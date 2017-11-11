Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Jacket 0.2
Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Jacket 0.2

Applications invited for RYA and Yachts & Yachting Club of the Year Award

by Susie Nation-Grainer today at 11:03 am 11 November 2017
Ullswater Yacht Club crowned RYA Club of the Year 2017 © Paul Wyeth / RYA

The RYA and Yachts & Yachting are joining forces to recognise and promote the outstanding achievements of sailing clubs across the UK.

Applications are now open for the RYA and Yachts & Yachting Club of the Year Award so if you think your club is one of the best in the UK then complete an application by 20 November.

Finalists will be selected across five categories:

  • Innovation: recognising a club initiative that makes a break from traditional ways of running a club or traditional ways of running boating activity

  • Inclusivity: aims to identify a club project which has been impactful in developing participation amongst people with disabilities or from other under-represented or disadvantaged groups

  • Facility Development: where a club has undertaken facility developments and has been creative and resourceful in the design, minimised environmental impact, shown innovation in securing funding and provision of club facilities

  • Increasing Participation: acknowledging a club that has delivered the most impactful participation project, the outcomes of which are, attracting and retaining new participants and growing their membership

  • Communications: a club that has embraced the use of modern communications, e.g. social media platforms or who have been proactive and forward thinking in their communications and marketing using websites and local media.

The Club of the Year Award Panel will select five finalist clubs, one from each of the categories. The overall winner will be selected from these five by RYA members, Yachts & Yachting readers and the Panel. The winner will be announced at the RYA Dinghy Show in March 2018.

RYA Director of Sport Development Alistair Dickson said: "The Club of the Year Award is a fantastic way to recognise the great work going on within our club network. This includes the individual projects and initiatives which help make our sport more accessible to those outside of our community and also developments which are leading to current members becoming more active.

"We are delighted to be working with Yachts & Yachting which will undoubtedly broaden the reach and exposure of the Awards. We are also looking forward to giving Yachts & Yachting readers and RYA members the chance to have their say in which club is lucky enough to win the coveted Award."

Georgie Corlett-Pitt, Editor added; "Yachts & Yachting is delighted to partner the RYA in recognising the massive contribution clubs make to the sport of sailing.

"Small or big, race or leisure focussed, tidal or inland; Clubs form the absolute backbone of the sport of sailing and it is only right that the members, volunteers and committees that work so hard to promote sailing are acknowledged for the contribution they make".

For more information about RYA and Yachts & Yachting Club of the Year Award and how to apply go to www.rya.org.uk/go/cluboftheyear

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Ullswater YC crowned RYA Club of the Year
Recognised for their efforts in increasing participation Ullswater Yacht Club have been named RYA Club of the Year at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show today where the awards were presented by the British Sailing Team's Ben Saxton. Posted on 4 Mar RYA Club of the Year 2017 finalists announced
Winner to be announced at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The overall winner of the prestigious RYA Club of the Year 2017 will be announced at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace, London, on Saturday 4 March. Posted on 16 Feb Gold medallists relaunch RYA Club of the Year
At the Southampton Boat Show today Rio 2016 Gold Medallists Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark officially relaunched the RYA Club of the Year Award at the Southampton Boat Show today. Posted on 16 Sep 2016 RYA Club of the Year
Redesmere SC announced as 2016 winner Redesmere Sailing Club have been announced as RYA Club of the Year 2016 at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on Saturday. Posted on 6 Mar 2016 Finalists announced
For RYA Club of the Year The winner of the prestigious RYA Club of the Year Award 2016 will be revealed at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace on Saturday 5th March. Posted on 2 Feb 2016 Brightlingsea SC crowned RYA Club of the Year
A fantastic recognition of everyone's hard work Situated on the Colne estuary in Essex, the club which was also a finalist in 2014, received their award from British Sailing Team's Nick Thompson and RYA CEO, Sarah Treseder at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show today. Posted on 28 Feb 2015 RYA Club of the Year 2015
Could your sailing club be crowned winner? This award is aimed at recognising and promoting the outstanding achievements of the amazing array of people who work together to create vibrant clubs across the UK and keep our sports alive. Posted on 26 Sep 2014 Third time lucky for Staunton Harold
RYA Club of the Year 2014 The club, which has been a finalist three years in a row, received their award from the British Sailing Team's Megan Pascoe and RYA CEO Sarah Treseder at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show today. Posted on 1 Mar 2014 RYA Club of the Year finalists announced
Winner to be announced on Saturday 1st March On Saturday 1st March, the winner of the prestigious RYA Club of the Year Award 2014 will be announced at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, Alexandra Palace, London. Posted on 19 Feb 2014 Could your sailing club be the best in the UK?
Applications for RYA Club of the Year 2014 now open Applications for the RYA Club of the Year 2014 are now open. The awards are aimed at recognising and promoting the outstanding achievements of the amazing array of people who work together to create vibrant clubs across the UK and keep our sports alive. Posted on 2 Oct 2013

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero RS Aero End of Seasons RE-ARRANGED to Lee on Solent for RS Aero
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy