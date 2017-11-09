Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Squall Jacket
Squall Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

François Gabart near the Equator in his single-handed round the world record attempt

by Trimaran MACIF today at 7:50 pm 9 November 2017
François Gabart near the Equator in single-handed round the world record attempt © François Gabart / Macif

François Gabart set off last Saturday to attempt the single-handed round the world record, held by Thomas Coville (49 days, 3 hours, 4 minutes and 28 seconds), and is due to cross the Equator on Friday morning, after about 6 days at sea, which was his goal when he set sail from Ouessant (Ushant). After this, the situation is also looking favourable, with a low-pressure area off Argentina, which could bring good speeds as the MACIF trimaran heads to the Cape of Good Hope.

Place: the doldrums

It is almost behind him now! Ocean racers always dread the doldrums as they often mean slowing down suddenly and strong thunderstorms. This intertropical area of convergence only slightly hindered the progress of MACIF, which entered it on Wednesday, and had virtually left it late in the morning on Thursday. "After a quick run down the North Atlantic, progress has been a little slower since yesterday evening. I had thunderstorms early in the night, and then, I found myself in light air. Fortunately, I met the strong winds when it was still daylight, so it was easier to handle. At the end of the night, the wind picked up. I really thought it was over. I was making speeds of 30 knots, but the wind dropped again and I'm now making progress at 10-12 knots. We have lost a little of the headway we had made, but it will pick up in 3-4 hours, so I can't complain", François Gabart said this lunchtime during a radio session organised at the Paris headquarters of Macif with the group's employees.

Number: 6

6 is the number of days, to a few hours and minutes, that François Gabart must take to cross the Equator, probably on Friday morning. Most likely, the reference time established one year ago by Thomas Coville (5 days 17 hours 11 minutes and 52 seconds) will not be beaten, but as far as the skipper of the MACIF trimaran is concerned the important thing is to achieve his goal of crossing it in roughly 6 days. "It was one of the criteria for setting sail. We said that if we had a weather window enabling us to get below the Equator in 6 days, then it was time to go. I am a little disappointed at not beating the record, especially as I believed it was possible, but that's life and there's something bigger and better to follow on from this..."

Phrase: "At 30 knots, I feel like I'm getting nowhere!"

Admittedly, the MACIF trimaran probably will not be able to add the reference time at the Equator to its record of achievements, but the overall impression of its skipper during the run down the Atlantic confirms that this boat, which reached top speeds of 46 knots, clearly has what it takes to attempt the round the world record. "The boat is capable of extraordinary speeds" he says. At 30 knots, I feel like I'm getting nowhere! We sail at 35-40 knots a lot of the time and I have spent minutes and even hours above 40 knots. That's 70 km/hr. That's amazing for a boat! We often talk about flying and there really are many times when nothing touches the water, except the foil. When the boat lifts up from the water and accelerates the sensations are incredible. I'm impatient to experience this again".

Next Rendezvous Cape of Good Hope

Before even changing to the southern hemisphere Friday morning, François Gabart was already focussed on the days to follow, which are looking favourable: "The really good news, is that for the moment, everything looks like it will follow on well in the South Atlantic as far as South Africa, and this is really important, because this is something you have no control over when you leave", said the skipper happily, in his radio session with Macif headquarters. In practice what does that mean? "There's a low-pressure area off Argentina which will move to the east and we should be able to recover it to take us as far as South Africa. The weather files I looked at this morning with Jean-Yves Bernot's routing team gave a sailing time of 6-7 days to the Cape of Good Hope." On the clock this is about 13 days, when it took Thomas Coville 14.

Health check: all is well!

After less than a week at sea at very high speeds, François Gabart is aware that he has tapped into his physical and mental reserves - such a challenge obviously means pulling out all the stops - but he is very careful about how he sails: "Attempting a record like this obviously pushes you to the limit, but you have to be careful not to reach breaking point beyond which it is difficult to recover. For example, I am slower at some of the manoeuvres than in training, I take the time to warm up and I do them progressively so as not to do any damage to myself". In the same manner, the MACIF skipper manages his sleep in such a way as to always have a clear mind. "The night before the doldrums, as I knew it was going to be tough, I anticipated this and succeeded in sleeping almost a full night". A full night on board MACIF? "Over 6 hours in small 20-minute naps. This helped me recover and I needed to, since the following night was a bit harder and didn't sleep quite so much"

Follow François Gabart's record attempt on the MACIF trimaran on the map, bit.ly/MACIF-CARTO-TDM

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Transat Jacques Vabre day 5
Sailors safe and sound after rescue from capsize The 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre now has 35 crews left racing following the abandonment today of Halvard Mabire and Britain's Miranda Merron on their Class40 Campagne de France and the capsizing last night of the Multi50 Drekan Groupe. Posted today at 7:54 pm Transat Jacques Vabre day 4
Sharp extends lead as Merron heads home Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) extended their lead at the front of the 40ft monohull fleet, as Halvard Mabire and Miranda Merron (Campagne de France) were limping back to Cherbourg, their home port, nursing a broken port rudder. Posted on 8 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre day 2
Preparing for the front after battling currents and lobster pots If the first night of the 13th Transat Jacques Vabre was tough, the second night will wash away the memory in brutal fashion for the 37 boats and 74 crew, with winds gusting up to 45 knots and 5-metre waves as they begin to cross a cold front. Posted on 6 Nov Sharp start to Transat Jacques Vabre
A sleepless night ahead for the fleet A pumped up Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) – the Anglo-Spanish pair – were first across the line in the Class40 as the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017. Posted on 5 Nov François Gabart and the MACIF trimaran are off!
For single-handed round the world record attempt On standby since 22 October, François Gabart cast off today, Saturday 4 November, at 10.05 (French time, UTC+1) to take on the challenge of the single-handed round the world record. Posted on 4 Nov Josse predicts record 8-day finish
For his Transat Jacques Vabre titan There is one boat in the harbour at Le Havre that stands out, even amongst all the other prototype racing machines being primed for the start of the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 on Sunday – it literally stands out. Posted on 2 Nov New dawn for multihulls
In the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 Alex Pella, the world-record breaking sailor, said on Wednesday that the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 will mark the emergence of a new future for multihulls. Posted on 2 Nov Maxi Edmond de Rothschild set
To compete in the Transat Jacques Vabre On 17 July 2017, after a twenty-month build and over 35,000 hours of studies, Ariane and Benjamin de Rothschild launched the latest addition to their offshore racing stable. Posted on 1 Nov Dates confirmed for MultihullCup 2018
At Port Adriano on 7-9 September Following the success of the 2016 regatta, we are pleased to announce the dates for 2018. The MultihullCup is a fun and competitive regatta aimed at 50'+ performance cruising multihulls. Posted on 28 Oct Entries open for Route du Rhum 2018
100 solo skippers expected to apply Long awaited by skippers, boat and team owners, stakeholders and sponsors alike the Notice of Race for the 40th anniversary Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe was published and made available on Tuesday 24th October. Posted on 28 Oct

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero RS Aero End of Seasons RE-ARRANGED to Lee on Solent for RS Aero
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy