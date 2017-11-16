Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Strength under Pressure 728

The New Allen AutoRatchet

by Ben Harden, Allen Brothers today at 9:00 am METS Stand 03.216, 14-16 November 2017
Allen A2345 Auto Ratchet © Allen

Allen Brothers will release its new AutoRatchet blocks, the A2345 and A2360, to the marine industry on stand 03.216 at the METS trade show in Amsterdam. Allen has redesigned the AutoRatchet and the new range will be the first to use the "X2" twin locking pawls, the British company claims "it will combine outstanding holding power in strong wind conditions with exceptional light airs performance."

The performance sailing hardware manufacturer's design team has been working on the project for over a year and the prototypes have been tested by Team Allen sailors. In fact the prototype 45mm auto ratchet already has several world class wins to its credit.

Commenting on the new block, Allen Brothers MD Liz Adams said, "The Allen A2345 is yet another major innovation from our design team, which patented the World's first AutoRatchet in the mid-nineties. Automatic ratchet blocks are now commonplace but when it was originally patented it was a revelation. We still produce this block, however its appearance has started to become dated when compared to the rest of our range so we will begin to phase it out during 2018 to make way for our new modern AutoRatchet."

The new "X2" pawl system which incorporates two pawls into the mechanism for the ratchet block allows the load to be evenly shared between both pawls, this allows the block to withstand higher working loads while also increasing both the reliability and longevity of the block when compared to the outgoing model. Allen will be accepting pre orders of the AutoRatchet's from mid-November with delivery expected in early 2018.

To find out more about the British hardware manufactures Allen you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/allensailboathardware or you can go to their website www.allenbrothers.co.uk

Related Articles

The new A5266 Mainsheet Jammer by Allen
Ingeniously simple solution to a common sailing problem The new A5266 Mainsheet Jammer from Allen Brothers is an ingeniously simple solution to a common sailing problem. Posted on 11 Nov Endeavour Trophy 2017 video
By Allen Performance Sailboat Hardware The Endeavour Trophy is a sailing event that takes place every year on the River Crouch in Essex. The event was established so that National Champions from different types of dinghies could get together to determine the 'Champion of Champions'. Posted on 18 Oct Allen Academy Optimist
Continuing to support grass-roots sailing For the past 2 years Allen, the British sailing hardware manufacturer, has been supporting grass roots sailing by supplying an Ovington built Optimist to a budding young sailor and this year is no different. Posted on 12 Oct Endeavour Trophy sponsored By Allen
Continued support for Champion of Champions event Allen Brothers, the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer has announced its continued support for the annual Endeavour Trophy, held at Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, Burnham on Crouch on October weekend of the 14th & 15th. Posted on 11 Oct Allen teams up with Nodus Factory
As the evolution in rope technology continues Allen Brothers, the British manufacturer of performance sailing hardware, has teamed up with Nodus Factory to help distribute a new kind of shackle. Posted on 11 Sep Team Allen sailors Fletcher and Bithell win gold
49er sailors top at European Championship in Kiel Team Allen Sailors set down a marker at last month's European Championships at Kiel-Schilksee Olympic Sailing Centre. In the Skiff classes, European Champions Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell took 49er Gold. Posted on 16 Aug Allen sponsor 2017 Fireball Europeans
Several Team Allen sailors take part Lyme Regis Sailing Club is the host for the 2017 Fireball Europeans and National Championships. Taking place from the 18th-25th August with over 60 entrants registered including Team Allen sailors, its set to be an exciting event. Posted on 19 Jul Allen Brothers sponsors NSSA Regatta
400+ young sailors expected at Grafham this month Allen Brothers, the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer, will be sponsoring the National School Sailing Association Regatta taking place at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire on the 24th to 28th of July. Posted on 14 Jul Allen Brothers recruiting
Due to growing levels of demand Due to high and growing levels of demand, Allen Brothers have a number of vacancies working from its factory in Southminster, Essex, Allen Brothers manufactures high performance sailing equipment for domestic and export markets. Posted on 4 Jul Allen support East Coast Piers Race
Race from Marconi SC raises funds for The Cirdan Trust Allen is proud to announce its support of the 30th East Coast Piers Race, which raises funds for 'The Cirdan Trust' to further support their important work with socially or physically disadvantaged children. Posted on 25 Jun

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy