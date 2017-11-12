5th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series - Act 2

by Isabelle Andrieux today at 8:32 pm

There was no down-time during the season's second meeting, with eight races completed in good conditions, enough to satisfy the 150 sailors competing in the fifth edition of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series. In total, twenty-seven J/70s and fourteen Melges 20s made the trip.

Movement at the top of the ranking

In the J/70s, it went down to the wire for the top three. Leader on the first day, the YCM's Vincenzo Onorato (Mascalzone Latino) had to concede victory to his closest rival, the tenacious team on Art Tube, helmed by Valeria Kovalenko. The Russian won the previous Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series and had got off to a good start this season by winning Act 1. Peter Harrison (Sorcha J) completed the trio at the top clinching 3rd place. Like the south-south-westerly that blew 10-12 knots the whole three days, Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (G-Spotino) was consistent throughout the regatta to make it 4th, just three points adrift of a podium finish.

At the end of two meetings and 14 races, Art Tube tops the leader board of the 2017/2018 season, a full 43 points ahead of Italians on Sport Cube, followed by Stefano Roberti on Piccinina.

Spoil sports

A regatta is never over until the last race as Ludovico Fassitelli (Junda Banca del Sempione) demonstrated with aplomb, stealing the second act in the Melges 20 from under the nose of Alexander Mikhaylik's Alex Team, who had been in the lead right up to the last day. The YCM sailor effectively spoiled the party for the Russian teams who had been so collectively dominant. "We're really proud of this win as the competition is tough," said the helmsman. Maxim Titarenko (Leviathan) conserved his 3rd place without any problem. Note to an excellent regatta for Levante, helmed by the young Rémi Piazza from the YCM's Sports Section who came 2nd in the Corinthian category.

After two Acts, the battle at the top intensifies as the teams on Alex Team and Junda Banca del Sempione are currently in 1st and 2nd position but equal on points.

Talent in all its forms

Organised once a month from October to March by the Yacht Club de Monaco, in collaboration with technical clothing supplier SLAM, at the initiative of Valentin Zavadnikov, the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series attracts sailors from very diverse circuits and backgrounds. This weekend, Olympic champion and three-time Laser World Champion Paul Goodison was on Mascalzone Latino, while the recently crowned European Vice-Champion in the Star class, Diego Negri, was also present in his capacity as coach. Other well-known names such as Sébastien Col, Match Racing and America's Cup expert, who has done two seasons on the GC32 Malizia helmed by Pierre Casiraghi, was also in the Principality for the occasion.

The next meeting for the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series is on 8-10 December 2017.

Act 2 Results:

J/70

1st: Valeria Kovalenko - RUS (Art Tube) – 15 points

2nd: Vincenzo Onorato - MON (Mascalzone Latino) – 19 points

3rd: Peter Harrison - GBR (Sorcha J) – 38 points

Melges 20

1st: Ludovico Fassitelli – MON (Junda Banca del Sempione) – 22 points

2nd: Alexander Mikhaylik – RUS (Alex Team) – 23 points

3rd: Maxim Titarenko – RUS (Leviathan) – 27 points

Provisional ranking after two Acts:

J/70

1st: Valeria Kovalenko – RUS (Art Tube) – 17 points

2nd: Germano Scarpa – ITA (Sport Cube) – 60 points

3rd: Stefano Roberti – MON (Piccinina) – 69 points

Melges 20

1st: Alexander Mikhaylik – RUS (Alex Team) – 33 points

2nd: Ludovico Fassitelli – MON (Junda Banca del Sempione) – 37 points

3rd: Maxim Titarenko – RUS (Leviathan) – 41 points

Full Results at www.ycm.org