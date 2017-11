Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

The 2018 OK Dinghy Calendar is now available to purchase.

Related Articles

OK End of Season Championship

Healthy fleet of 23 boats at Northampton A healthy fleet of 23 gathered at Northamton Sailing Club for the End of Season Championship, sharing the event with the National 12s on 4th & 5th November.

OK Dinghy North Sails Super Series Finale preview

A two horse race at Northampton SC this weekend? The clocks have gone back and many young thoughts turn to Halloween and Guy Fawkes. However with five of the six North Sails Super Series events completed many OK sailors thoughts will be turning to the last event of the series.

World Champion Greg Wilcox set to compete

In 2018 Australian OK Dinghy Nationals at Southport YC Greg Wilcox has confirmed he will compete in the 2018 Australian Nationals, hosted by Southport Yacht Club at the Hollywell Sailing Squadron on the Gold Coast, from 2nd to 7th January 2018.

OKs battle Storm Brian at South Staffs

Helms take on the challenging conditions Saturday saw the final event of the HD Sails OK Inland Series held at the mecca of inland OK sailing, South Staffs Sailing Club.

Growing classes and exports at Ovington Boats

We speak to Nathan Batchelor about the 2017 season Ovington Boats has had a great season, supporting the classes they build, while adding a couple of new ones to their roster. We spoke to Ovington's Nathan Batchelor to find out more...

Better block selection helps top OK sailors

Nick Craig and Jim Hunt rely on Harken With both Nick Craig and Jim Hunt taking delivery of new boats this year and exploring equipment options, Harken used the opportunity to leave no stone unturned. Several small refinements were made to the fitting kits for these new boats.

Materials still needed

To finish project 60 book As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. Under the working title, project 60, this will be the story of the OK through personal anecdotes and stories.

OK Nationals at Herne Bay overall

Sailors from as far afield as Belgium and Scotland Sailors from as far afield as Belgium and Scotland (and one local-ish Kiwi) descended upon Herne Bay Sailing Club in Kent for the 2017 OK National Championships from 21st to the 24th of September.

OK Nationals at Herne Bay day 3

Three races held after a windless day 2 No report for day 2 as, regrettably, there was no wind! However, we were entertained by some of our fellow competitors showing their prowess (or not as the case may be) at push-ups and pull-ups.