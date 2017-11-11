Mini-Transat La Boulangère Leg 2 - Day 11

99 years ago, the armistice of 11 November 1918 heralded the end of the First World War. This Saturday, on this its anniversary on the great Atlantic chessboard, by way of a nod to history, the battle is continuing to rage among the Mini-Transat La Boulangère ranks. Notably so at the front of the fleet, where Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) is proving impossible to budge from the top spot with his still comfortable lead just 650 miles from the finish.

Today, after 10 days at sea since the start of this second transatlantic leg, this imperturbable leader of the fleet must feel a hint of nervousness as the positions of the fleet are reported. Ian can still count on a lead of over 100 miles, but the progress by Jorg Riechers (Lillienthal), his direct pursuer in terms of distance to the goal, must be causing him to bristle slightly in the disturbed trade wind system that requires the utmost vigilance at all times in order to get the best out of your machine. The German sailor is really excelling at this particular game at the helm of the latest of these 6.50-metre racing bombs, gaining in power with every passing mile and day. Bolstered by his southerly trajectory and with a lateral separation of over 250 miles in relation to the leader, the German skipper is certainly not lowering his guard.

Battle of the 'round noses'

Since yesterday, he has been gaining ground with every new position report, clawing back precious miles (around thirty in the last 24 hours). Surely an indication of his determination to hold out on the leader, even though the latter looks well on his way to victory barring any mechanical mishap. Jorg is the first to acknowledge Ian's supremacy: "Ian has dominated everything for the past two seasons and he handles his boat to perfection. It would be almost an injustice if he didn't win this Mini-Transat," he said on the pontoons back in La Rochelle. Jorg is also the first and most well placed to cause the leader to wobble in this second leg. At the head of the fleet, one thing for sure is that the battle is set to intensify between these two sailors. Indeed, the duel between the 865, a David Raison design from 2014 taken all the way to the top by Ian Lipinski, and the 934 penned by Etienne Bertrand skippered by Jorg Riechers, augurs well for a battle royal between the 'scow bows' all the way to the finish.

The Pogo 3s take on a Figaro air

In the wake of this duo, a number of their fellow Mini sailors are embroiled in an equally tough competition with their closest rivals. Starting with Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa) and Andréa Fornaro (Sideral), who are respectively lying in 3rd and 4th position among the prototypes. With around just forty miles between them, the battle is still very much on for the final place on the podium. Among the production boats, the fight is also intensifying with the distances between the boats somewhat reminiscent of a Figaro fleet, which means the field is wide open for a shake-up of the hierarchy. At the front of this group, in the kingdom of the Pogo 3s, which are trailing the first prototypes by just 200 miles, Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile henry), with Clarisse Cremer (TBS) still in a very solid 2nd place, must be keeping a close eye on the progress of Tanguy Le Bouroullec (Kerhis-Cerfrance) who's gone on the attack on a southerly option. In 6th position, the young skipper from north-west France is still reaping all the benefits of his offensive at a constant average speed of 10 knots over recent hours, which may well enable him to make big gains over the coming position reports.

Solidarity whatever happens...

For those less fortunate sailors, who are grappling with technical issues of varying degrees of severity, the latest news is rather reassuring. Joined by a support boat, Elodie Pedron (Manu Poki et les Biotechs), who has been dealing with the breakage of a rudder fitting, has indicated that she was able to get some good rest last night. This Saturday, the sailor is carefully repairing her boat with every intention of finding a way of racking up favourable speeds once more. As for Romain Bolzinger (Spicee.com), who is carving out his route under jury rig, he has been able to chat merrily with Luc Giros (Cabinet Rivault Nineuil-Enedis) and Vincent Massu (Challenge Espoir Mini-Transat), who have been accompanying him for a while now. A great way of confirming that, solidarity wins whatever happens, even if the armistice doesn't hold. It also shows that VHF remains the best weapon for boosting the morale of the troops when facing the immensity of the ocean along the various paths that lead to Le Marin...

Position report on 11 November at 15:00 UTC:

Prototypes

1 Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) 630,9 miles from the finish

2 Jorg Riechers (Lilienthal) 119 miles behind the leader

3 Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa) 144 miles behind the leader

4 Andrea Fornaro (Sideral) 184,3 miles behind the leader

5 Kéni Piperol (Région Guadeloupe) 228,8 miles behind the leader

Production boats

1 Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile Henry) 838,7 miles from the finish

2 Clarisse Crémer (TBS) 61,5 miles behind the leader

3 Tom Dolan (offshoresailing.fr) 101,2 miles behind the leader

4 Benoît Sineau (Cachaça 2) 114,2 miles behind the leader

5 Pierre Chedeville (Blue Orange Games – Fair Retail) 140,5 miles behind the leader

Dolan in comfortable third halfway across the Atlantic (from Will Carson)

Solo sailor Tom Dolan has been living up to his nickname L'Irlandais Volant – the Flying Irishman – in the second leg of the iconic Mini Transat race.

The 30-year-old from Kells, County Meath, has rocketed through the rankings since setting off from Gran Canaria on November 1 on the 2,700-mile second stage of the solo race.

Dolan, the sole Irish skipper in the 56-strong serie fleet for production boats, was today sitting firmly in third position, a little under 100 miles behind leg leader Erwan La Draoulec and 65 miles off Clarisse Cremer in second.

The leading skippers are now halfway across the Atlantic, riding the stable flow of the north-easterly trade winds.

Dolan was today making around nine knots of boat speed in 12 knots of breeze as he enters the final 1,000 miles of the race.

He is hoping to become the first Irish sailor ever to make the podium of the Mini Transat, regarded as one of the toughest races in sailing.

After finishing 12th in the first leg from La Rochelle in France to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Dolan has his work cut out.

But the Mini Transat is scored on cumulative time rather than rank, and Dolan started Leg 2 with just a seven-hour deficit on Leg 1 winner Valentin Gautier.

Follow Dolan's progress in the race at www.minitransat.fr/en/follow-race/cartography.