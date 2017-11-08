Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Surefooted
Product Feature
Land Rover BAR Tee #BringtheCupHome
Land Rover BAR Tee #BringtheCupHome

Bouwmeester and Burling the big winners at inaugural World Sailing Awards

by World Sailing today at 8:13 am 8 November 2017
Marit Bouwmeester wins female 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year © Eder Acevedo

Marit Bouwmeester (NED) and Peter Burling (NZL) were the big winners at the inaugural World Sailing Awards in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as they were announced male and female 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year.

Held at Patio Los Arcos in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the sport of sailing was celebrated in a star-studded evening that welcomed leading sailors and influencers.

The 2017 World Sailing Awards also saw the presentation of the Beppe Croce Trophy and the President's Development Award.

The Beppe Croce Trophy is awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding voluntary contribution to the sport of sailing. Carlo Croce, President of World Sailing from 2013 – 2016 received the trophy.

Stan Honey was the recipient the President's Trophy, an award that recognises an individual for their work in developing sailing.

Bouwmeester bounces back

After claiming gold at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and then a well-earned victory at the 2016 World Cup Series Final in Melbourne, Australia, Marit Bouwmeester (NED) was overcome with repetitive injuries.

The Dutch racer was unable to race at major regattas throughout the early part of the 2017 but had targeted returning to the sport at her home Laser Radial World Championship in Medemblik, the Netherlands.

Bouwmeester made an outstanding comeback and stormed her way through to claim an emphatic third world title. Just two months later, she claimed the European Championship title ensuring she holds all the current major titles – Olympic, Worlds and European.

In attendance in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Bouwmeester was voted the female Rolex World Sailor of the Year by the public, World Sailing's Member National Authorities and guests voting on the night.

An astounded Bouwmeester was almost lost for words upon receiving the unique marble and silver trophy depicting the globe, crowned with five silver spinnakers representing the continents, together with a Rolex timepiece.

"I'm just a girl from Friesland, north of Netherlands," she commented.

"I have always had big dreams and I didn't just want to go to the Olympics but I wanted to win a gold medal and dominate the sport of sailing, being the best sailor there is. People laughed at me because at that time, I wasn't even ranked in the top 20.

"I guess if you enjoy what you do and if you work hard and stay dedicated then dreams do come true. I want to spread the message to the young and the old, to follow their dreams."

Brilliant Burling continues to thrill

New Zealand's Peter Burling continues to thrill and excite those who watch him sail and compete. Cool under pressure, calm and collected on the water, at just 26-years old, Burling has achieved success that many aspire to, but very few achieve.

Burling personified cool, calm and collectedness at the 35th America's Cup at the helm Emirates Team New Zealand.

Peter Burling set for the 35th America's Cup match - photo © Richard Hodder
Peter Burling set for the 35th America's Cup match - photo © Richard Hodder

With the weight of an expectant nation on his shoulders, Burling never once looked deterred throughout the Challenger Series and America's Cup Match. Even a dramatic capsize, that could have jeopardised the whole campaign, didn't put him off his stride.

Facing off against ORACLE TEAM USA and the bullish Jimmy Spithill, Burling was never fazed and with a hard-working team, spearheaded a 7-1 victory.

Burling was unable to join delegates at the 2017 World Sailing Awards as he is currently competing in the Volvo Ocean Race on-board Team Brunel.

The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards, sponsored by Rolex since 2001, are the most prestigious awards of recognition in the dynamic sport of sailing.

Former World Sailing President follows in the footsteps of his father

The Beppe Croce Trophy has been presented to distinguished sailors, rules gurus and designers who have all dedicated an outstanding amount of time to the sport sailing.

The roll of honour is an impressive one and features some true innovators within the sport.

The Federazione Italiana Vela presented the trophy to World Sailing in memory of Beppe Croce, World Sailing President from 1969–1986. First awarded in 1988 to His Majesty King Olav of Norway, Beppe Croce's son, Carlo Croce, received the recognition at the 2017 World Sailing Awards for his services to the sport.

Carlo Croce, President of World Sailing 2013 – 2016 - photo © Eder Acevedo
Carlo Croce, President of World Sailing 2013 – 2016 - photo © Eder Acevedo

A 1972 and 1976 Olympian, Croce was destined to have a significant future in the sport. He served in several America's Cup campaigns as President of the Luna Rossa Challenge in the America's Cup and then as President of Federazione Italiana Vela.

From 2012 – 2016 he was the President of World Sailing, leading the world governing through a rebranding from the International Sailing Federation to ISAF and putting the sailors at the heart.

Croce received the Award from World Sailing President Kim Andersen following insightful, entertaining anecdotes of his life from World Sailing Vice-President, Gary Jobson.

Recording breaking innovator receives President's Development Award

Since 2008, the President's Development Award has been awarded to an individual for their work or involvement in developing the sport of sailing nationally or internationally.

Stan Honey received the award from World Sailing President, Kim Andersen, as he has continuously looked forward, developing the presentation of the sport on television as well as being one of the most accomplished sailors.

Stan Honey - Winner of the President's Trophy at the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards - photo © Eder Acevedo
Stan Honey - Winner of the President's Trophy at the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards - photo © Eder Acevedo

As a sailor, Honey won the Volvo Ocean Race as navigator, set numerous world records and currently navigates on Comanche.

Throughout his career, Honey has used his engineering background to create breakthrough television graphics that have enhanced the production levels of sailing. In 2013, Honey was responsible for creating GPS based imaging for the America's Cup and continues to refine the technology for wider use. For his efforts, Honey was presented with an Emmy Award in 2013.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sustainability Agenda 2030
Creating a better world through sport World Sailing has launched its Sustainability Agenda 2030, which sets out the world governing body's ambitious commitment to help create a better world through sport. Posted today at 5:14 am If not now, then when?
Balancing the Boat forum at the World Sailing Annual Conference "If change is not delivered now, then when will it happen?" This was just one of the messages delivered at Balancing the Boat: growing female participation and developing pathways in competitive sailing. Posted on 7 Nov Rolex World Sailor of Year Awards
Voting now open World Sailing is now inviting the sailing community, sports fan and the public to vote for one male and one female who they think should be crowned 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year. Posted on 5 Nov World Sailing uniting the sport
At 2017 Annual Conference The world of sailing will come together in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico from 4-12 November for World Sailing's 2017 Annual Conference. Posted on 2 Nov Inaugural World Sailing Awards
Now just one week away In just one week (7 November), some of the biggest names in sailing will be celebrated in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at the inaugural World Sailing Awards evening. Posted on 1 Nov World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Progress made, but still work to be done It is remarkable how quickly the year has gone by, with the 2017 World Sailing Annual Conference and AGM already just around the corner. Posted on 31 Oct Balance the Boat
World Sailing look to leading influencers Every boat competing in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race, starting this weekend, will have female sailors racing around the world and at Tokyo 2020, there will be a 50/50 split of male and female competitors. Posted on 29 Oct Ambitious sustainability targets
World Sailing Sustainability Forum World Sailing will launch a bold ambition for sailing's contribution to global sustainability at its Sustainability Forum in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Tuesday 7 November 2017. Posted on 27 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan overall
Typhoon Lan approaches as five more champions crowned Five more World Cup Series Japan champions were decided in Gamagori as the inaugural World Sailing event in the land of the rising came to a close. Posted on 22 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 5
Typhoon approaches as first medals decided The first medallists at the inaugural World Cup Series event in Japan have been decided after a wet Saturday in Gamagori. Posted on 21 Oct

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy