DF99 TT Series Round 18 at Lincoln Model Yacht Club

by Tim Long today at 11:37 am

For the final event in the DF TT for the DF95's we notched up a mere 5.5 miles again, this time under a big blue sky with some scudding fluffy clouds to show us that the breeze was definitely there. Although the breeze increased during the day, most survived in A suit all day.

An early kick off meant that there were still a few under-performing skippers during the morning session including John Tushingham who used two of his three discards in the first couple of races. Uncle Derek Priestley took the first from Tim Long and Buzz Coleman. Race 2 was Ken Binks from Buzz and Mike Weston and it wasn't until race 3 that John found the front of the fleet, however he wasn't to win another race until the afternoon session when he really perked up a bit.

In reality there was no stand-out performance from any one skipper today, there were consistency issues for many skippers who found the conditions challenging with almost all the skippers catching some weed (aka salad) in each race. Whilst it doesn't stop a DF95 dead like it can do with a 65, it does make a noticeable difference to the performance and if you could get in to remove it you certainly saw the difference, but could you cope with the places you lost in performing the task. And so began salad roulette.

In the end race wins were shared between the top five or so skippers with overall scores being a little higher than usual across the fleet.

The day ended with John top of the pile, Buzz sailed well to pip Mike to second by a single point with Ken in 4th, Derek 5th, Tim in 6th and Liz Tushingham in 7th having had a great days sailing.

Prizes were handed out as were the overall series prizes. So that concludes the 2017 DF Racing TT Series and with more than 150 skippers taking part we'll call it a success.

Next season kicks off at West Lancs in February when we will start another TT series.

Some of today's DF95 winners are pictured along with an indication of conditions during the day's racing.

Overall Results:

Pos Skipper Sail No Club/City R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 R13 R14 R15 R16 Pts 1 John Tushingham 51 Keighley 7 4 1 4 2 2 4 2 7 2 2 1 1 3 1 1 26 2 Buzz Coleman 12 Coalhouse Fort 3 3 12 1 6 1 16 11 2 7 3 4 2 9 4 4 49 4 Ken Binks 83 Eastbourne 4 1 13 2 5 7 1 3 6 4 12 8 4 4 7 7 55 3 Mike Weston 69 Coalhouse Fort 13 2 2 6 4 8 6 14 12 1 1 3 9 1 5 2 50 6 Tim Long 99 Abersoch 2 5 9 8 7 13 7 7 5 6 14 2 3 5 3 8 68 5 Derek Priestley 67 Fleetwood 1 16 3 10 8 4 5 1 3 5.7 8 7 10 8 12 3 66.7 7 Liz Tushingham 71 Keighley 24 8 6 12 3 5 2 4 18 9 5 6 11 2 9 6 76 8 Peter Baldwin 172 Birkenhead 9 6 10 5 1 19 14 9 10 8 17 12 7 7 2 5 91 9 Mike Kemp 37 Two Islands 10 11 4 18 9 20 15 10 1 3 16 5 12 12 10 13 115 10 Tim Lanigan 420 Fleetwood 5 7 7 7 12 9 12 12 11 12 7 13 8 14 8 11 116 12 Chris More 102 Balne Moor 15 9 24 15 14 6 11 19 9 13 19 11 5 6 6 24 139 11 Chris Chatfield 183 Fleetwood 12 17 8 19 11 3 8 13 24 14 10 10 6 11 16 9 131 13 John Howard 29 Poole 14 20 5 9 13 14 17 6 13 15 4 18 18 16 15 17 158 14 Brian Holland 95 Abersoch 16 12 14 13 24 17 10 8 17 5 18 14 14 10 14 12 159 15 Garry Box 26 Manor Park 17 13 16 17 10 15 9 18 16 11 11 16 13 13 13 10 166 17 Dave Burke 46 Lincoln 6 19 17 3 18 7 3 5 4 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 178 16 Chris Moore 60 Ripon 11 14 11 24 24 18 18 16 8 10 13 9 17 24 17 15 177 18 Phil Read 35 Doncaster 8 15 19 14 17 11 21 17 15 24 15 17 16 15 11 14 185 19 Paul Turner 114 Eastbourne 18 10 20 11 16 12 20 21 19 18 9 15 15 18 18 16 195 20 Gordon Bennett 38 Lincoln 19 18 18 16 15 10 19 15 14 16 6 24 24 24 24 24 214 21 Ed Whittaker 31 Lincoln 21 24 22 24 24 21 22 22 20 17 20 19 19 17 19 18 257 22 Alan Edgar 890 Lincoln 20 21 21 20 19 16 13 20 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 270 23 Tony Marshall 268 Hove 24 24 15 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 303

