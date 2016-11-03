Join the Party to celebrate 20 years for the John Merricks Sailing Trust
by Suzy Hamel today at 7:01 pm
24 November
John Merricks Sailing Trust 20th Anniversary Party © John Merricks Sailing Trust
The John Merricks Sailing Trust (JMST) are celebrating 20 years of supporting youth sailing with a 20th Anniversary Party at the Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble.
- Date: 24th November 2017
- Venue: Royal Southern Yacht Club, Hamble
- Time: 7pm - midnight
- Dress Code: Smart Casual
- Tickets £45 - includes: Hog Roast buffet dinner; welcome drink; Mark Covell DJ set; Fun Casino Tables.
Book your tickets now if you would like to join us for the JMST 20th Anniversary Party!
To purchase tickets please transfer the money for number of tickets you require, with your name as the reference, to:
Account name: JMST 20th Anniversary
Account number: 03186318
Sort code: 20-26-23
For confirmation of your ticket purchase and any dietary requirements, please email: with names of your guests, thank you.
Limited accommodation is available at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - please call the club directly on 023 8045 0300
More information on the Facebook Event Page at www.facebook.com/events/460741084303498
