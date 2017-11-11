Please select your home edition
The new A5266 Mainsheet Jammer by Allen

by Ben Harden, Allen Brothers today at 9:00 am 11 November 2017
Allen A5266 © Allen

The new A5266 Mainsheet Jammer from Allen Brothers is an ingeniously simple solution to a common sailing problem.

Most people who have sailed a dinghy with a centre mounted mainsheet system will have come across the age old issue of the mainsheet jammer not rotating to the correct orientation after a tack or gybe therefore causing the mainsheet to get wrapped or twisted. This hardware malfunction slows the manoeuvre and can lead to a lost race, or in windy conditions a capsize.

Standard mainsheet jammer systems usually have the block centrally located above the swivel meaning there is no turning force to swivel the block and jammer to the correct angle. By moving the block outward from the swivel and angling it away from the cleat, the new A5266 mainsheet system creates turning force on the block and jammer meaning the cleat will always be forced to point away from the boom and towards the helm. This prevents the sheet from wrapping round the block and gives extra control for fast, smooth tacks and gybes.

Allen A5266 and A5266COMP - photo © Allen
Allen A5266 and A5266COMP - photo © Allen

"It is one of those ideas which is so simple you wonder why no-one else thought of it", explains Liz Adams, Managing Director of Allen Brothers. "Our design team has been busy this year with a range of new products coming off the drawing board and into production." The new Mainsheet system, along with other new Allen products, is being launched to the marine trade industry at METS in Amsterdam. The products will then become available for pre order with delivery expected in early 2018.

Allen Brothers is the leading UK manufacturer of performance sailing equipment. From the company's base in Essex, it exports around the world. The business has a reputation for combining innovative design with feedback from Team Allen, its elite squad of sponsored sailors, who compete at international level and help develop market leading products. You can stay up to date with all of the Team Allen sailors and Allen Brother's innovations by following them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/allensailboathardware

