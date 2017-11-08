Why you need a Gill i2 Base Layer

Our i2 Base Layers are made from Activated Carbon derived from bamboo and can be worn alone as a cooling technical mid layer or under a shell for thermal insulation. Activated Bamboo Charcoal is naturally and permanently anti-bacterial. It has an extraordinary micro-structure that is very porous and creates a highly absorptive capacity after carbonisation, becoming even more effective after activation, keeping you clean and dry even in the most extreme conditions.

Remember, remember, to stay warm this November

Stay snug and cosy with Gill Stay snug and cosy this bonfire night in our warmest fleece, the Polar Fleece. With new colours on offer, these men's and women's styles are both wind resistant and highly breathable, making them the perfect choice for the chilly Autumn evenings.

The finishing touches

#ForTheAdventure with Gill Whether you're looking for the finishing touches for your big adventure, shopping for the perfect gift or browsing for yourself in time for the festive season, we have a great range of accessories for you.today.

FireCell: the next generation Race Series

Designed by Gill specifically for extreme conditions Designed specifically for extreme conditions, our new FireCell Skiff Suit and FireCell Top feature a plush ThermoGrid liner to help insulate the body. The systems thermal pockets trap air to create an extra level of warmth where you need it most.

Win The Autumn Look

Enter Gill's competition for a chance to win an outfit worth £200* To celebrate the arrival of Autumn we are offering one lucky customer the chance to win The Gill Autumn Look. This incredible prize is worth over £200!

Gill Extra 10% Off Sale Extended!

Further reductions and more styles added The Gill Sale is ending very soon! With further reductions and more styles added, shop our Sale before it is too late. Plus, receive an extra 10% off Sale using code: EXTRA10 at the checkout.

Introducing the new Gill Thermoshield Top

More stretch to aid flexibility Extreme sailing in wet and cold conditions requires more. More stretch to aid flexibility. More strategically placed reinforced protection. More comfort with zoned thermal insulation.

Keep your core warm and dry in the new Crew Gilet

Waterproof, fleece lined, and very wearable Keeping your body core warm is vital to aid performance. Our Crew Gilet features a fleece lining, helping to reduce heat loss so you can focus on doing what you enjoy. This versatile piece is both technically advanced yet equally wearable off the deck.

Gill Sale Now On - Save Up To 50%

Grab an end of season bargain while stocks last! The Gill end of season Sale is here! Enjoy up to 50% off selected styles from our Men's, Women's, Junior and Accessories ranges.

The New Gill Hydrophobe Down

Adventure Awaits! The all new, pioneering Hydrophobe Down Jacket and Gilet has been designed specifically for the marine environment. Insulated with 650 fill power and packed with a 90/10 water-resistant Duck Down, it's perfect for sailing in cold, wet & windy conditions.