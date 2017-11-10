Barton Marine launches new Barton Block Range

by Liberty Ash today at 2:00 pm

"Crafted by sailors, for sailors"

Leading global supplier of marine deck hardware, Barton Marine, unveils its brand new Barton Block Range, which will showcase at METSTRADE for the first time, in November. Crafted by sailors for sailors, the new Barton Block Range is manufactured in the UK, and developed with the same design endurance and bullet-proof reliability that Barton has built its reputation on over the last 70 years. The new range combines high-performance engineering and contemporary design, available from Series 0 to Series 7 inclusive, designed for mariners who appreciate sleek styling and demand technical excellence.

Designed for low friction and longevity in harsh marine environments, the new Barton Block Range is smaller and lighter, but exhibits greater strength and performance for overall reliability. The "new look" range gives sailors the chance to have good looking, high performance hardware on-board, from a name they know and trust.

Suzanne Blaustone, Chief Executive of Barton Marine, comments on the new and innovative block range, "Our aim is to provide an appealing new Barton block range that ticks all the boxes for today's sailors: sleek and racy design that is well engineered, stronger, lighter and provides the same longevity and performance Barton is known for. There has been extensive investment in this new line, and we are pleased with the outcome and feedback."

Available with plain bearing or ball bearing grey sheaves, the new exterior styling displays dark slate side plates made of glass loaded nylon, which enclose a continuous stainless-steel infrastructure for continuity, strength and durability throughout the line.

The new Barton Block Range has been shared with the firm's group of trusted distributors, and has been well-received globally. Jackie Kennedy, UK Sales Manager at Marathon Leisure Ltd, comments that her customers have given overwhelming approval of the range and quotes Kenneth Rennie of Duncan Yacht Chandlery in Glasgow, "The new range of blocks gives a fresh look to the time served, reliable Barton range. The reduction in attachment options allows retailers to focus on a more compact stock in greater depth. They are pure magic!"

Barton's introduction of classic wooden blocks, the Victory Range, has also been expanded to include doubles and triples with an array of heads and shackles to meet the needs of classic sailing yachts up to 47 feet. The robust wooden block range is designed in ash wood, and has plain or ball bearing sheaves, with a removable fastening bolt for servicing or re-varnishing.

All products are available from Barton Marine's global network of distributors and chandleries. For further information, please visit www.bartonmarine.com.