Please select your home edition
Edition
Dinghy Rope AugSep2017 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket

Welcome to the Ocean Hotel

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 9:07 pm 8 November 2017

We hope you enjoy your stay... Here's a selection of the best images from the past 72 hours showing just how fierce life in the Atlantic Ocean can be...

As the Volvo Ocean Race fleet continue their relentless 7,000 nautical mile journey from Lisbon to Cape Town, conditions have been challenging - with wind speeds of over 30+ knots for almost 72 hours straight.

On board MAPFRE during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
On board MAPFRE during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race

The teams are dehydrated, exhausted and constantly wet. Slaves to the position reports that are delivered to the boats every 6 hours, each team, each sailor, is obsessed with the thought of winning this leg.

On board Vestas 11th Hour Racing during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Vestas 11th Hour Racing during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race

The seven Volvo Ocean Race teams have just over 4,600 nautical miles to go until they reach the finish line. Within that distance, they will cross the Equator, drift through the Doldrums and torture themselves trying to navigate the weather minefield that is the Atlantic Ocean.

On board Team AkzoNobel during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Team AkzoNobel during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race
Peter Burling gets lost in the spray during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race
Peter Burling gets lost in the spray during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Turn the Tide on Plastic during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Sam Greenfield / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Turn the Tide on Plastic during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Sam Greenfield / Volvo Ocean Race

www.volvooceanrace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 4
Tight at the top for leading quartet Leg 1 winners Vestas 11th Hour Racing jumped to the head of the Volvo Ocean Race fleet three days into Leg 2 as the big dive south began in earnest on Wednesday. Posted today at 3:07 pm Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 3
Accelerating away from Madeira towards decision day As the Volvo Ocean Race fleet continued to charge west at breakneck speeds on Tuesday, a crucial decision that could ultimately affect the overall outcome of Leg 2 was looming. Posted on 7 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 2
Is west the best? After a fast and furious opening to Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race, the fleet is settling into a groove on Monday, with navigators and skippers already facing the first of many critical decisions on this race from Lisbon to Cape Town. Posted on 6 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Start
Dongfeng Race Team lead the fleet out of Lisbon Dongfeng Race Team converted a strong start into an early lead as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet embarked on Leg 2, a 7,000 nautical mile race from Lisbon to Cape Town. Posted on 5 Nov Iconic offshore leg to Cape Town
Marks new phase of Volvo Ocean Race The Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 shifts into a new phase on Sunday with the start of Leg 2, a 7,000 nautical mile, three-week, marathon leg to Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 4 Nov A lucky escape
Liz Wardley gets leg caught in the sheet In an explosive Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race in Lisbon, 'Turn the Tide on Plastic' sailor Liz Wardley had a lucky escape when her leg got caught in a rope while racing, which resulted in her being dragged at great speed across the boat. Posted on 3 Nov Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon
Team Brunel win an incredible race in Portugal Bouwe Bekking's Team Brunel fended off a late charge by MAPFRE to win the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon on Friday afternoon. Posted on 3 Nov Nicholson and Niekerk boost team AkzoNobel
Ahead of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Team AkzoNobel will field a full-strength nine-strong crew for the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race to Cape Town, South Africa which starts from Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday, November 5. Posted on 3 Nov Close action forecast
For Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon Seven teams will take the start of the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race on Friday afternoon at 14:00 local time (UTC). This is the second in the Volvo Ocean Race In Port Race Series. Posted on 2 Nov Exposure lighting up the Volvo Ocean Race
Proud be be featuring heavily Exposure lights have set off on their 3rd Volvo Ocean Race and with huge amounts of media content coming from the yachts we are proud be be featuring heavily. Posted on 2 Nov

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy