Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Gul Aqua Grip Hydro Shoes
Gul Aqua Grip Hydro Shoes
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race

by Koko Mueller, RHKYC today at 3:18 pm 12 November 2017

Foo Yuen-Wai first para athlete to compete in the event completes the Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race in 7h 41m 24s

It was a day of varied conditions for the 2017 Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race with everything from 2 to 28kts of easterly breeze being reported across the race track. Approximately 1,400 people on 230 boats and even two lifejacket-- clad dogs took part in this year's 26nm circumnavigation.

The big winners of the day were Jamie McWilliam with his crew Simon Macdonald and Peter Austin onboard the Etchells Shrub, they crossed finish line at 14h 19m 07s this afternoon to take the overall win with a corrected time of 4h 59m 02s.

Jamie commented on the racing, "Sailors talk about how the Around the Island Race is never the same but today was really not the same. I thought that Helmuth Hennig's Marten 49 Vineta sailed the best from Green Island to the finish that I have ever seen, I don't think they missed a single thing. There were more lead changes in the Etchells then I ever remember. Yah so there were lots of cool things about today's race. I thought it was very punchy not to shorten the race at Green Island and would I imagine there will a lot of people moaning about it but there will be just as many people not moaning about it. The weather was wet but to be honest after the reach down past Shek O Rock we were soaked, so by the time it started raining it made no difference to us at all." When Jamie was later called about his win he commented "That's so exciting man!"

It took two start lines located off of Causeway Bay and Hung Hom and 22 consecutive starts to get the fleet away. There were boat breaking conditions right off of the start with the first casualty of the day headed back to the club by 0830hrs due to a broken mast and boom. The fleet tacked their way up the starboard side of the Hong Kong Harbour course, avoiding exclusion zones and Hong Kong's busy marine traffic and through Lei Yue Mun gap.

Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race - photo © RHKYC / Guy Nowell
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race - photo © RHKYC / Guy Nowell

Once the fleet reached Shek O rock they met with big swells of 2 to 3m, which proved difficult for some of the smaller fleets. Persevering on was the first Para athlete to compete in the Around the Island Race; Foo Yuen-Wai representing Sailability Hong Kong on board a 2.4mR, the smallest boat in the fleet The Kaplan, not only is Foo the first Para athlete to compete, he is also the first one to sail single- handed. Foo completed the race and sailed across the line at 16h 11m 24s.

Another first was Sean Law on board S M Kwan and Thomas Wong's Sunfast 3600 Ding Dong Sean who is just 77 days old did his first Around the Island Race with mother and father Sally and Dominick.

Kites were hoisted after the fleet rounded D'Aguilar point with gusts up to 28kts. There were a few exciting broaches and resulting in a few more retirements. However with the large swell running along the Sheung Sze Mun channel, some boats were fully launched and able to surf in on the run towards Stanley Gate.

Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race - photo © RHKYC / Guy Nowell
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race - photo © RHKYC / Guy Nowell

The swell tapered off as did the breeze, as the fleet approached Round Island. A park up ensued off the Cyberport Gate, where supporting sponsors St. James's Place were waiting to greet the fleet on a spectator yacht. Once the fleet rounded Green Island the breeze increased a little but there were still a few holes along the harbour. First to make the circumnavigation was Bruce Anson and Wei Jie's Discover Sail Asia an RC44 with an elapsed time of 4h 19m 21s.

Simon Crockett on board Marcel Leidts Ker 46 Zannekin remarked after racing, "Well organised, the safety boats were in abundance. We couldn't do anything about the weather but the organisation was excellent."

More information on the event website at www.rhkyc.org.hk/AroundtheIslandRace.aspx

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Hong Kong Flying Fifteen Championship
Carlyon Knight-Evans & Adam Kingston claim the title The 2017 Class Championships, as has been the tradition for the past 12 years, had been scheduled to be held in the waters south of the Lamma Channel and to the West of Lamma Island, the same venue that was used for the 2013 World Championships. Posted on 8 Nov Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race preview
Over 230 entries have been received Over 230 entries have been received for the 2017 edition of the Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race which will take place this Sunday 12 November. Posted on 8 Nov China Cup International Regatta overall
Kiwis win China Cup at their third attempt Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand has won the China Cup after sailing a strong final day in the Beneteau 40.7 one-design division. The breeze blew in at around 10 knots this morning, setting up the perfect scenario for a big battle. Posted on 29 Oct China Cup International Regatta day 3
Longcheer moves further ahead with Round the Island victory Vanhang Longcheer extended her lead in the Beneteau 40.7 division of the China Cup International Regatta after winning Saturday's round the island race. The defending champion skippered by Australia's Joseph Dennis O'Keeffe is proving hard to beat. Posted on 28 Oct China Cup International Regatta day 2
Tactical challenges on first day of inshore battle Vanhang Longcheer made sense of a difficult day to move into the lead of the Beneteau 40.7 fleet at the China Cup International Regatta. The defending champion boat skippered by Joseph Dennis O'Keeffe was the most consistent on a day with fickle wind. Posted on 27 Oct Hong Kong to Shenzhen Passage Race
China Cup International Regatta opener The 11th edition of the China Cup International Regatta opened with the passage race from Hong Kong to Shenzhen today. Posted on 26 Oct Final boats arrive
In the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race Michael Lunn's Azuree 40 Lion Rock was the final boat to sail into Nha Trang, Vietnam this afternoon at 13h 45m 45s, putting her in 4th place in IRC Racer 1 division. Posted on 22 Oct 11th China Cup more international than ever
World Match Racing Tour set to join action The 11th edition of the China Cup International Regatta is becoming more international than ever with the World Championship of the World Match Racing Tour set to join the 10 other racing divisions. Posted on 21 Oct Mascalzone Latino takes victory
In the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race Vincenzo Onorato's Cookson 50 Mascalzone Latino sailed into Nha Trang last night at 18h 46m 31s to take the win in IRC Racer 0 and IRC Racer Overall! Posted on 21 Oct Line honours for Alive
In the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race Phillip Turner's Reichel Pugh 66 Alive sailed into Nha Trang, Vietnam this afternoon on a two sail reach, popping their kite at the cardinal mark just before the finish to take the Line Honours for the 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race. Posted on 20 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy