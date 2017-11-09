Star Sailors League becomes World Sailing Special Event

World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is pleased to announce that the Star Sailors League has been recognised with Special Event status.

The Star Sailors League joins the Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup, Extreme Sailing Series, World Match Racing Tour, PWA World Tour and the Global Kitesports Association's freestyle world tours, as World Sailing's seventh Special Event.

Special Event status ensures the world governing body formally recognises and sanctions the event.

In addition, World Sailing will support the event with promotional and marketing activities as well as providing International Race Officials. As part of the agreement, the event will also be held under World Sailing's Racing Rules of Sailing and Regulations and the Star Sailors League will be able to amend certain rules that do not impede the event.

Michel Niklaus, Founder and Owner of the Star Sailors League commented, "As we prepare for the fifth annual Star Sailors League Finals next month, we are extremely pleased to be recognised as a Special Event by World Sailing.

"Our multi-class ranking system, inspired by tennis's ATP Ranking, brings together Olympic medallists, America's Cup stars, top offshore sailors and world champions from many classes who welcome the chance to compete with each other.

"The Star Sailors League celebrates the heroes of today and the all-time legends of our sport."

World Sailing President Kim Andersen added, "World Sailing's Special Events showcase the variety and depth of our sport. From the high-performance racing machines in the Volvo Ocean Race and America's Cup, to the dynamic, creative expression side in the PWA World Tour and Global Kitesports Association's freestyle world tours.

"The Star Sailors League provides an established platform for the heroes and legends of our sport to continue to showcase their skillset and thrive. We are delighted they have joined the family of Special Events and look forward to working with Michel and his team."

About the Star Sailors League

At the initiative of the world's best sailors, an international circuit of regattas for the promotion of sailing athletes was launched in January 2013. Under the name of "Star Sailors League" (SSL), the event comprises all the regattas contested in the Star Class (200 per year) and proposes a unified world Ranking modelled on the ATP World Tour created by tennis players in 1972.

Like in tennis, the SSL distributes prize money to its athletes and plans to organise four Grand Slams and one Grand Final by the years 2020-2022.

Since 2013, the growing concept has already allowed the organisation of one Finals each year.

