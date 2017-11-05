Please select your home edition
DF99 TT Series Round 18 at Lincoln Model Yacht Club

by Tim Long today at 11:37 am 5 November 2017
DF95 TT at Lincoln © Tim Long & Ann Weston

For the final event in the DF TT for the DF95's we notched up a mere 5.5 miles again, this time under a big blue sky with some scudding fluffy clouds to show us that the breeze was definitely there. Although the breeze increased during the day, most survived in A suit all day.

An early kick off meant that there were still a few under-performing skippers during the morning session including John Tushingham who used two of his three discards in the first couple of races. Uncle Derek Priestley took the first from Tim Long and Buzz Coleman. Race 2 was Ken Binks from Buzz and Mike Weston and it wasn't until race 3 that John found the front of the fleet, however he wasn't to win another race until the afternoon session when he really perked up a bit.

In reality there was no stand-out performance from any one skipper today, there were consistency issues for many skippers who found the conditions challenging with almost all the skippers catching some weed (aka salad) in each race. Whilst it doesn't stop a DF95 dead like it can do with a 65, it does make a noticeable difference to the performance and if you could get in to remove it you certainly saw the difference, but could you cope with the places you lost in performing the task. And so began salad roulette.

In the end race wins were shared between the top five or so skippers with overall scores being a little higher than usual across the fleet.

The day ended with John top of the pile, Buzz sailed well to pip Mike to second by a single point with Ken in 4th, Derek 5th, Tim in 6th and Liz Tushingham in 7th having had a great days sailing.

Prizes were handed out as were the overall series prizes. So that concludes the 2017 DF Racing TT Series and with more than 150 skippers taking part we'll call it a success.

Next season kicks off at West Lancs in February when we will start another TT series.

Some of today's DF95 winners are pictured along with an indication of conditions during the day's racing.

Overall Results:

PosSkipperSail NoClub/CityR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13R14R15R16Pts
1John Tushingham51Keighley741422427221131126
2Buzz Coleman12Coalhouse Fort331216116112734294449
4Ken Binks83Eastbourne41132571364128447755
3Mike Weston69Coalhouse Fort132264861412113915250
6Tim Long99Abersoch25987137756142353868
5Derek Priestley67Fleetwood116310845135.78710812366.7
7Liz Tushingham71Keighley2486123524189561129676
8Peter Baldwin172Birkenhead961051191491081712772591
9Mike Kemp37Two Islands101141892015101316512121013115
10Tim Lanigan420Fleetwood577712912121112713814811116
12Chris More102Balne Moor15924151461119913191156624139
11Chris Chatfield183Fleetwood121781911381324141010611169131
13John Howard29Poole1420591314176131541818161517158
14Brian Holland95Abersoch161214132417108175181414101412159
15Garry Box26Manor Park1713161710159181611111613131310166
17Dave Burke46Lincoln61917318735424242424242424178
16Chris Moore60Ripon111411242418181681013917241715177
18Phil Read35Doncaster8151914171121171524151716151114185
19Paul Turner114Eastbourne1810201116122021191891515181816195
20Gordon Bennett38Lincoln1918181615101915141662424242424214
21Ed Whittaker31Lincoln21242224242122222017201919171918257
22Alan Edgar890Lincoln20212120191613202424242424242424270
23Tony Marshall268Hove24241524242424242424242424242424303

For more details of the DF TT 2018 and full overall results go to dfracinguk.com

