Congratulations to the RS200 Regional Champions 2017

Matt Mee and Emma Norris win the 2ndhanddinghies.com SW Ugly Tour © William Beere Matt Mee and Emma Norris win the 2ndhanddinghies.com SW Ugly Tour © William Beere

by Sally Campbell today at 7:05 am

Over 500 RS200 sailors, from North, South, East, West, and of course Scotland, took part in the five hugely successful RS200 Regional series in 2017.

These tours are organised by our dedicated volunteer regional reps John Teague, Julian Bradley, Jon Ward, Robin Parsons and Matt Morson, with events held at Rs200 strongholds as well as clubs beginning to establish RS200 fleets.

Regional series are a great first step for club sailors, who are encouraged to come along and experience open racing, as well as meet the fleet and get tips on boat set-up and sailing from more experienced sailors; however as the RS200's popularity has continued to grow they present a perfect option for gold and silver fleet sailors looking for highly competitive racing in a 1-day format, close to home – most top 20 Nationals sailors get their time-on-the-water at our regional events, but they don't take home all the silverware, prizes are awarded for silver and bronze winners as well as overall winners.

Congratulations to our worthy champions:

2ndhanddinghies.com SW Ugly Tour - Matt Mee and Emma Norris, Burghfield and Red Wharf Bay SC

SEAS SE Area Series - David Jessop and Sophie Mear, Grafham Water SC

Rope for Boats RS Sailing Northern Tour - Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst/Reg Grayson, Beaver SC

Fox's Marine and Country Great Eastern Tour – David Jessop and Sophie Mears, Grafham Water SC

JP Watersports Scottish Tour – Ronald and Tor Miller, Royal Findhorn YC

Full results can be found here.

The RS Class Association and the series organisers would like to thank our generous sponsors, whose support makes such a difference.

Plans for the 2018 tours are already underway and will be published on our website soon, but we have a noticeable gap in the Midlands. Do we need an RS200 Midland Tour? If so, would you like to help us plan it? Please contact