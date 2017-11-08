Why you need a Gill i2 Base Layer

Our i2 Base Layers are made from Activated Carbon derived from bamboo and can be worn alone as a cooling technical mid layer or under a shell for thermal insulation. Activated Bamboo Charcoal is naturally and permanently anti-bacterial. It has an extraordinary micro-structure that is very porous and creates a highly absorptive capacity after carbonisation, becoming even more effective after activation, keeping you clean and dry even in the most extreme conditions.
SHOP BASE LAYERS
Men's i2 Base Layer T-Shirt£45.00
Men's i2 Base Layer Leggings£39.00
Men's i2 Zip Neck T-Shirt£49.00
Women's i2 Base Layer T-Shirt£45.00
Women's i2 Base Layer Leggings£39.00
Men's OS1 Trousers£335.00
Men's OS1 Jacket£435.00
Women's OS1 Trousers£335.00
ThermoGrid Jacket£69.00
