Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
SOAK Dogbones
SOAK Dogbones

Boats for sale

Sb20 GBR3710
located in Hamble
Joecull - Immaculate SB3
located in Dublin
SB20 number IRL 3148
located in Dublin

Brothers to be international rivals in SB20s

by Peter Campbell today at 11:17 am 11 November 2017
SB20 Marvel sailing in Cowes © Jane Austin

Tasmania sailing brothers, Paul and Tim Burnell, will be international rivals in the World Championship for the SB20 one-design sport boat class to be sailed on the River Derwent in early January.

Paul, a world champion dinghy sailor as a teenager, will sail The Honey Badger with his teenage sons, Ollie and Toby, and 12-year-old Bailey Fisher, representing Australia in the World Championship.

Tim, a prominent yachtsman who until recently was based in the UK, is now back living Hobart and will sail on UK boat Marvel, owned by British sailor Richard Powell.

Tim and Paul teamed up with Powell to contest the Cowes Week SB20 Grand Slam in August, with Paul helming Marvel. They finished a close fifth overall in the international fleet, including winning one race.

In the 2017 World Championship also sailed at Cowes, Marvel placed seventh overall and second for the Corinthian Trophy, but this time without Paul on-board.

Last weekend Tim joined Paul on-board The Honey Badger to compete in the BMW Showdown Regatta on the Derwent.

A black flag in race three didn't help, but against strong local competition they finished seventh in the 26 boat fleet.

"The boat [Marvel] is on its way to Australia and by January I'll be changing nationalities again and sailing for the Brits," Tim said at the weekend.

"I think it's going to be a great sailing event on the Derwent and I'm looking forward to racing against Paul and his boys."

A fleet of 64 SB20s is expected to contest the World Championship from 2-11 January 2018, including 20 boats and crews from overseas. The event is co-hosted by the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania and the Derwent Sailing Squadron.

Heading the overseas entries will be 2017 World Champion Jerry Hill with his boat Sportsboat World, while runner-up at Cowes, Hobartian Michael Cooper in Export Roo, will head the Australian fleet.

A container-load of the overseas SB20s is due in Hobart next week with entries for the Worlds officially closing next Wednesday, 15 November.

Early entries include boats from Russia and The Netherlands, with three youth entries also coming from France and one from Ireland to provide competition to the two Hutchins School boats.

At least five predominantly all-women crews are also expected to contest the Worlds, with Colleen Darcey, steering Pride of Athena, the top placed of four women crews in last weekend's BMW Showdown Regatta.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Hamble Winter Series day 5
Brilliant Winter Sailing Competitors for Day 5 of the Hamble Winter Series enjoyed a fantastic day of racing with the Hamble River Sailing Club, supported by OneSails. Posted on 6 Nov Hamble Winter Series day 4
Lively day in the Central Solent Following Saturday's visit by Storm Brian and some forecasts predicting high gusts all day, Sunday on the Solent was always going to be lively. Posted on 23 Oct Hamble Winter Series day 3
Regular mix joined by the Fast 40+ fleet The third week of the Hamble Winter Series saw the regular mix of IRC yachts joined by the Fast 40+ fleet for the last two races of their 2017 programme. Posted on 20 Oct Warming up for SB20 Worlds in Hobart
Good turnouts for Pennant and Thursday evening races With less than three months to the SB20 sportsboat World championship in Hobart, competition is hotting up within the local River Derwent fleet. Posted on 17 Oct Hamble One Design Championships Weekend 1
Sportsboat Autumn Blast The first day of the Hamble One Design Championships began with wind in the low 20s, and gusts of up to 30 knots. Posted on 9 Oct Inaugural IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship
2017 Hamble Winter Series kicks off The 36th edition of the Hamble Winter Series kicked off on Saturday 30 September, and included the inaugural IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship, organised by the Hamble River Sailing Club. Posted on 2 Oct SB20 Worlds in Cowes overall
Hill, Carveth & Lovering crowned champions! Those of you who read the news yesterday may be rather surprised to see this headline, but today Jerry Hill, Geoff Carveth and Richard Lovering from Team Sportsboatworld.com took pole position to become the new SB20 World Champions! Posted on 2 Sep SB20 Worlds in Cowes day 4
Four races on a windier day than expected Competitors got four races today in what turned out to be a windier day than predicted. It was pretty shifty with the breeze varying between 6-25 knots in conjunction with strong tides, making this yet another tricky day. Posted on 31 Aug SB20 Worlds in Cowes day 3
Great British weather shows her true colours The great British weather showed her true colours on Thursday with race officials getting sailors out of bed early to make the most of the early morning winds. With grey skies, a slight drizzle and a North Westerly breeze, it was game on! Posted on 31 Aug SB20 Worlds in Cowes day 2
A frustrating time in the Solent As the sun set on the opening day of the SB20 World Championships yesterday there were great hopes of a building breeze for Tuesday. By morning it was clear the great British weather had other ideas... Posted on 30 Aug

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero RS Aero End of Seasons RE-ARRANGED to Lee on Solent for RS Aero
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy