charlie Adams Alex Halliweell WLYC (DNC) 3 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 162 22nd Silver 20361 Oliver Mason Megan Ward Midland (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 4 DNC 163 23rd Gold 22405 Pete Lawson Guy Wheeler Bass / Killington (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 4 DNC DNC DNC 163 24th Gold 23089 Jonathan Woodward Karen Alexander South Staffs (DNC) (DNC) 4 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 163 25th Silver 23165 Rodger Lancaster Pilkington 4 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 163 26th Gold 22451 Tim Harper Gabe Hill WLYC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 5 164 27th Silver 21791 Ian Rawlinson Bruce Carter Rudyard Lake SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 5 DNC 164 28th Gold 22536 Phil Snewin Ros Colman Chester (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC 5 DNC DNC 164 29th Silver 20400 Scott Worthington Stacey Walsh Elton (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 5 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 164 30th Gold 23410 Ges Brown Abigail Honor SCYC (DNC) (DNC) 5 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 164 31st Silver 22506 Caroline O'Bian Dave Greenhall Pilkington 5 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 164 32nd Gold 19876 Matt Johnsom Hannah Sadler Wierwood SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 6 165 33rd Silver 22320 Martin Davies Rebecca Bradley Rugby & Daventry (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 6 DNC 165 33rd Silver 21806 Janet Sheilds Shay Dawson Rudyard Lake SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 6 DNC 165 35th Silver 22178 Adam Ovington Colin Gardiner Tynemouth (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 6 DNC DNC DNC 165 36th Silver 5726 Stan Beswick Carroll Elton (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 6 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 165 37th Silver 18395 Brittany Fleming Pilkington 6 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 165 38th Silver 22660 Bill Boughall Fay Newman Chester (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC 7 DNC DNC 166 39th Silver 1068 Mark Blackham Trish Blackham Chase (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 7 DNC DNC DNC 166 40th Silver 23005 Dave Smith Veronica Elton (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 7 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 166 41st Silver 19487 Ian Mitchell Pilkington 7 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 166 42nd Silver 23137 Wally Riley Lesley Riley Chester (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC 8 DNC DNC 167 43rd Silver Nev Joe Elton (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 8 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 167 44th Silver 20754 Dave Southwell Lewis Coop Leigh & Lowton (DNC) (DNC) 8 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 167 45th Silver 1909 Dennis Beard Josephine Beard Yeadon (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 9 DNC DNC DNC 168 46th Silver 12272 Alan Barton George Liddle Elton (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 10 169 47th Silver 23135 Neil Garrison Alan Bass (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 10 DNC DNC DNC 169 48th Silver 22531 Ashley Southwell Michelle Raines Leigh & Lowton (DNC) (DNC) 10 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 169 49th Silver 22554 Amy Sprayer Andy Clay Chester (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC 11 DNC DNC 170 50th Silver 19091 Simon Jaram Larry Grey Bass (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 11 DNC DNC DNC 170 51st Silver 21983 Ian Nixon Audrey Nixon Leigh & Lowton (DNC) (DNC) 11 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 170 52nd Silver 22746 Ty Burrows David Lowe Leigh & Lowton (DNC) (DNC) 13 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 172