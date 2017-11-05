DF99 TT Series Round 18 at Lincoln Model Yacht Club
5 November 2017
DF95 TT at Lincoln © Tim Long & Ann Weston
For the final event in the DF TT for the DF95's we notched up a mere 5.5 miles again, this time under a big blue sky with some scudding fluffy clouds to show us that the breeze was definitely there. Although the breeze increased during the day, most survived in A suit all day.
An early kick off meant that there were still a few under-performing skippers during the morning session including John Tushingham who used two of his three discards in the first couple of races. Uncle Derek Priestley took the first from Tim Long and Buzz Coleman. Race 2 was Ken Binks from Buzz and Mike Weston and it wasn't until race 3 that John found the front of the fleet, however he wasn't to win another race until the afternoon session when he really perked up a bit.
In reality there was no stand-out performance from any one skipper today, there were consistency issues for many skippers who found the conditions challenging with almost all the skippers catching some weed (aka salad) in each race. Whilst it doesn't stop a DF95 dead like it can do with a 65, it does make a noticeable difference to the performance and if you could get in to remove it you certainly saw the difference, but could you cope with the places you lost in performing the task. And so began salad roulette.
In the end race wins were shared between the top five or so skippers with overall scores being a little higher than usual across the fleet.
The day ended with John top of the pile, Buzz sailed well to pip Mike to second by a single point with Ken in 4th, Derek 5th, Tim in 6th and Liz Tushingham in 7th having had a great days sailing.
Prizes were handed out as were the overall series prizes. So that concludes the 2017 DF Racing TT Series and with more than 150 skippers taking part we'll call it a success.
Next season kicks off at West Lancs in February when we will start another TT series.
Some of today's DF95 winners are pictured along with an indication of conditions during the day's racing.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Skipper
|Sail No
|Club/City
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|R13
|R14
|R15
|R16
|Pts
|1
|John Tushingham
|51
|Keighley
|7
|4
|1
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|26
|2
|Buzz Coleman
|12
|Coalhouse Fort
|3
|3
|12
|1
|6
|1
|16
|11
|2
|7
|3
|4
|2
|9
|4
|4
|49
|4
|Ken Binks
|83
|Eastbourne
|4
|1
|13
|2
|5
|7
|1
|3
|6
|4
|12
|8
|4
|4
|7
|7
|55
|3
|Mike Weston
|69
|Coalhouse Fort
|13
|2
|2
|6
|4
|8
|6
|14
|12
|1
|1
|3
|9
|1
|5
|2
|50
|6
|Tim Long
|99
|Abersoch
|2
|5
|9
|8
|7
|13
|7
|7
|5
|6
|14
|2
|3
|5
|3
|8
|68
|5
|Derek Priestley
|67
|Fleetwood
|1
|16
|3
|10
|8
|4
|5
|1
|3
|5.7
|8
|7
|10
|8
|12
|3
|66.7
|7
|Liz Tushingham
|71
|Keighley
|24
|8
|6
|12
|3
|5
|2
|4
|18
|9
|5
|6
|11
|2
|9
|6
|76
|8
|Peter Baldwin
|172
|Birkenhead
|9
|6
|10
|5
|1
|19
|14
|9
|10
|8
|17
|12
|7
|7
|2
|5
|91
|9
|Mike Kemp
|37
|Two Islands
|10
|11
|4
|18
|9
|20
|15
|10
|1
|3
|16
|5
|12
|12
|10
|13
|115
|10
|Tim Lanigan
|420
|Fleetwood
|5
|7
|7
|7
|12
|9
|12
|12
|11
|12
|7
|13
|8
|14
|8
|11
|116
|12
|Chris More
|102
|Balne Moor
|15
|9
|24
|15
|14
|6
|11
|19
|9
|13
|19
|11
|5
|6
|6
|24
|139
|11
|Chris Chatfield
|183
|Fleetwood
|12
|17
|8
|19
|11
|3
|8
|13
|24
|14
|10
|10
|6
|11
|16
|9
|131
|13
|John Howard
|29
|Poole
|14
|20
|5
|9
|13
|14
|17
|6
|13
|15
|4
|18
|18
|16
|15
|17
|158
|14
|Brian Holland
|95
|Abersoch
|16
|12
|14
|13
|24
|17
|10
|8
|17
|5
|18
|14
|14
|10
|14
|12
|159
|15
|Garry Box
|26
|Manor Park
|17
|13
|16
|17
|10
|15
|9
|18
|16
|11
|11
|16
|13
|13
|13
|10
|166
|17
|Dave Burke
|46
|Lincoln
|6
|19
|17
|3
|18
|7
|3
|5
|4
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|178
|16
|Chris Moore
|60
|Ripon
|11
|14
|11
|24
|24
|18
|18
|16
|8
|10
|13
|9
|17
|24
|17
|15
|177
|18
|Phil Read
|35
|Doncaster
|8
|15
|19
|14
|17
|11
|21
|17
|15
|24
|15
|17
|16
|15
|11
|14
|185
|19
|Paul Turner
|114
|Eastbourne
|18
|10
|20
|11
|16
|12
|20
|21
|19
|18
|9
|15
|15
|18
|18
|16
|195
|20
|Gordon Bennett
|38
|Lincoln
|19
|18
|18
|16
|15
|10
|19
|15
|14
|16
|6
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|214
|21
|Ed Whittaker
|31
|Lincoln
|21
|24
|22
|24
|24
|21
|22
|22
|20
|17
|20
|19
|19
|17
|19
|18
|257
|22
|Alan Edgar
|890
|Lincoln
|20
|21
|21
|20
|19
|16
|13
|20
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|270
|23
|Tony Marshall
|268
|Hove
|24
|24
|15
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|303
For more details of the DF TT 2018 and full overall results go to dfracinguk.com
