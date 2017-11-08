Welcome to the Ocean Hotel

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 9:07 pm

We hope you enjoy your stay... Here's a selection of the best images from the past 72 hours showing just how fierce life in the Atlantic Ocean can be...

As the Volvo Ocean Race fleet continue their relentless 7,000 nautical mile journey from Lisbon to Cape Town, conditions have been challenging - with wind speeds of over 30+ knots for almost 72 hours straight.

The teams are dehydrated, exhausted and constantly wet. Slaves to the position reports that are delivered to the boats every 6 hours, each team, each sailor, is obsessed with the thought of winning this leg.

The seven Volvo Ocean Race teams have just over 4,600 nautical miles to go until they reach the finish line. Within that distance, they will cross the Equator, drift through the Doldrums and torture themselves trying to navigate the weather minefield that is the Atlantic Ocean.

www.volvooceanrace.com