Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Gul Code Zero Womens U Zip Drysuit (GM0373)
Gul Code Zero Womens U Zip Drysuit (GM0373)

Boats for sale

Enterprise 22816
located in Southend-on-sea
Enterprise 22409
located in Tenterden

Enterprises North West Top Helm event at Southport Sailing Club

by Alan Roberts today at 8:45 pm 5 November 2017

On Sunday the 5th of November, 10 Enterprises arrived at a very sunny Southport Sailing Club for the North West Top Helm event - The November Plate, which is the final event of the series. We were greeted with a chilly north to north westerly wind, blowing from 15mph and gusting up to 20, which eased throughout the day.

Race 1

The competitors finally made it to the start line having avoided the cold air for as long as possible. The race was underway after waiting for all of the sailors to arrive at the starting area. Alan Burton-Roberts and sister Diane Thomas (Pilkington) nailed the start and led the way up the first beat, followed very closely by Steve Blackburn & Royston Taggart (WLYC) and Tim Harper & Gabe Hill (WLYC). After a tack to make the windward mark, Alan and Diane decided to check the water temperature for the rest of the fleet after losing their rudder mid tack. Steve and Tim had a brief dual for the first lap, with Steve eventually taking up the lead and gaining the first bullet of the day. Andrew Ashworth & Molly Nixon (WLYC) came in 2nd with Tim Harper taking 3rd after making up ground on the fleet after an altercation.

Race 2

Matt Johnson & Hannah Saddler (Weirwood) arrived at the windward mark first. However, an incident of their own making saw them lose control and miss the next mark, before sailing 360 degrees back through the fleet to find a position to slot back into. By the end of lap one, Andrew Ashworth took and held the lead to the finish, followed by fellow WLYC members Roy & Linda Kissick, with Clive Porter crewed by India Lane taking 3rd. The racing was very close and it was very difficult to overtake during the race due to the course, direction of the wind and the start - which had a good starboard bias.

We headed into the comforts of the sailing club for dinner, which was either burgers and fries or jacket potatoes with various toppings.

Enterprise North West Top Helm event at Southport - photo © John Nield
Enterprise North West Top Helm event at Southport - photo © John Nield

Race 3

As we are now in November, the sunlight was low in the sky and starting to dazzle, but this didn't stop Matt and Hannah creating a superior start and taking the lead to win the final race. Andrew took another 2nd and with his good consistency also won the November Plate! Alan and Diane came home 3rd, with a 4th overall, Steve & Roy with a 4th, and a 2nd overall, and Roy and Linda Kissick (WLYC) taking 5th and 3rd overall.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st22948Andrew AshworthMolly NixonWLYC2123
2nd22461Steve BlackburnRoyston TaggartWLYC1745
3rd22519Roy KissickLinda KissickWLYC4256
4th20673Alan Burton-RobertsDiane ThomasPilkington11437
5th22451Tim HarperGabe HillWLYC35118
6th19876Matt JohnsonHannah SadlerWierwood8819
7th21800Clive PorterIndia P LaneWLYC6369
8th21333Mark NeildsJacky FinchChester76713
9th22901Paul YoungJared LewisMidland59813
10th12272Alan BartonGeorge LiddleDelph1110919

As this was the last event of the North West Top Helm Series, this meant Steve Blackburn & his crews; Royston Taggart, Ian Richie and Molly Nixon won this year’s series. In 2nd overall and taking the Silver Award for the highest placed boat in the silver fleet was Mark Nields & Jackie Finch (Chester). Last year’s winner Paul Young & various crews took 3rd. That caps another season complete on the NW circuit in which 110 sailors took part throughout the whole series.

North West Top Helm Series 2017 Results:

PosFleetSail NoHelmCrewClubPilkingtonWLYCLeigh & LowtonEltonNW Areas BassChesterRudyardSouthportPts
1stGold22461Steve BlackburnIan / Roy / MollyWLYC(DNC)(DNC)-6(DNC)13127
2ndSilver21333Mark NieldJacky FinchChester(DNC)(DNC)-71566-818
3rdGold22901Paul YoungElla CrabtreeMidlands(DNC)(DNC)9(DNC)(DNC)92929
4thSilver20673Alan Roberts BurtonRhea Roberts BurtonPilkington3(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)4DNC464
5thSilver22948Andrew AshworthLynn KissickWLYC(DNC)2(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC1109
6thGold23384Tim SadlerJames HobsonYorkshire Dales SC(DNC)(DNC)2(DNC)(DNC)1DNCDNC109
7thGold22936Richard PrykeAmelia PrykeRipon(DNC)(DNC)3(DNC)(DNC)2DNCDNC111
8thSilver21800Clive PorterTom DorrWLYC(DNC)4(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC6116
9thSilver23313John BerryNeil BawdenEtherow Park(DNC)(DNC)124(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC122
10thSilver23050Mike MaddocksCarys DoneChester(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)810DNCDNC124
11thGold22315John BlundellChris BlundellStaunton Harold(DNC)(DNC)1(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC160
12thGold22102Dave PorterRoy KissickWLYC(DNC)1(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC160
13thGold22865Royston TaggartDiane ThomasPilkington1(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC160
14thGold23166Mark NinnimEmma SmithBass(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)2DNCDNCDNC161
15thSilver21310Dave ReadJoy ReadElton(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)2(DNC)DNCDNCDNC161
16thSilver20897Paul SheppardSteve BistrowPilkington2(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC161
17thSilver22519Roy KissickLynn KissickWLYC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC3162
18thSilver19007Mike HeapSarah RumballOgston(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC3DNC162
19thSilver22695Alan BakerThea ArmstrongTynemouth(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)3DNCDNCDNC162
20thSilver22476Geoff MclardyDave WoodElton(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)3(DNC)DNCDNCDNC162
21stGold22272Charlie AdamsAlex HalliweellWLYC(DNC)3(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC162
22ndSilver20361Oliver MasonMegan WardMidland(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC4DNC163
23rdGold22405Pete LawsonGuy WheelerBass / Killington(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)4DNCDNCDNC163
24thGold23089Jonathan WoodwardKaren AlexanderSouth Staffs(DNC)(DNC)4(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC163
25thSilver23165Rodger Lancaster Pilkington4(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC163
26thGold22451Tim HarperGabe HillWLYC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC5164
27thSilver21791Ian RawlinsonBruce CarterRudyard Lake SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC5DNC164
28thGold22536Phil SnewinRos ColmanChester(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC5DNCDNC164
29thSilver20400Scott WorthingtonStacey WalshElton(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)5(DNC)DNCDNCDNC164
30thGold23410Ges BrownAbigail HonorSCYC(DNC)(DNC)5(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC164
31stSilver22506Caroline O'BianDave GreenhallPilkington5(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC164
32ndGold19876Matt JohnsomHannah SadlerWierwood SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC6165
33rdSilver22320Martin DaviesRebecca BradleyRugby & Daventry(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC6DNC165
33rdSilver21806Janet SheildsShay DawsonRudyard Lake SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC6DNC165
35thSilver22178Adam OvingtonColin GardinerTynemouth(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)6DNCDNCDNC165
36thSilver5726Stan BeswickCarrollElton(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)6(DNC)DNCDNCDNC165
37thSilver18395Brittany Fleming Pilkington6(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC165
38thSilver22660Bill BoughallFay NewmanChester(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC7DNCDNC166
39thSilver1068Mark BlackhamTrish BlackhamChase(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)7DNCDNCDNC166
40thSilver23005Dave SmithVeronicaElton(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)7(DNC)DNCDNCDNC166
41stSilver19487Ian Mitchell Pilkington7(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC166
42ndSilver23137Wally RileyLesley RileyChester(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC8DNCDNC167
43rdSilver NevJoeElton(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)8(DNC)DNCDNCDNC167
44thSilver20754Dave SouthwellLewis CoopLeigh & Lowton(DNC)(DNC)8(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC167
45thSilver1909Dennis BeardJosephine BeardYeadon(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)9DNCDNCDNC168
46thSilver12272Alan BartonGeorge LiddleElton(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC10169
47thSilver23135Neil GarrisonAlanBass(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)10DNCDNCDNC169
48thSilver22531Ashley SouthwellMichelle RainesLeigh & Lowton(DNC)(DNC)10(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC169
49thSilver22554Amy SprayerAndy ClayChester(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC11DNCDNC170
50thSilver19091Simon JaramLarry GreyBass(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)11DNCDNCDNC170
51stSilver21983Ian NixonAudrey NixonLeigh & Lowton(DNC)(DNC)11(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC170
52ndSilver22746Ty BurrowsDavid LoweLeigh & Lowton(DNC)(DNC)13(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC172
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Enterprises at Rudyard Lake
Who had the 'win or swim' attitude? As we arrived at the idyllic lake we was greeted by welcoming members and shortly after we all went about rigging our 8 boats for the days racing. The wind was coming from a northerly direction but still mild for the time of year. Posted on 31 Oct Enterprise South West Areas at Looe
National Champions continue their winning streak Congratulations to Enterprise National Champions Jeremy and Becca Stephens, who continued their winning streak at the 2017 South West Area Championships held at Looe Sailing Club on 7 – 8 October. Posted on 21 Oct Enterprises at Emberton Park
Midland Area Double Chine series round 7 This event, the seventh in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Emberton Park Sailing Club on Sunday 1st October 2017. Posted on 17 Oct Enterprises at Frensham Pond
Increased fleet size for penultimate SE Area Open The penultimate SE Area Enterprise meeting on 8th October saw an increased fleet consisting of 4 visitors and 9 home boats sharing the water with a similar number of GP14s. Posted on 10 Oct Two more entertaining reports win
In Henri Lloyd Report of the Month The Henri Lloyd Report of the Month has yet again seen over one hundred reports nominated and, aptly in championship season, two National Championship reports are our August and September winners of the Land Rover BAR caps. Posted on 9 Oct Noble Enterprise Youth Nationals
Including a great day of coaching at Bristol Corinthian This year's Noble Enterprise Youth Nationals was held at Bristol Corinthian YC on Sunday. Following a brilliant day of coaching from Olympic coach Adam Bowers the previous day, the 8 youth teams were prepared for some hotly contested racing. Posted on 29 Sep Horning SC Open Dinghy Weekend
Perfect weather conditions on Hoveton Little Broad Horning Sailing Club held their Open Dinghy Weekend over 23/24th September on Hoveton Little Broad. In perfect weather conditions, competitors enjoyed good racing with gentle winds on Saturday, these picking up on Sunday along with brilliant sunshine. Posted on 25 Sep Enterprises at Chester
Entertaining, challenging and testing Eleven Enterprises took part for an entertaining, challenging and testing day on a very swollen River Dee. The river had quite a flow and the wind was light with gusts reaching force 2–3, the wind was from a south westerly direction Posted on 18 Sep Minima Regatta 2017
Full range of sailing conditions at Kingston Crews at the Minima regatta, which is sponsored by TWM solicitors, faced pretty well the full range of sailing conditions at Kingston at the weekend. Posted on 5 Sep Allen Enterprise Nationals at Abersoch overall
Competitive on the water and social off it The Enterprise Class held its National Championship this year at Abersoch, hosted by South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club, from 6th to 11th August. The event was generously sponsored by Allen, Rooster, Selden, SpeedSix, and T&L Leasing. Posted on 19 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy