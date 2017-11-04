Please select your home edition
The Catamaran Book by Brian Phipps
The Catamaran Book by Brian Phipps

Sprint 15 Winter TT Series at Stewartby Water Sailing Club

by Simon Miles today at 8:00 am 4 November 2017

On 4th November, eleven visitors from as far away as the Isle of Wight and Cheshire joined seven Stewartby helms for the first round of the Sprint 15 Winter TT Series. Boats were rigged in torrential rain and little wind but as the start of the first race approached the rain eased and the wind picked up to a steady F2–F3.

After a short briefing from the race officer for the day Nigel Denchfield, proceedings got underway with the first of three back to back races.

The first start saw Paul Grattage over the line and having to double back, despite this he chose the right hand side of the course to round the first mark in the leading bunch of boats including Liam Thom, George Love, Steve Sawford and Ed Tuite Dalton. By the second lap Paul Grattage had established a commanding lead which he maintained to the finish. Second was George Love showing excellent speed in his first race back from the summer Nationals, third was Liam Thom with Steve Sawford in fourth place.

Sprint 15 Winter TT Series at Stewartby Water - photo © Nigel Denchfield & Alan Howie-Wood
Sprint 15 Winter TT Series at Stewartby Water - photo © Nigel Denchfield & Alan Howie-Wood

After a minor course adjustment by the race team the second race was quickly underway. Paul Grattage remarkably led at the first mark despite having to perform a 720 penalty soon after the start following a port starboard infringement. Ed Tuite Dalton and Simon Miles rounded just behind Paul. Paul Grattage maintained a healthy lead which he held to the end of the race. Ed Tuite Dalton Simon Miles and George Love had a close race with Ed finishing second George third and Simon fourth.

The third race started in a freshening breeze and after a clean start and to no surprise Paul Grattage once again led from start to finish. Paul was pursued by Ed Tuite Dalton. A close battle ensued between the following 6 boats. Liam Thom managed to perform a quick capsize and recovery demonstration alongside the committee boat, dropping to an eventual 8th place. Scott Wilcox in the Stewartby Sprint 15 (527 VERY OLD) was heading for an excellent 6th place until he unfortunately sailed the wrong side of the committee boat. Final finishing order was first Paul Grattage, second Ed Tuite Dalton, third Steve Sawford and fourth John Pearse.

Sprint 15 Winter TT Series at Stewartby Water - photo © Nigel Denchfield & Alan Howie-Wood
Sprint 15 Winter TT Series at Stewartby Water - photo © Nigel Denchfield & Alan Howie-Wood

As is now customary at Stewartby SC all competitors received liquid refreshment prizes from Stewartby SC Commodore Gerry Howcroft. Overall Paul Grattage was first, Ed Tuite Dalton second, George Love third and Steve Sawford in fourth. Leading Lady was awarded to Heather Knowles from Shanklin Sailing Club. First Stewartby member was Simon Miles in sixth place.

Thanks to Nigel Denchfield and rescue crews for the excellent race organisation.

The next Sprint 15 Winter TT event is on Sunday 10th December at Rutland Sailing Club.

Overall Results:

PosHelmSail NoClub
1Paul Grattage2018Shanklin Sailing Club
2Ed Tuite Dalton1940Draycote Water Sailing Club
3George Love2019Carsington Sailing Club
4Steve Sawford1989Rutland Water Sailing Club
5Liam Thom1957Shanklin Sailing Club
6Simon Miles1827Stewartby Water Sports Club
7Jon Finch1942Stewartby Water Sports Club
8Jon Pearse1988Marconi Sailing Club
9Gordon Goldstone2004Queen Mary Sailing Club
10Jan Elfring1913Draycote Water Sailing Club
11Scott Wilcox527Stewartby Water Sports Club
12Robert Finch1990Stewartby Water Sports Club
13Mark Norman1431Stewartby Water Sports Club
14Erling Holmberg1211Shanklin Sailing Club
15Steve Roberts1910Dee Sailing Club
16Jon Neale879Stewartby Water Sports Club
17Tim Browning1167Stewartby Water Sports Club
18Heather Knowles1347Shanklin Sailing Club
