Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Knots & Splices by Steve Judkins & Tim Davison
Knots & Splices by Steve Judkins & Tim Davison
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Endurance 38 Decksaloon
located in Plymouth

South West Water Pursuit Race at Salcombe Yacht Club

by Malcolm Mackley today at 3:23 pm 11 November 2017
South West Water Pursuit Race in Salcombe © Malcolm Mackley

The South West Water sponsored laying up pursuit race provided yet another mix of sailing conditions for sailors with tricky winds varying from zero to force five.

For the fourth week in succession the wind was from the NW meaning that sailing in front of the club house was challenging and so Race Officer Peter Cook cunningly set a running start towards Yalton and kept the fleet in regions of the estuary protected from the prevailing gale blowing everywhere other than in front of the club.

A Cornish Shrimper and Two Tera dinghies were first off in the 90 minute pursuit race and Ben Meek sailed away in his Tera to hold the overall lead for over an hour of the race. Lasers and Solos made up the bulk of the 19 boats sailing and it was Simon Dobson and Ed Stephens who quickly established themselves at the front of the main group. Later starters included the Dan Bridger Salcombe Yawl that mysteriously lost its mast overboard on the first beat out of Yalton and was eventually towed back to Salcombe by the Cornish Shrimper that had also lost its mast too.

Tim Fells in his Aero7 made rapid progress and he was the first to overtake the Tera of Ben Meek. Hot on the heals of the Aero were the two expertly sailed Phantoms of Alistair Morley and Paul Ellis who both overtook the Aero only for Tim Fells to counter attack in a fickle area of the estuary and retake positions. As excitement was mounting and the clock ticking down, Tim Fells executed a major capsize of Smalls leaving the two Phantoms to secure a first and second place with Simon Dobson holding third.

In the evening there was a very congenial annual prize giving dinner held in the Club Chart room where one of the clubs rising young stars, Evie Booth sang and played her guitar beautifully during a series of screened Salcombe video shots highlighting stunning summer sailing days in the estuary. Of particular note to Merlin Rocket sailors was the annual award of the club "Clanger Bell" trophy to another of our Salcombe Treasures, the recently heavily overworked Rear Commodore Sailing, Graham Cranford Smith.

Overall Results:

1st Phantom 1357, Alistair Morley
2nd Phantom 1413, Paul Ellis
3rd Solo 5676, Simon Dobson

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Salcombe YC Winter Series Race 2
An element of confusion on and off the water There was an element of confusion both off and on the water for Saturday sailors at Salcombe on Nov 4th. Posted on 5 Nov Solo Western Championship at Salcombe
37 boats line up to race On the weekend of October 28th and 29th Salcombe hosted the Western Area Championship for the Solo dinghy, the event sponsored by Coast and Country Cottages. Posted on 31 Oct Salcombe Brewery 50th Lark Masters
The elixir of youth does exist! The results are in, after fifty years of thorough testing. The evidence is conclusive. The elixir of youth, with elements of love-potion and time travel, does indeed exist. Posted on 15 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 7
Club buzzing with dinghy sailing activity On Saturday the 14th October the Salcombe Estuary was buzzing with dinghy sailing activity and had Race Officer Geoff Gilson and his team expertly controlling both a 34 boat Lark Class Masters sailing event together with the normal Club Racing. Posted on 15 Oct Salcombe Brewery 50th Lark Masters Preview
Competition set to be hot in Salcombe on Saturday The Lark Class is delighted to announce the sponsorship of the 2017 LARK Masters by Salcombe Brewery Co. Posted on 12 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 6
Sheltering from the 40 knot winds On Saturday morning the weather station at Prawle Point was reporting wind speeds in excess of 40 knots from the west. Fortunately for the sailors contesting race 6 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series, the estuary provides a fair bit of shelter. Posted on 9 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 5
Not sold short with 'de minimis' sailing programme Do you know, we survive on a diet of but one club race a week here in Salcombe? Many folk would no doubt scoff at this de minimis sailing programme. Posted on 2 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 4
A host of dinghy sailors enjoy the harbour An early autumn day, with a force two to three south easterly and bright sunshine encouraged the Salcombe Yacht Club dinghy sailors to enjoy the harbour, now almost clear of the summer RIBs and Boston Whalers. Posted on 26 Sep Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 3
Autumn sunshine for Sunday's Cruiser Regatta Two separate weddings, both daughters of stalwart Salcombe sailors, meant that many regular club sailors were otherwise engaged on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 19 Sep Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 2
And Salcombe Yawl September Open A small but select fleet of Salcombe Yawls gathered for the Sabre Insurance Services sponsored September Open Meeting; many of the regulars were put off by the gales forecast to arrive on Sunday. Posted on 12 Sep

Upcoming Events

Salcombe Yacht Club Merlin Rocket Sharp’s Doom Bar Merlin Week for Merlin Rocket
Salcombe Yacht Club- 8 Jul to 12 Jul 2018
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy