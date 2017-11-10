Cabbage Tree Island Race start

by Nic Douglass today at 6:09 am

The live start from 10 November 2017 was a glamour! Sunset behind the Sydney city-scape and a plethora of yachts, with two generals, a major committee boat pile up (sorry Kearnsie!!) and maxi action! What more could you want on a Friday night...?!

Black Jack Yachting currently lead Wild Oats XI by just over four miles as the fleet wait for the sea breeze to build to get back into Sydney this evening.

This is the second last race in the offshore warm ups leading into this year's Rolex Sydney Hobart. Looking forward to bringing you all of the action from on the ground on Boxing Day as always in just over a month's time!

